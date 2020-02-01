We made a long case for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on March 5. After being on the sidelines or being negative on the stock for a long time, we felt that at $50, the stock offered competitive total return prospects. Specifically, we expected the bulk of the returns to still come from the dividend rather than from any growth that Ventas bulls saw.

Timing is everything and that fact was well illustrated in our long call, in what happened to be in the midst of the worst selloff in the history of the stock market. Had we moved to the bull side a mere two weeks later, the call would have been absolutely brilliant. But the early pivot cost us, and cost us dearly. We can see that in the chart below, a chart we would like to call "How to lose all your returns in two weeks."

But with Ventas now having retraced most of its painful downswing, we decided to see if there was still a case to stay long.

Q2-2020

We had criticized Ventas's Senior Housing Operating Portfolio or SHOP assets a multitude of times in 2019 and 2020. Those assets were the sole reason that we were at times bearish, when almost every other analyst seemed to be a raging bull. That said, we never imagined that those very assets would perform as badly as they actually did in Q2-2020. SHOP net operating income (NOI) was down 42.7%! While Office and Triple Net held up well, those segments were not enough to cushion the blow from SHOP.

This was driven by falling occupancy and increasing costs. Compared to Q1-2020, Q2-2020 average occupancy declined 470 basis points, from 86.9 percent to 82.2 percent, and operating costs were up over 4%. What was reported above was the average occupancy. Considering that fact and the fact that occupancy in July dropped another 50 basis points, Ventas is setting up for an even more challenging Q3-2020.

At a minimum, we would look for another 5% sequential drop in Q3-2020 versus Q2-2020.

Brookdale Debacle

While the triple net assets reported decent results, Ventas announced a shocker in the form of a deal with Brookdale.

Ventas received up-front consideration approximating $235 million dollars, which replaces over two and a half years of the cash rent reduction effectuated under the Brookdale Lease, consisting of: $162 million in cash including $47 million from the release of deposits that Ventas held under the Brookdale Lease. $45 million cash pay note (the “Note”) from Brookdale. The Note has an initial interest rate of nine percent, increasing 50 basis points per annum, and matures on December 31, 2025. Warrants exercisable for 16.3 million shares of Brookdale common stock (the “Warrants”), representing eight percent of Brookdale’s fully diluted shares on a post-exercised basis. The Warrants, which are exercisable at any time prior to December 31, 2025, have an exercise price of $3.00 per share. Base cash rent, under the Brookdale Lease, which covers 121 senior living communities (the “Ventas-Brookdale Portfolio”), is now set at $100 million per annum starting in July 2020, with three percent annual escalators commencing on January 1, 2022, compared to $182 million annualized cash rent paid in the first quarter of 2020.

Even adjusting for the upfront cash received, this is a very severe blow to Ventas. The $241 million of net loss (average $86 million reduction annually for 5.5 years, adjusting for rent escalators after 2021 minus $235 million upfront) may seem small, but the damage is to the property values themselves. Ventas is acknowledging that these properties will now generate much less cash flow. The clearest sign of that was the EBITDARM coverage of these assets before the rent reductions.

Adjusted for the Agreements, trailing twelve-month EBITDAR (after a five percent management fee) and EBITDARM cash rent coverage under the Brookdale Lease through March 31, 2020 improves to over 1.3x and 1.6x respectively. Previously reported (on June 19, 2020) trailing twelve-month EBITDARM coverage on the Brookdale Lease was reported at between 0.90x and 0.99x and the implied EBITDAR coverage after a five percent management fee would have been approximately 0.8x.

We guarantee that when this lease comes up for renewal, the rent received will be nowhere in the ballpark of the original $182 million.

Dividend Cut

Ventas chopped its dividend and we certainly understand the rationale. We had previously pointed out that the funds available for distribution or FAD, which deducted maintenance capex from adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), was already lower than the old dividend even back in Q4-2019. So a cut after the pandemic was no surprise at all. The cash retained is extremely crucial today as we shall see next.

Debt to EBITDA

Ventas ended the quarter with an annualized adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.3x. With continuing declines expected in SHOP for Q3-2020 and the newly modified Brookdale lease, Ventas is going to go to 7.0X within two quarters. Cash retention is crucial to cushioning this blow. While this includes the pandemic impact for sure, SHOP assets continue to be flooded with new supply and we see occupancy staying weak until at least Q2-2021.

Valuation

Q3-2020 likely will show the trough of the AFFO run rate at 60-65 cents, but we don't foresee a rapid bounce back. The company is thus trading at over 16X forward estimates. That is certainly not cheap but reasonable for a zero interest rate world. Ventas' dividend also provides some attraction for dividend investors but we would caution that the old dividend is now a distant dream and we would not hope for that returning any time soon in the coming decade. Brookdale's lease modification is also likely to not be a "one-off" incident. Ventas has many troubled tenants and we should expect more lease modifications down the line.

Hindsight is 20/20

Waiting two weeks to purchase this might have made all the difference here. Our short-sightedness caused us to prematurely pull the trigger at $50. As it stands, Ventas is now no longer cheap at $42.50 when we assess the full pandemic impact. We are downgrading this to Neutral and have sold calls on our position to improve our cost basis.

