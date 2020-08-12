I think that a Dropbox acquisition would make more sense and create more value for Microsoft's shareholders over time.

I believe that the deal would be good for the business fundamentals, while the timing seems much better than when I first discussed the idea.

Microsoft could be buying TikTok for $50 billion soon, but a better fit for the company's business model may be hiding in plain sight: Dropbox.

Microsoft (MSFT) and TikTok have made the news recently. Supported by the United States' executive branch, the Redmond-based company could be days away from closing a $50-billion deal to acquire the social media company from its Chinese parent ByteDance (BDNCE).

As discussions might be happening behind closed doors, arguments against the acquisition continue to surface. Here are some of them:

An apparent lack of fit between the enterprise software giant and the nascent social media platform;

An accepted invitation from Microsoft to join the infamous "malicious content party" currently attended by Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) and Twitter (TWTR);

Overly aggressive financial goals that sound a bit speculative - ByteDance expects TikTok revenues to increase six-fold in just one year to $6 billion;

Backlash from Microsoft's employees, who find the deal unethical.

Given all the potential problems with this acquisition and the large price tag, I am inclined to agree that the deal would be a negative for Microsoft. Instead, I believe the company could put its cash mountain to work elsewhere. I believe that a much cheaper alternative, and also much better fit for Microsoft, would be Dropbox (DBX).

Credit: Tech Circle

Business sense and good timing

Yes, this is not the first time that I have tossed around the idea of Microsoft buying Dropbox, and the Trefis Team at Forbes also looked into the possibility. I believe that the business fundamentals of the deal remain in place. Except now, I think that the timing of an acquisition is much better than it was in 2018, shortly after Dropbox went public.

From a business perspective, Dropbox as a cloud storage platform may have been redundant for Microsoft, given its existing OneDrive offering. Over the past few quarters, however, Dropbox has expanded deeper into digital collaboration, having introduced features like Spaces (content management within teams), electronic signing, vault for secure document storage, among other features. In other words, Dropbox now brings more to the table than it used to, only a couple of years ago.

But maybe even more important, an acquisition of Dropbox would bring 600 million registered users to Microsoft - granted, some of whom probably overlap with Microsoft's existing user base. Because the tech giant might have quite a bit of cross-selling opportunities to explore, it may not take much for Microsoft to justify a bid for a user base of this size. For example, merely producing $1 extra in net earnings per year from each "potential high value target" user that Dropbox does not currently monetize could unlock more value than DBX is worth in the market today (here, I am simply applying an earnings multiple of 25x to $335 million in annual net income).

Source: earnings slide

In 2018, I played devil's advocate and made a counter-argument to Microsoft acquiring Dropbox, believing that the timing may not have been right back then. For instance, the cloud storage company had recently gone public and the stock price had increased 40% in a matter of days. Given so much momentum, it would have been unreasonable to expect Microsoft to strike an easy and profitable deal with Dropbox shareholders.

Fast-forward two and a half years, Dropbox is worth only $8.1 billion, despite the solid fundamentals. Also, keep in mind that the company has a net cash position of more than $1 billion on its balance sheet. Given lack of share price momentum, I find it plausible that Microsoft with its cash balance of $136 billion could own Dropbox for less than $12 billion, an amount that is less than half what it paid for LinkedIn in 2016 (when the platform had less than 500 million members) and about one-fourth the speculated bid size for TikTok.

Last few words

As speculations continue to circulate about Microsoft's acquisition of TikTok, I think that the more obvious deal is hiding in plain sight. Dropbox is much better aligned with Microsoft's business productivity and cloud business model, and the digital collaboration company is far from being a speculative long shot - as the most recent earnings report reinforced.

Sure, buying Dropbox instead of TikTok would not make for attention-grabbing headlines. But I think that the deal would make more sense, and create more value for Microsoft's shareholders over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.