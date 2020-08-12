Based on Torex's organic growth pipeline with Media Luna and having one of the better balance sheets in the sector, I would view sharp pullbacks below C$18.20 as buying opportunities.

The good news is that the ELG Mine Complex has ramped up to full capacity since June, and is on track for a strong quarter in Q3.

Unfortunately, while Torex should have been cash flow positive this quarter, this will likely take until year-end, as the company drew on its revolver as a precautionary measure.

We're now two-thirds of the way through the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and it's been a very mixed start for the sector, with several names affected by COVID-19-related shutdowns. One of the gold producers hit the worst by the closures is Torex Gold Resources (OTCPK:TORXF), as gold production fell 48% year over year, while all-in sustaining costs rose due to the much lower gold sales. Fortunately, the company has since ramped up its operations and managed to complete some maintenance to make use of the time lost in April.

Given Torex Gold's solid organic growth pipeline with Media Luna, and industry-leading margins, I believe it is one of the better intermediate gold producers in the sector. Based on the potential for Torex to ultimately become a 600,000-ounce producer with Media Luna, I would view any pullbacks below C$18.20 as buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Torex Gold released its Q2 results earlier this month and reported quarterly gold production of 59,500 ounces, down 48% year over year from the 113,600 ounces produced in Q2 2019. Fortunately, the higher metals prices were able to offset some of the drop in revenue, but revenues still managed to fall 37% year over year to just $109.1 million. These weak operating metrics resulted from Mexico's decision to close all non-essential businesses to curb the spread of COVID-19 in early April.

While this doesn't have any long-term ramifications for Torex, the company had to slash its FY2020 production guidance and raise cost guidance to account for the much lower sales volumes. The new annual production guidance mid-point is set at 405,000 ounces of gold, which translates to an 11% drop in production year over year (FY2019 ~454,800 ounces). Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: Company News Release)

During the quarter, the El Limon-Guajes (ELG) Mine Complex saw a massive drop-off in ore tonnes mined as well as tonnes processed, given that the mine was closed for nearly fifty days. As the table below shows, ore tonnes mined dropped from 1.81 million tonnes to 697,000 tonnes, though the average mined grade was slightly higher at 3.07 grams per tonne gold. From a throughput standpoint, Torex processed 688,000 tonnes, down 35% year over year, and the average grade of gold processed dropped materially from 3.92 grams per tonne gold to 3.18 grams per tonne gold.

The reason for the massive drop in grades was that the company was processing low-grade stockpiles in May after the mid-May resumption of operations, and did not begin a full-ramp of operations until June. Unfortunately, the much lower throughput, combined with significantly lower grades, is what drove the significant drop-off in production in the quarter.

(Source: Company website, Management Discussion and Analysis)

The one piece of good news from an operational standpoint is that despite the lower grades, Torex Gold's recovery rates continue to be exceptional, coming in at 89% in Q2. This gold recovery rate continues to trend above design, which is 87% and is in line with the trailing twelve-month average recovery rate going into Q2 of 88.9%. The much-improved recovery rates from FY2018 levels are a result of work by the company to better deal with soluble iron issues and the fact that Torex is now piping oxygen into two tanks versus one previously.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, given the much lower production, all-in sustaining costs soared to the highest levels in two years at $1,015/oz. These significantly higher costs were a result of the lower sales volume in Q2 despite similar sustaining capital expenditures year over year of $11.8 million. However, the actual cost of sales in the quarter was $1,447/oz, after accounting for $11.1 million in costs to place ELG on care and maintenance. This was a significant headwind to mine operating earnings for the quarter, which fell from $35.0 million to $17.7 million year over year despite a much higher gold price. However, if we subtract out the one-time cost of care and maintenance, which was not Torex's fault, the quarter was not nearly as bad, with the cost of sales per ounce coming in at $1,272/oz, a figure that is only slightly above the industry average.

(Source: Management Discussion and Analysis)

The silver lining for Torex is that operations have since fully ramped up, and the gold price has offset most of the hit to margins from the higher costs. As the chart shows below, while all-in sustaining costs hit a new 2-year high, all-in sustaining cost margins came in at $697/oz and were up 26% year over year. This was due to the higher gold price of ~$1,710/oz vs. $1,310/oz, which more than offset the $255/oz rise in all-in sustaining costs on a year-over-year basis.

Based on my estimates given that mill throughput has ramped up above 13,000 tonnes per day in July, near-record levels, I would expect Torex's all-in sustaining costs to come down to $960/oz, and we should see an average gold selling price of $1,855/oz for Q3. This would translate to a new record high for all-in sustaining cost margins, suggesting that the most recent quarter is merely an aberration within a trend of higher margins over the past two years.

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at Torex's balance sheet, the company was making impressive progress on de-leveraging, with net debt reduced by nearly $200 million in just three quarters. However, the company drew down $90 million on its revolving credit facility as a precaution due to COVID-19, which explains why this trend changed in Q2, with net debt nearly doubling from $26.3 million to $53.5 million. This is a little frustrating for both investors and Torex, as the company should have been able to eliminate its net debt last quarter completely. The good news, however, is that it is still on a path to becoming net cash positive by year-end, which would give Torex one of the best balance sheets in the sector.

(Source: Author's Chart, Management Discussion and Analysis)

So, what's to like about a gold producer with production down 48% year over year, revenues down more than 30%, and a steep increase in all-in sustaining costs? Fortunately, there is lots to like, with Media Luna being just one piece of the thesis. As noted in the Q2 earnings call, the company continues to work towards a Media Luna Feasibility Study aimed for completion in mid-2021, which has the potential to be the next major pillar for growth for Torex. The plan is to start the tunnel from El Limon-Guajes to Media Luna during Q3 2020 and test out the Muckahi Mining System, a proprietary mining method developed by Torex.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The system involves a continuous conveyor to transport broken rock from stope to surface. Assuming the method is successful, it would lead to 60% less time to move Media Luna into commercial production, 30% less underground capital expenditures, and 20% lower underground operating costs. While it's certainly early days to prove this concept, as it's new to the industry, it could be a game-changer for Torex and propel the company to a 600,000-ounce per year producer status at lower consolidated costs.

(Source: Management Discussion and Analysis)

Finally, while this was certainly a disappointing first half for Torex, it's encouraging to see that operating metrics continue to trend in the right direction since the ramp-up. As we can see from the above chart, plant throughput was 10,600 tonnes per day in May, 11,900 tonnes per day in June, and ramped up to above 13,000 tonnes per day in July. These are near-record operating metrics and, combined with higher gold recoveries, should lead to a strong second half for the company. During July alone, the company produced over 42,000 ounces of gold, a run rate of over 250,000 ounces in H2 2020 if it can keep this up until year-end. Therefore, while Torex might look a mile away from hitting its guidance mid-point of 405,000 ounces with just 168,000 ounces produced year to date, I think the company should be able to achieve this feat with ease.

(Source: Company Technical Report)

It's no secret that Torex had a terrible quarter due to the COVID-19-related closures. Still, the company was proactive and managed to do some maintenance work during the shutdown to keep equipment running smoothly, and it has seen an impressive ramp-up since. At the current market cap of $1.44 billion, Torex is trading at just $138.46/oz based on 10.4 million ounces of gold resources. This is more than reasonable considering that producers are being acquired for over $150.00/oz with industry-leading margins at higher gold prices. Therefore, Torex would begin to become a value play if this correction goes on much longer. Based on this, I believe any pullbacks below C$18.20 would provide low-risk buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.