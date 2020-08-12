Free cash flow will be hit in fiscal 2021, as management looks to invest in cloud opportunity.

Investment Thesis

Atlassian (TEAM) remains expensively valued at $30 billion, given its lack of full-year guidance, as well as its expected decelerating revenue growth rate.

Even if management is being overly conservative, it's still difficult to justify paying north of 20x sales for a company likely to grow its revenues at just 20% over the next couple of years.

Investors should wait for a more favorable entry point of approximately $30 billion market cap.

Growth Rates Are Not What Investors Hoped For

By now, investors have had time to digest the reality that this SaaS company didn't feel confident enough in its full-year outlook to issue investors with its full-year revenue targets.

Or better said, Atlassian didn't deem it suitable to worry investors that it's poised for a marked revenue growth rate deceleration.

I've been an outspoken bear of Atlassian, so you would expect me to leap on this. But there's no need for that, the results speak for themselves.

For a long while, Atlassian had been a stock market darling, with revenue growth rates in the high 30s. But all of a sudden, it appears that those days are now behind it.

Forward-Looking Indicator Not Too Rosy

The number of customer adds during Q4 2020 was up 14% y/y, compared with 19% in Q3 2020.

Furthermore, management declares that 'despite macro headwinds and slower revenue growth', it will continue to invest for future growth. Meanwhile, investors should expect free cash flow profitability to be hit.

However, if we take a step back, Atlassian has a strong history of generating free cash flow:

In a time when many SaaS companies had been plowing ahead with an irrational focus on taking market share, Atlassian had looked towards its bottom line, as well as its top line.

In fact, this speaks of the strength of its business model. Hence, although the tone of the shareholder letter was one of heavy investment ahead, with a particular drive towards moving customers away from on-premise products towards the cloud, there's clearly a highly profitable business model in Atlassian, with its free cash flow margins often hovering around 35%, while finishing fiscal 2020 with a free cash flow margin of 36%. Accordingly, the investment could work out favorably at the correct valuation.

Valuation -- For Now Still Too Expensive

When investing in a high growth stock, investors demand strong growth and visibility.

In fact, investing is really exciting as long as the share price is ticking up steadily. While investors are making steady gains, there's little need to ask difficult questions from their investment, and investors are buy-and-hold investors.

The problem though is when the outlook over the next two years is slightly less rosy than investors were previously expecting, investors start to question what's the right premium to pay for a stock that appears to be dwindling its growth rate down to roughly 20% CAGR.

What's more, as you can see in the illustration below, investors' sentiment towards Atlassian had been very positive, as exemplified by a rapidly expanding P/sales multiple:

Over the past few years, Atlassian, together with most SaaS stocks had seen its multiple expand as investors were keen to rerate SaaS stocks much higher on the back of their stable business model, based on their recurring revenues. This was supposed to offer investors reassurances.

The problem becomes slightly more complicated when the company's outlook is not as strong as it has been. At this junction, investors are less likely to be willing to pay a large premium for a stock that is slowing down at a quick clip.

Having said that, if we take a step back and think through it further, there's still a lot to like about Atlassian. We have a company that is clearly highly free cash flow generative, and even if its strong growth rate is not there any longer, its still likely to reach a 'Rule of 40' of at least 40%.

Consequently, at the right valuation, I do believe that Atlassian could be a rewarding investment. In fact, I contend that at approximately $30 billion market cap, Atlassian would trade on a p/sales multiple of 15x. Indeed, at that entry point, investors' odds would be substantially more favorable.

The Bottom Line

Atlassian went from Wall Street darling to an expensive stock with unimpressive outlooks -- seemingly overnight. Investors are still expecting Atlassian to bounce back, and hoping management is being overly conservative.

Despite my bearish tone on Atlassian, I do believe that this stock could be a rewarding investment opportunity if its valuation comes down to approximately $30 billion market cap.

