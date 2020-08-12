Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAUF) CEO Matt Comyn on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2020 9:00 PM ET

Hello, and welcome to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Results Briefing for the Year Ended 30 June 2020. I'm Melanie Kirk and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us. For this briefing, we will have a presentation from our CEO, Matt Comyn, with an updated on the business and an overview of the results. Our CFO, Alan Docherty will provide details on the financials; and Matt will provide an outlook and summary. The presentations will be followed by the opportunity for analysts and investors to ask questions.

I'll now hand over to Matt. Thank you, Matt.

Matt Comyn

Thanks very much Mel and good morning everybody. Before I start, I just wanted to acknowledge what a challenging six months it’s been for Australians right around the country, starting the year with bush fires, but of course more recently the coronavirus pandemic and particularly I want to pass on our best wishes to our customers, to our people and of course the broader community in Victoria.

During that period, we've been doing our best to make sure that we are working hard to support our customers and making sure that we are continuing to consistently execute our strategy and deliver balanced outcomes across a range of different settings. We feel that we've made very good progress during that period. I'm just going to step through some of those highlights now.

We've responded very quickly as we've needed to and put substantial support in place for our customers. We've responded to almost 1 million different requests for assistance over the last few months. That's enabled us to put in place substantial support, particularly around repayment deferrals, where we've deferred almost 250,000 repayments.

We’ve also made 250 million personalized support messages through our CommBank app. We’ve also made sure that during that period of time we’ve continued to support our customers with $100 billion of home lending and $27 billion of new business lending over that time.

Pleasingly, we are seeing big increases in our employee engagement, up 13 percentage points to 81%. I also want to just thank all of the Commonwealth Bank staff for their amazing support and hard work during that period to support our customers. That has enabled us to perform well across a range of different settings and for our shareholders. Our final full year dividend of $0.98 in the second half represents 49.95% of statutory profit, which is reflective of APRA’s expectations.

As part of supporting our customers, we've been able to leverage the technology and digital investments we've been making for many years. In particular, we’ve seen more than 5.5 million visits to our CommBank app and net bank, particularly to our information pages where we've made sure we've had up-to-date federal and state guidance and some practical information for our customers.

In responding to supporting our business or SME customers, we've leveraged existing investments in our BizExpre technology and decisioning to process just over 50% of the SME loan guarantee schemes, helping out customers ensure that they could make their payments to their employees and participate in the JobKeeper scheme.

Pleasingly we've seen those investments and technology like BizExpress, where now for eligible customers we can move from an application, decisioning, online acceptance and funding directly into the customer's transaction account in under 20 minutes. And as part of looking to provide real value to our retail customers via our CommBank app, we’ve continued to extend our benefits behind the capability where we’re seeing a 78% increase in the last six months in terms of benefits. That's meant that more than $150 million has been delivered to our customers since we launched the Benefits Finder functionality.

Now just touching very briefly on the result, as statutory profit was up 12%, the basis on which the dividend calculation was made and the majority of that improvement or increase year-on-year is as a result of the divestments, predominately the asset management divestment. Our cash net profit after tax was down 11% and our common equity Tier 1 finished at 11.6%, which is approximately $5 billion surplus above APRA’s unquestionably strong 10.5%.

Our full year dividend for the year of $2.98 is fully franked and again consistent with APRA’s expectations. Over the full year out cash impact we saw income up 0.8% from strong volume growth which I’ll unpack a little on subsequent slides.

Our operating expenses are 0.7% for the full year or 0.4% sequentially. We saw our loan impairment expense up 33 basis points, which is predominantly driven by that $1.5 billion forward looking adjustment that we took in our third quarter. And as I said, our cash profit is down 11% for the year.

We're seeing that core franchise strength really come through clearly over the course of this financial year. In particular, we continue to focus very closely on our customers and watch the results of that through our net promotes scores, which pleasingly we've seen some improvements throughout the course of the year, right across all of our businesses and again in our digital banking solution. We finished with the highest ever net promoter score, which is of course critical to our long term strategy.

Our operational execution I think can be highlighted in a couple of particular areas. Obviously areas like Business Express which I've touched on, but also just the commitment and dedication to making sure we’ve kept very consistent home loan decisioning times during the course of the year, has enabled us to again deliver a very strong home lending result of 1.3x system.

That business lending result of $7 billion up 5.1% for the year and we actually saw all the strongest growth in that fourth quarter that we’ve seen for the last couple of years. And in particular one of the standout performances right across the business has been out deposit growth and in particular our transaction deposit growth, but we've seen a 25 billion or 25% increase in household deposits.

Just spending a moment on the deposit growth more broadly, we have seen total deposit growth over the course of the year of $64 billion. That's the most growth that we've ever seen by dollar value, and when we break that down again into particularly valuable deposits of transaction balances, we’ve seen $45 billion of growth over the year and $30 billion of that coming in the second half, which has really been a phenomenal results right across all of our business units.

As we look at our balance sheet, we’ve continued to strengthen what we are already very well positioned and we feel that we've got overall now the strongest balance sheet we've ever had. A couple of ways that's reflected in particular is through that deposit funding which I mentioned. We saw a 5 percentage point increase during the course of the year, up to 74% deposit funded and as you can see, set aside the GFC, there's an increase of almost 20 percentage points during that period.

The forward-looking adjustment that we took in the third quarter seizes with total provision coverage of $6.4 billion or 1.7% as a function of credit risk weighted assets, which is still peer leading and again that common equity Tier 1 of 11.6% has a very strong outcome and we also see another between 58 and 68 basis points of capital to be generated inorganically from previously announced divestments, which have not yet completed.

The next few slides, we’ve really tried to break down and provide some additional disclosure around repayment deferrals, given the understandable interest in this area. We've developed some technology to make it easier both to analyze and understand what's going on, but of course to ensure that it’s an efficient process for customers opting into the repayment deferral process, as well as opting out, and you’ll see the disclosure here that we’ve provided.

We’ve seen quite a reduction in customers coming out of their repayment deferrals, even though in the context of home lending and business lending, they are entitled to the full six month repayment deferral. Pleasingly from a personal loan perspective, almost 95% of customers have re-commenced their retirements. We've also made that opt-out process an easy one from a customer perspective on net bank and the CommBank app, and we’ve also made it easier for customers to look at interest only as an option.

I think unlike other cycles where the cash rate is now, it means that interest only is a very viable option for many customers. A typical loan size of approximately $350,000, so a repayment amount is like – the interest only is approximately $200 per week.

Now trying to spit out some of the analysis in more granular detail on the next couple of sites, first starting with home lending, and this is a predominantly an analytical exercise that we are augmenting obviously as we are in regular contact with our customers. And what we've provided here is a breakdown using one of our home loan risk scoring models and it typically includes a number of the factors that you would ordinarily expect.

So things like Dynamic LVR, half our customer is in advance on their repayment history. The industry sector that they work within, things like interest only versus principal and interest, owner occupier versus investor, we've also added in variables such as JobSeeker. You’ll see that disclosure there on the slide of 13.6% of our accounts tagged to a JobSeeker payment, although 58% or 7.6% where there are joint accounts with one party are receiving JobSeeker accounts – JobSeeker payments.

Now, this has of course been possible because in about 90% of cases we have an active transaction account associated with our home loans. So we feel like we've got an accurate rate on what's happening in the customer's account and of course changes to income an important variable within that overall model.

You’ll see on the left hand side, some disclosure there in terms of active accounts that are in deferral as at July. We’ve seen a continuing reduction throughout August, but a slight increase obviously as you would expect through Victoria, but at least month-to-date in August we expected that number's going to be flat or slightly down. We’ve provided the Dynamic LVR of less than 80%, 67% of the book and that's an important variable and of course as I said, 14%, 12 months or more in advance.

Similarly from a business lending perspective, we've looked at a number of different variables including the occupation sector, changes in and around cash flow, the behavioral repayment history and you see an active break down on this slide, both between our states, where the geographical distribution is by sectors and I think importantly if you looked at the home loan slide, there was – 25% of our customers were making some form of retirement. In business lending that skews every more to actually be 30% of customers that are on a repayment deferral at the moment, are making their repayments in full.

89% of our customers are secured. So it's one way to think of that is 67% fully secured, it's a 22% partially secured, leaving 11% of unsecured and just over 50% are relationship managed and obviously relationship managers play a very important role in terms of maintaining regular contact with customers, but also bring a depth of understanding about business plans, inventory, supply chains in our broader overall assessment as we go through the reviews with our customers.

As I said at the start, we've made good progress in consistently executing our strategy during the course of the year. We completed the divestment of – or we announced the divestment of 55% of our CFS business to KKR earlier this year, which we expect to complete in the second half of this financial year. We also announced as part of our results, the latest report from the Independent Expert commentary. We are making good progress having completed almost 80% of our milestones.

You'll see overall very strong share performance above system growth clearly in deposits and home lending, stronger performance in business lending and again that improvement that we're seeing, not just in our net promoter scores, but also more broadly in the context of the reputation and standing of the business going forward. And of course those investments in digital banking and our technology more broadly, absolutely critical to our future strategy.

We really want to position ourselves as the trusted and relevant partner, at the center of our customers’ financial lives. An essential part of that is being the number one digital bank. We've been recognized in that way for the last four years by Forrester and 11 years by Canstar and we've continued to invest in some leading features and functionality to improve the quality of the experience for our customers.

Just a couple of recent examples. First of all we rolled out in the last month or so, a coronavirus money plan, which just provides some simple, but actionable insights and steps for our customers to be thinking about. We’ve seen more than 300,000 customers use that already. Our bill prediction tool, which actually helps of-course customers manage and expect what bills are coming through. We've seen almost a million customers use that – start using that in just the last three weeks.

And perhaps just to give an insight about how some of the unique element of our technology come together, in building something like the bill prediction tool, we are using 14 billion transactions. We then calculate 150 million different bill presentment options. We are using 20 machine learning models and we deliver that into a personalized experience, which of course continues to improve the experience that is personalized to our individual customers.

We've made some very good progress in and around our Payments Innovation, that's a huge priority for us going forward, continuing to work very closely with Klarna. We had a technology and innovation update a couple of weeks ago. We will continue and we look forward to bring some more exciting innovations to market in the months ahead.

At this point I'm going to hand over to Alan who’s going to talk more about the result in more detail.

Alan Docherty

Thank you, Matt, and good morning. Financial year 2020 has certainly been one of our more interesting periods and I will step through it in more detail shortly.

In summary terms, what really stands out for me is that despite a difficult environment in both social health terms and economic terms, the structural advantages of our franchise, coupled with a disciplined execution of our strategic and operational priorities has delivered a pretty good set of outcomes for our customers and our shareholders.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, we were already experiencing the earnings pressure of a lower for longer interest rate environment. While that represents a headwind in absolute terms, in relative terms the Commonwealth Bank performs better in a falling rate environment.

Structurally advantaged franchise product mix and our balance sheet sales settings, help us deliver less volatile earnings through the cycle and generate structurally higher levels of organic capital.

After the onset of coronavirus and the associated economic downturn, customer behaviors changed in two ways, which also played to our franchise strengths. A scale advantage that attracts more customers to the Commonwealth Bank during uncertain times and an acceleration in the level of our customer's digital engagement.

We have built upon those strengths with strong operational execution in the retail bank and better capital disciplines across the group. We have strengthened all of our balance sheet settings and then extended that balance sheet in support of our retail, business and institutional customers across both Australia and New Zealand. That has resulted in strong growth in home loan market share, a large capital surplus both before and after the dividend, strength in levels of loan loss provisioning at 30 June and an exceptional period of customer deposit growth.

Now, onto the detail. And let me start off as usual with the reconciliation of total statutory profits to cash profits from continuing operations. Statutory profits for the year were $9.6 billion, largely due to one-off gains on the sale of the various wealth management businesses. All the usual adjustments apply with Colonial First State, and as a main contributor, the profits from discontinued operations.

Those adjustments result in cash profits from continuing operations of $7.3 billion and as matt has described, that cash profit is 11% lower than last year. Operating income, operating expenses and operating performance are all up by around 1%. And so it was the loan impairment expense more than doubling to $2.5 billion, which drove that reduction in cash profits.

Looking firstly at operating income, the growth was driven by higher net interest income, more than offsetting the impact of COVID-19 on other banking income and lower fees in our funds management and insurance businesses. That growth in net interest income of $386 million was a function of strong volume growth across our core products, with average home loan balances up 4%, another strong period of double digit transaction deposit growth and positive momentum and business lending.

Institutional lending balances were 5% lower on average year-on-year; however, spot lending exposures increased slightly as the business continued to support key clients liquidity needs during a difficult period.

As you would expect, net interest margins were lower over the year, and if you look at the change over this – the sequential change over this half, margins failed by 7 basis points, asset pricing provided us more benefit of 2 basis points. The margin pressure from a low rate environment can be seen in the 5 basis point reduction in deposit funding and pricing, and the 3 basis point impact of lower earnings on invested capital.

The other phenomenon that we're seeing right now is a very high level of excess liquidity, principally due to that strong growth in transaction and savings deposits. Those excess liquids have deployed in very low rate, high quality liquid assets diluting our headline margins by 4 basis points.

As we look ahead, we expect the cash rate reductions will result in a 7 basis point margin headwind over the next financial year. There is also likely that we’ll continue to carry excess liquids during a period of economic uncertainty, and so it’s likely that that will dilute headline margins though that's a little harder to estimate at this point.

Operating expenses grew by 0.7% over the year. That was helped by a reduction in customer remediation costs of $381 million despite the increase in aligned advise provisioning that we took in the second half of the year. If we exclude multiple items, underlying costs grew 2.7%. Within that we absorbed higher staff, property and IT costs, partly due to the impacts of coronavirus.

We scaled up the operational resourcing of our customer financial assistance and collections teams. We understandably seen lower levels of annual leave taken. We made all our branches and commercial offices COVID safe for our people and our customers and we invested an IT infrastructure to enable 39,000 of our people to work-from-home.

While this is the second successive year of cost growth since we announced our strategic priority of business simplification and cost reductions, its pleasing to see growing momentum and productivity benefits. We've delivered $548 million of cumulative cost savings this year, an increase of $358 million on the prior year and this will continue to be an important area of management focus given the weaker earnings outlook.

Turning to our balance sheet settings and looking first at credit risk, loan loss rates increased significantly across both consumer and corporate portfolios due to forward looking adjustments to provisions for the impact of COVID-19. We can already see some signs of emerging stress across the portfolio, although its early days.

Within the consumer portfolio, the home and personal loan 90 day arrears remain below the levels that we’ve seen last year. However, both of these products have been insulated by the loan deferral arrangements that have been in place since March. Credit card 90 day arrears increased 43 basis points to 1.23%, although around half of that increase relates to the denominator effect of four credit card balances.

Troublesome and impaired assets increased $900 million to $8.7 billion, with most of that increase related to higher corporate troublesome exposures from a relatively small number of institutional clients and those sectors most exposed to the coronavirus lockdowns, including retail trade, manufacturing, transport and culture and recreation.

We have been focused on supporting our retail and business customers during a difficult period. The loan deferrals, along with the very strong fiscal, prudential and monetary policy response are providing individuals and businesses with much needed time to amount a recovery. However, we know that unfortunately not all of our customers will be able to fully recover, and we've therefore been conducting very granular modeling of the expected impacts across both our retail and non-retail portfolios.

For the retail lending portfolios, we’ve conducted analysis of our customer base across a number of dimensions, including their occupation, where they live, their payment activity and for home lending, the level of equity.

For our non-retail lending portfolios, we’ve looked at the expected change in cash flows for those businesses operate within impacted industries and geographies, and that's informed the degree of notching that we’ve applied to the probability of default and loss given default for those exposures, as part of our forward looking adjustments. And that approach has enabled us to continue to take a careful approach to our provisioning, and as a result we have increased our collective provisions in the consumer portfolio by 32% and in the corporate portfolio by 48%. That takes our total provisions as a proportion of credit risk weighted assets to 1.7%, the highest in the industry, along with the most highly collateralized lending portfolio.

As we look ahead at the ultimate economic scenarios, we are well positioned for whatever the future may hold. The current level of provisioning is $1.1 billion higher than the level of provisions that we calculate would be required under our base case economic forecasts. That extra level of provisioning provides our earnings and capital levels with a degree of insulation, should we experience a more severe prolonged downtime scenario.

We continue to strengthen our funding settings. Our customer deposit ratio is now 74% and the weighted average maturity of our long term debt is no 5.3 years. We continue to reduce funding risk and other ways. For example, our reliance on short term funding sources is now at historical lows.

We also have access to $31 billion, a three year funding from the RBAs term funding facility and that provides us with another stable source of funding as we seek to support our customers and the economy during the difficult period ahead.

On capital, we’ve delivered a level two common equity, Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.6% down 10 basis points since December 2019. That represents a significant surplus to APRA’s unquestionable strong capital requirement and will be further strengthened by the expected capital up-lift as we finalize our announced divestments.

During the six month period, we absorbed the $1.5 billion increase in COVID-19 loan loss provisioning and $3.5 billion in cash paid and neutralized interim dividends. That was offset by another strong period of underlying organic capital generation and 26 basis points of inorganic capital from completed divestments.

Importantly, a Level 1 parent entity capital remains significantly higher than a Level 2 Group Capital, which means we are uniquely well placed to absorb RBNZ’s freeze or dividend payments from New Zealand Banking subsidiaries.

Looking at the trajectory and our capital levels over the course of the past year, you can see that we remained above unquestionably strong capital levels for all 12 months, including the months following the declaration and payment of our last two dividends.

As you would expect, there’s been a degree of volatility in our capital levels over the course of the past year and particularly over the last two quarters. In Q3 we’ve seen weaker profits from the COVID-19 provisions and the timing of the interim dividend. We’re also seeing higher credit spreads and market volatility in the month of March, and that resulted in a 95 basis point fall in Q3 CET1.

In Q4 we’ve seen stronger profits and a tightening of credit spreads. We also adopted a more granular calculation of credit risk weighted assets on defaulted exposures, providing a 9 basis point improvement to CET1. These benefits offset the deterioration in credit quality and delivered an 85 basis point increase in Q4 CET1.

The final dividend of $0.98 reflects APRA’s recently updated guidance and sees us retain more than half of our second half statutory earnings. That represents a cautious approach to capital management and dividends, as we head into a period of economic uncertainty.

I’m going to hand back to Matt for the outlook and the closing summary. Thank you.

Matt Comyn

Thanks very much Alan. Just turning to the economic outlook and clearly there's considerable economic uncertainty in the periods ahead. As we’ve thought about it, we’ve obviously tried to prepare for a range of different economic scenarios. The way we see Australia and New Zealand, certainly on a global basis to be extremely well positioned, both the health outcome perspective, as well as economic, notwithstanding the setbacks in both Victoria and New Zealand in the last 24 hours.

We entered this period in a period of significant fiscal and economic strength. We have a strong tailwind from mining exports. There’s been a clear recovery in the agricultural sector; there's a very strong pipeline of infrastructure projects in place of both the federal and state level, and of course we've seen very closely and worked constructively with all arms of government and with our regulators to make sure there's substantial support in place, not just the financial system, but of course very effective income support from the federal government.

As we looked forward, we based our central scenario on the Reserve Bank forecast which came out in May. We've reviewed a more recent forecast. They are very closely aligned. We’ve got unemployment at 9%; I think they’ve got it at 10% at the end of calendar year. I think that’s really going to depend on the participation rate. Clearly there’s some degree of understatement in both of those numbers just given the impacts on the broader economy. We've got the economy contracting at about 4% this year before recovering by 2% next year.

But we feel that the organization is very well positioned to navigate through a range of those different scenarios, and clearly there will be a lot of uncertainty and a number of different factors that are going to drive the economy in the near term, in terms of the ongoing suppression of the virus. A clear impact on business and consumer confidence which we have seen contract, and more broadly as we see it tapering appropriately of some of that income support, there's going to be a lot of stimulus required to generate aggregate demand and future employment to try to bring that unemployment rate down from close to 10% over the next couple of years.

And not withstanding of course more broadly we’ll be dependent on what sort of progress is made in and around vaccines, various treatment, how effectively that individual community and state level, the virus can be suppressed, and of course as I said, the flow through of impact on to a business and consumer confidence.

In summary, as I said at the outset, we have worked very hard and quickly to try and put substantial support in place for our customers and for our communities. We've seen strong improvements across a range of different metrics from our net promoter scores to our reputation more broadly, also right through into our employee engagement.

We’ve consistently focused on executing our strategy and continuing to execute our core business performance very well. We've seen very strong performance in a number of our markets like deposits, above-system home lending growth. We feel the balance sheet is in very strong condition, big improvements in our deposit funding. We feel very well capitalized with a pipeline of inorganic capital still to come, which ultimately I think positions the Commonwealth Bank very well for a range of different economic scenarios.

And on that point, we’ll hand over to Mel for Q&A, and Alan an I will be happy to take your questions.

A - Melanie Kirk

Thank you, Matt. For this briefing we’ll be taking questions from the analysts and investors. We’ll be taking them from the phone lines. I’ll announce your name and then wait for the phone line to open. Please limit your questions to no more than two questions.

We'll start the questions with a question from Richard Wiles at Morgan Stanley. Thank you Richard.

Richard Wiles

Good morning, everyone. Can you hear me?

Matt Comyn

Good morning, Richard.

Richard Wiles

Good morning. So I have a question on troublesome exposures, slide 105 includes troublesome exposures by industry. Can you explain why the ratio fell in accommodation, cafes and restaurants? That hardly seems credible given what's happened over the past few months? And could you also explain why troublesome exposures are down in the property industry and also in the construction industry? And then I have a second question on expenses, which I'll proceed to in a moment.

Alan Docherty

Yeah, I mean as I mentioned in the presentation Richard, what we are really seeing in troublesome explosions, that should have really movements in institutional client explosions as you can tend to see in the early part of a stress. Now I called out some of the areas where we've seen a significant net increase in corporate troublesome exposures, and particularly impacted industries. Obviously some of those industries are more overweight instructional clients relative to some of the other industries, including accommodation, cafes and restaurants, which is more heavily weighted towards the business bank.

So you're going to see a little bit of noise and TIAs in the early part of their stress, in one direction, because you are going to see the emergence of stress within single institutional clients more quickly and then as you roll through later periods of the stress, that will emerge in individual businesses and so you’ve seen a little bit of noise in the movement of a TIA’s based on single exposures, moving in and out of troublesome and also the waiting between institutional and business exposures across these various categories.

Matt Comyn

Yeah Richard, the only thing I’d add to that is I mean really the process that we've been going through over the last few months, and it was going through an individual and risk based across each of those different categories and completing in-depth reviews. So if you think about it, the institutional bank where clearly there’s a smaller number of exposures, that will be close to 100% of the way through their client base, and across the business bank can be in the order of between 70% and 80% depending on the sector.

So you mentioned accommodation, cafes, restaurants; we've been through 80% of the values by exposure, actually 50% of them have had some form of downgrade. I think commercial property you mentioned. I think we have reviewed 100% of the exposures in the institutional bank, 90% of the exposures in the business bank.

So I think to Alan’s point, there is just some noise in terms of the movements in and out, but we do feel like there’s been very thorough sort of coverage and reviews, and particularly it’s easier obviously to see the impact and movements around probability of default in particular, and so there has been some considerable downgrades, and of course some of the notching that goes into the calculation of the forward looking adjustment.

Richard Wiles

Okay, thank you and just a question on expenses if I could. Alan you acknowledged that in the last couple of years your costs have gone up despite saying that the first half ‘20 results, first half ’19 result 18 month ago that your aiming for absolute cost reduction. Do you think you can achieve that cost reduction in full year ’21? The cost savings are going up, but that's not leading to a reduction in the cost base. So I'm just wondering how serious you are about reducing the absolute cost base in an environment where you’ve acknowledged the revenue pressure is increasing?

Matt Comyn

Yeah, look Richard, maybe I'll start and then through it to Alan. Certainly we are serious about it. When we – as you said at that point in February ’19 we sort of said two things, absolute cost reduction and we also talked about a 40% cost-to-income ratio. We’ve had five cash rate reductions since then, which has obviously made the latter more challenging.

We recognize or we believe we're making progress and as you mentioned in terms of the benefits in each period, there’s clearly more work still to do. I mean full year point 0.7%, sequentially 0.4%. I think if not for the increase in the COVID related costs which again is an excuses, it’s just an explanation. We would have got close to zero cost growth in that period.

I think on the other side, I think we’ve been clear from the beginning. We want to make sure that we deliver that performance, but we don't want to sacrifice the franchise or the broader more value creating options. I mean in that context we've added that 500, 700 people into our financial assistance solutions team. We’ve clearly increased a number of operational roles.

But you're quite right. As we thought about the business plan this year without giving any specific guidance, we recognize it's going to be a challenging income environment and therefore improvement in our simplification and cost reduction is a step up.

Melanie Kirk

Great! We'll take the next question from Jon Mott at UBS. Thank you, Jon.

Jon Mott

Yeah, thanks Mel. A question, this relates more to slide fourteen and fifteen on going through these, which is more the deferrals. You gave me some good information on the distribution by risk score, but it's on the number of deferred accounts on the Y-axis. If you reproduce that on the dollar value, because obviously you’re going to have a large number of very low outstanding balance, which is going to skew this to the more positive side. Is it possible to reproduce it or give us secondary scores beneath the table based on the dollar value outstanding rather than the deferred, so that's probably a comment or request?

And then also similar to that, could you give us the, in the profile the number of customers on JobSeeker. Have you also got the number of people on JobKeeper, who you know may potentially be unemployed at some stage given that those are going to come through?

Matt Comyn

Yes, sure Jon. So on 14 to the home lending we did, it's in accounts and the distribution doesn’t change very much for balances. There's more of a skew, which is why we've shifted in business lending to balances, because there's a high number of smaller exposures there. There's not a big distribution in the context of the loan size on home lending.

To your second question around JobKeeper, yes absolutely. We looked at it both in the context of personal as well as business. You'll see on slide 15 we mentioned approximately 30% receiving JobKeeper at a business level. That's easier for us to recognize, because we can see the depositor details. When we look through our personal accounts, because of the nature of the way the JobKeeper is distributed, it actually goes to the employer, which then distributes it to the employee.

We tried to band an algorithm, so we’re basically looking for multiples of $1,500 but employers also top them up, so we stayed away from providing that disclosure because we felt – well, we know that we're understating it. So we don't have a sufficiently robust estimate to include on the slide in the context of the overall model and it’s certainly one of the things that we were looking to do and if we felt that we could do it accurately, we would provide it.

Jon Mott

And just a follow-up question from that. Do you have a feel for the percentage of the deferred lines, which is going to need further extension of movement to interest only at the end of the six months to qualify for the additional four months?

A - Matt Comyn



Yeah look, there’s a couple of different data points. I mean certainly in a way that we’ve approached – as we have years of analytical exercise, which we then augmented through a practical experience with our customers. We certainly believe the majority are in a position to exit their repayment deferral. That's also consistent in terms of where we’ve had asked customers and asked them for their intentions.

You know obviously we recognize that intentions can change over time and so then we’re kind of working through it operationally over the next two months. We're going to contact obviously the entire customer base. We’re going to leverage a number of different channels, but we've got approximately 250,000 calls to make or receive. This is multiple contacts, we’re using email, our app, asynchronous chat as part of that as well, so we've got a number of different options that we have – of course we’re going to try and tailor the individual circumstances.

So we have a hypothesis, but clearly that's also going to be impacted in terms of events even in the next couple of months and how effectively the virus is suppressed in other states and ideally so how quickly Victoria recovers.

Jon Mott

Thank you.

Melanie Kirk

Great, thank you John. We'll take the next call from Victor German at Macquarie.

Victor German

Thank you, Mel and two questions for me if possible. One on deposit margins and one on net payment. So on deposits, I think both Alan and Matt you talked about really strong growth that your seeing in transaction accounts, which hasn’t happened for a couple of halves. Just, when I look at your slide 23 and its not obvious on that waterfall chart where the benefit of that shipped towards cheaper transaction deposits is coming from. If you maybe perhaps can talk to us, whether its sitting in a deposit pricing funding part of the bucket or where else its sitting and sort of the quantum that that’s providing, as this is the impact of lower rates on your transaction setting accounts.

A - Alan Docherty



Sure Victor. So you see that benefit in the portfolio mix bar, so that portfolio naturally has the sort of substitution effective if you like, of lower yielding customer deposits relative to other forms of funding. Now in the periods there’s a couple of things going on in that portfolio mix bar, as well as the change in the average funding ratios. So one, you need to look at the average change in the deposit ratio, so in the second half of the financial year.

Well our spot deposit ratio was 74%. Obviously we’ve seen a lot of growth in the final quarter, so the average funding ratio is about 71.5% in 2H ‘20 and that plays about 70.5% in the prior half, so you've got that delta driving about 2 basis points of benefit in the sequential half.

Going the other way, you have seen that we had a reduction in consumer finance balances, which are obviously very high margin relative to other forms of lending, so you've got a negative portfolio mix effect of 1 basis point there, and so that's why you come back to the one point of portfolio mix for the sequential half. But you know within that, you can see that the margin benefit from that very strong growth in at-call transactions and savings accounts.

Victor German

Thank you. So would it be fair for me to assume that when you disclose the transaction and saving cumulating impacts of 8 basis points in half, is that pretty much all impact of lower rates on those transaction savings account before you get the benefit of replicating portfolio. Is that the right way to look at it?

A - Matt Comyn



Yes, so we’ll just put that out in the call out box, so you can see the 8 points across transactions and savings and then as an offset of 2 basis points from the replicating portfolio.

Victor German

Well, thank you. And then second question, just on provisioning, I sort of feel like there’s a little bit of a kind of disconnect in the way banks are thinking about this versus investors. I mean if I look at your chart on slide 27 where you look at your central downturn scenario versus recognized impairments, it kind of almost implies that if your central downturn scenario plays out, you’ll have that ride backs in 2021. I'm guessing that that's not the message that you were sending and there'll obviously lots of moving parts, but I'm assuming that as we go through 2021 you will have actual write-offs and also the level of provisioning is likely to increase as the credit quality deteriorates.

Can you maybe just talk to us about some of the moving parts as we move throughout 2021, within your central downturn scenario how the write-offs and provisioning is likely to play out?

A - Alan Docherty



Yeah, I mean we’re going to continue to evolve the other central scenarios, the other scenario, the severe downturn scenario. I mean we’ve seen for example the updated RBA baseline forecasts on Friday in a statement of monetary policy and so we’re having another look at that central scenario against those and metrics have been materially changed at $5.3 billion central estimates, so we still feel comfortable with the additional level of provisioning that we’re carrying.

Look, I think we’ve had a track record over many years back, sort of holding what we would consider to be very, very careful around provisioning. I mean we’ve seen that when we transitioned to the new account standard a couple of years ago. We took a top up in provisions at that point. I think at that time we would have been provisioned to 100% of our downside scenario, but that was before obviously the events of the past six months. We’ve obviously adjusted all of those scenarios to the right, and again we’re comfortable, the level of provisioning is appropriate in the context of the uncertainty that we’ve got.

Yes, you'll see as we start to see signs of the stress emerge across in particular retail and business sectors. You’ll see entry season the level of write-offs; we’ll continue to revisit the level of collective provisioning that we hold as we start to see that transfer from collective to individually assessed provisions. We feel comfortable where we are today. We’re going to continue to monitor the evolving situation and I think based on our track record, it's safe to assume that we're going to carry conservative levels of loan impairment provisions.

Melanie Kirk

Great! Thank you, Victor. We’ll take the next question from Brian Johnson at Jefferies.

Brian Johnson

Thank you very much for the disclosures. A few questions. Just on slide 38, the new binding constraint on dividend that relates to this year isn’t cash earnings. It’s basically statutory earnings. I was just wondering, could you give us a feeling on the P&L gains and losses on the sale of Colonial First State CommInsure Life and BoCommLife when they come through, and then I have a second question if I may.

A - Matt Comyn



So you want a forward view of the statutory profit. Yeah, I mean BJ I would disclose obviously the capital, but you're wanting to know what the full cost would be on realized gains through those divest [Cross Talk] impact statutory profit in case that's the binding constraint to verify ‘21 for dividends.

Brian Johnson

Because Matt when you think about it, this result was this result, but what helped your ability to pay the dividend was the next statutory gains down below the line. So we really – when we’re thinking about dividends, we got to think about statutory profits not capital, not basically cash-in, because it really does come down to the distortion from these statutory items. I was just wondering if you can get that.

Alan Docherty

I think that’s a really fair observation Brian. I mean as we – we obviously put ASX announcements upon completion of major announced divestments. I think in the past we’ve historically focused – given the bank constraint historically has been capital levels on the CET1 accretion related to those divestments, but I think you make a good point and to the extent that we’re going to already going to do that, we’ll ensure that the non-cash statutory P&L was included as we complete.

Now obviously we can't pre-announce those statutory profit impacts until we reach completion, because there's all sorts of completion account adjustments and considerations that go into that calculation, but to ensure that the market’s well informed about non-cash gains. We’ll ensure that as we complete, we'll provide those details to the market.

Brian Johnson

Well, then as a subset of that question, may I ask then, does that imply that absent more gains going forward, the dividend capacity would actually go down in the next half?

Matt Comyn

Well BJ, I mean there’s a couple of difficulties to that question. One, the after guidance has been made clear it applies for this calendar year. Now of course there may as well be new guidance in ’21, which would have applied into our interim dividends. I think that's going to – it's going to depend a little bit on – there’s a number of factors notwithstanding the overall economic outlook and where APRA feels that it’s necessary to provide ongoing guidance and then the consistency of that guidance the second time around.

But it will certainly take a while and I couldn't give you the forward looking estimates on the spot, but you know I understand given the calculations and the way the market will be thinking about it, we’ll certainly think about how to best disclose that.

Alan Docherty

And as well just bear in mind Brian, on the second half cash earnings, obviously that second half we absorbed both the $1.5 billion top up in the COVID-19 loan loss provisions and we’ve also seeing $400 million – and also $400 million of other notable items on customer remediation programs, most notably that aligned advice provisioning that we took in the second half. So those – the second half cash earnings that have some significant items in them as well.

Brian Johnson

Okay. The second one if I may, just on slide 23 were you talking about the cash flow correct, the 7 basis point NIM headwind in FY ’21. If you think about where we are, we've got a cash rate of 25 basis points that the RBI has said it’s the effective level down. We've got so much liquidity swapping around the system that we’ve probably got a 10 to 12 basis points non-bankable rate, so it's a very good basis risk, but that’s probably the less important.

We've got a three year rate of 25 basis points, but then when you look at the five and the 10 year bonds hasn’t really moved to Zacks [ph] in February. Can we just get a feel on what would happen to this interest rate sensitivity if the RBI was to cash break to 10 basis points and then alternatively if the RBI was to start buying five and 10 year bonds to flatten the long end of the yield curve down to 25 basis points.

A - Alan Docherty



Yeah, I mean there’s a couple of ways we can look at that. I mean at the moment the effective cash rate is actually around 10 to 15 basis points as you say. So we are really seeing the effect of that lower, actual cash rate given the very unusual levels of excess liquidity in the system, so we're seen that right now.

On the, you know the yield curve control out beyond three years, I think as you’ve rightly pointed out Brian, our replicating portfolio on our deposit hedge is on a 5 year tractor and so we are sensitive to the movements in that 5 year yield. That’s sitting around 40 points at the moment, so you can do a pretty simple sensitivity on that. You know every 10 basis points is going to be over the 5 year periods, around $70 billion on a $70 billion deposit hedge, but you’d see that manifest over the course of the 5 year tractor rolling off.

So a relatively modest effect and year, but yeah, we'll continue to look at how both – I mean we labeled as cash free headwinds, but obviously its sensitive to swap rates as well, with cash reference to cash rates that’s simplifying use of language, but we'll continue to monitor swap rates to what a cash rate does and I think it’s helpful to provide that guidance around the impact given the number of moving parts on a net interest margin over the next financial year.

Matt Comyn

Maybe the only thing I’d add to both of your question BJ and a little bit to Victors, it’s sort of a combination of a much higher level of fixed rate and the reduction in TD’s. Actually our cash basis exposure is gone from $150 billion sort of another I think $25 billion downtown. So I think in the past we've basically said for every five basis points improvement in that cash build spread, it's a one basis point group NIM. It’s now at sort of 6. So we’ve seen quite a material reduction in that just given the shift in customer behavior, particularly moving to fixed rates in home lending.

Melanie Kirk

Great, thank you Brian. We'll take the next question from Matthew Wilson at Evans & Partners.

Matthew Wilson

Yeah, good morning, you can hear me okay? Hello?

Matt Comyn

Yep, we got you Matt. Can you hear us?

Matthew Wilson

Yep, all good, sorry. Two questions if I may. Firstly, what is the balance of capitalized interest income on the deferred loans?

Alan Docherty

So the balance. In the period since deferral, we’ve got some disclosure and our annual report in that regard, but the – for the retail loans we accrued $310 million of interest over the period of deferral. Obviously we received payment on 25% of the retail deferrals with that number on business lending. We accrued interest of $150 million over the deferral period and again as we’ve disclosed, we’ve received payment for 30% of the loans and deferral. And I think it’s on about page 150 or so, isn’t it in the annual report?

Matthew Wilson

Yeah and then secondly, just with deferrals again, when I line up your disclosure on slide 13 with the letters that you’ve sent to the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, they don't actually line up, but indeed if you use the letters your bar chart would go up not down, but more importantly what is the percentage of deferrals that have an LVR greater than 70% and given that 75% of your mortgage deferrals haven't made a payment. Mortgage deferrals and business deferrals where you don’t collect interest is very unusual practice. Do you think this is a policy error and then normally in these circumstances you would migrate to interest only, which is what you've done in New Zealand?

Matt Comyn

Yes, so a couple of things Matt. I think the House of Reps, I think the latest update was June, I have to check. I’m confident disclosure is both current, because we've gone out obviously into July, so it certainly should be the basis, but I'm sure it will reconcile in that context.

To your last point, look, I mean deferrals, I think that you have provided obviously significant support and flexibility for customers. Clearly the test is going to be how effectively we can make the orderly transition away from retirement deferrals. I think from our perspective, making sure that we are maintaining regular contact with customers is clearly critical.

I mean I think our experience and certainly what I’ve seen internationally, that sort of repayment frequencies is particularly sensitive and unsecured and so I think from a personal lending perspective it's a much shorter deferral period as examples. So it was a two month, and we saw 95% of customers’ transition off that. I’m probably less worried about, but I acknowledge it’s a risk around people losing that retirement frequency, particularly in and around housing and as I said the business lending book is 89% secured.

I think we've provided the disclosure obviously in terms in the proportion. I think the average dynamic LVR is 69% and then there's variances across the geographical distribution and so without rattling all of them off, you know consistent if you look at the disclosure around where negative equity is sort of skewed to Western Australia. Western Australia would have the highest dynamic LVR. Arguably it says maybe that market got less default.

Interestingly I think Victoria's got the lowest dynamic LVR of the repayment deferrals. I believe its 62%, I think maybe 64%. So I couldn't give you exactly the script that you’re asking, because I think you wanted the percentage that were up about 75. I don't have that number off the top of my head. But it's an important variable that we watch closely and it's a key variable in the context of where the risk is, that combination of income. How far ahead customers might be on their repayments in total as well as where their dynamic LVR is?

Melanie Kirk

Great, thank you Matt. We’ll now take the next question from Andrew Triggs at JPMorgan.

Andrew Triggs

Thanks Mel. The first question just on deposits gain and the NIM. Just trying to get your thoughts on what you're seeing in the deposit market. We’ve observed quite a significant improvement in reduction in term deposit rates, particularly late in the half and post balance data, and just a follow-up to Victor’s question on that switching dynamic. Do you think this will continue at the current pace or as TD rates and online saving rates seem to be compressing, perhaps that tailwind will start to lessen in future periods.

Matt Comyn

Yeah, maybe I’ll start and Alan you add. I think it’s a combination of things as rates are coming down. There’s probably just less sensitivity across different, products, switching more broadly. We’ve certainly seen a reduction in our 10 deposit balances; we’ve seen rates coming down across the industry. That mix affect provides us a benefit clearly and very strong growth in and around transaction and household deposits, which obviously is a key part of our strategy and oriented very much in the terms of the way we want to service our customers. And so we certainly want to continue investing in digital, etc. to help promoting that, but I think unfortunately from a customer perspective you know term deposit rates have come down to really reflect the lower interest rate environment that we’re all operating within.

Alan Docherty

Yeah, I mean I think the trend that you mentioned, the switching trend is certainly a phenomenon we’ve seen in other markets that have got lower for longer interest rates. So I think certainly we are seeing that.

Now we obviously had a very unusual amount of deposit growth in this period. I mean we went back and looked at whether there’s been another period, certainly not in dollar terms, but even in proportionate terms where we would have seen that size of growth, 25% growth in transaction deposits, and even following the GFC we didn't see growth of that shape and size.

So that's – you know obviously that floor was very high in the last six months. We wouldn’t expect to continue at those levels though we've had many years of double digit growth in transaction deposits. It’s a very good ground of competition for us given the digital assets that we have in the very engaged, very high levels of digital engagement across our customer base, which is being I think accelerated through the issues that we’ve seen over the past six months. So I think it's a trend that’s here to stay. You know I think the volumes we’ll see them moderate a little off the highs that we’ve seen over the past few months.

Andrew Triggs

Thanks. Can I just follow-up on the cost side of the question. Just your expectations for the profile and the run-off, all the reduction spend on risk and compliance programs please? Is that something that can be achieved in or partially achieved in FY ’21?

Matt Comyn

Look, I mean as we've discussed, I think we’re at about 72% total investment spend. We expect that's going to come down in ’21. We're absolutely committed to continuing the investment and making sure that we are in a very strong position to manage financial and course non-financial race. We’ve made very good progress against the remedial action plan that was set in place, but we do feel that we’re in a position now to start increasing more of that investment towards productivity growth and innovation, that's certainly something we'd like to deliver in the year ahead.

Alan Docherty

There's also, I mean. We talked about before, there’s multiyear programs of work they were conducting, which you see in that risk compliance and other programs item. But still - I don’t think we’ll be through all those programs of work during the course of the next financial year. So there will be an element of stickiness to that that line team, certainly over the year ahead.

Melanie Kirk

Great. And we'll have to be taking our final question now. And we’ll be taking it from Brendan Sproules from Citi.

Brendan Sproules

Hi gents, good morning. I just had a question on the capital intensity of your business. Obviously slide 26 you show some deterioration, particularly in our non-retail portfolios, but you've also seen some deterioration in your credit card portfolio. When are we going to start to see that emerge in the average risk weights? It does seem the average risk weights haven’t really materially moved this period. You obviously refined your estimates, but maybe you can give us some indication of the timing of when you expect to see those average risk weights moving higher.

Alan Docherty

Yeah, I mean we’ve obviously put the central scenario in there, which has got the expected increase in average risk weights, which we’ve got in the back of the slides. That's the update to the estimates relative to those that we put out to the market in Q3. So I’m trying to find that slide.

So those risk weights, we think will trend higher. I mean one of the interesting things you've seen in the last half and I’ve called out specifically, because it does have a few of the line items within the pillar three subcategories of our exposure, as through that granular allocation of collective provisions to Stage 3 loans, which are nevertheless well secured.

We hold CP against those rather than individually assessed provisions and so that’s allowed us to have a more accurate calculation of credit risk weighted assets across number of retail and non-retail category. So that's provided a degree of offset to the migration and average risk weights that you would otherwise have seen, but yeah, we do expect some migration and risk weights obviously in the next 12 months.

Brendan Sproules

Just a question on funding, just on slide 116, is you got another $21 billion of wholesale funding coming to you in the next 12 months. Could you tell us how much you’ve issued in the last six months and I guess your expectations going forward for needing to actually renew that given you know the strong growth in deposits that you have collected over the period and the build-up in liquid assets.

Matt Comyn

Yeah, we’ve done very little long term funding over the course of the past six months. We did draw down $1.5 billion on the RBAs term funding facility. I think prior to March we did around $1.5 billion, $2 billion of new loan term issuance, but really what you are seeing for the full year ’20 is mostly long term funding issuance that took place in the first six of the financial year.

And as you see, given that very strong growth and transaction deposits, I mean we’d like to lend the funding that we have. Obviously we’re seeing that deploy additional funding in excess liquidity at the moment and so we would have a relatively low appetite for new long-term debt issuance in the context of RBA's term funding facility and very strong levels of deposit growth.

Melanie Kirk

Great, thank you Brendan. That now brings us to the conclusion of the briefing. Thank you very much for joining us today and if you have any follow-ups, please come back to us. Thank you very much.