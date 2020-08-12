How To Increase Future Income Without More Risk

We swapped our shares of AGNCM for shares of AGNCO, which put us in a better position for future returns.

For a long-term investor, shares of AGNCO carry more appeal, since they will have a materially higher rate than shares of AGNCM in a few years.

This example focuses on shares of AGNCM and AGNCO. These two preferred shares are issued by the same REIT and traded at the same price.

We've found the market will often misprice similar securities, which allows us to pick the share with the better value.

Many investors believe 1 of 2 fallacies. Either they think more income requires more risk or they think buying high yields creates safety.

We swapped our position from AGNCM to AGNCO. Both shares traded at $22.84, so this is a very simple trade. We sold 1,324 shares of AGNCM and purchased 1,324 shares of AGNCO. It doesn't get much simpler than that!

Index Cards

The index cards are shown below:

You may notice that the stripped yield on AGNCM (top left corner) is 7.59%, which is higher than the 7.17% on AGNCO. However, the "yield if floating today" was 5.77% for AGNC and only 5.05% for AGNCM. That's a big difference. Would you give up 0.42% in dividend yield today in exchange for 0.62% more yield in the future? I think that's a great idea!

Now some pessimists will argue:

"AGNC might call the shares! You'll be out of luck, Dumbo!"

If AGNC were to call the shares, it would be at $25.00, not at $22.84. That would be a capital gain of $2.16 in addition to the dividends. Not bad. AGNCO's call protection also lasts an extra 6 months (ending 10/15/2024 rather than 4/15/2024).

If I could be certain that these shares would be called on 10/15/2024, how great would that be? I would be certain of a very solid return where I would get 7.17% in yield per year plus nearly 10% from the capital gain at the end. That would be great!

Trade Confirmation

We don't just assign ratings. We follow our own research.

Our execution is shown below:

Open Positions

Our open positions in mortgage REIT preferred shares are shown below:

The position we just closed in AGNCM is shown below:

Note: Prices in these charts are as of 8/7/2020, but we haven't placed further trades in the sector yet. Since then, prices rallied slightly, so our unrealized gains are a bit bigger.

Frequent Mispricing

Using our targets, shares of AGNCM have often been too expensive relative to their peers. We entered AGNCM looking for quick outperformance. We captured an increase in the share price, but the other preferred shares from AGNC rallied by similar amounts.

Some investors believe AGNCM deserves a higher price than AGNCO, since it has a higher current yield. We're focusing on the difference in payments occurring after shares of AGNCM hit the floating rate on 4/15/2024.

AGNCO will still have two fixed-rate dividends after that, which will most likely be materially higher than the floating rate on AGNCM. Thereafter, AGNCO and AGNCM will each have a floating rate. However, AGNCO will carry a larger spread, resulting in more income.

Conclusion

Our total allocation to the sector is unchanged. As a result of the trade, we clear about 40 cents (in total, not per share, completely meaningless). This trade simply moves us to AGNCO, since it has a higher yield after the shares begin floating. Due to the higher yield when floating, we have a higher price target for AGNCO than for AGNCM.

Until shares begin floating (4/15/2024 for AGNCM and 10/15/2024 for AGNCO), shares of AGNCM carry a higher dividend rate by about $.09 per year. After both shares switch over to floating, shares of AGNCO will have a higher dividend rate by about $.16 per year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, AGNCO, ARR-C, NLY-F, NLY-I, NLY-G. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.