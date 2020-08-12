The Financial sector has been one of the hardest-hit sectors since the start of the pandemic. Since the start of the year, the Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) has returned -19.0%, while the S&P 500 has returned +3% YTD, led by strong gains in the tech sector. As such, I believe there are some bargains to be had if one is willing to do a little bit of digging. I believe that the company I’m focused on today, Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS), represents one such opportunity. This company operates at the intersection of finance and data-driven marketing, and in this article, I evaluate what makes ADS a potentially good investment at today’s prices; so let’s get started.

A Look Into Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems is a company that most people may not have heard of. However, it provides essential financial transaction services that many Americans use. The company operates with two primary business segments – Card Services and LoyaltyOne. As a bridge between retailers and consumers, the company is able to provide effective, multi-channel marketing communications for its clients.

The LoyaltyOne segment comprises ~20% of the company’s revenues, and provides data-driven loyalty marketing solutions through its Air Miles program in Canada. The Card Services segment comprises the remaining ~80% of the company’s revenues, and manages more than 145 branded credit programs for many well-recognized brands, such as Wayfair (W), Pottery Barn (WSM), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA).

Through its relationship with 40 million consumers, ADS is able to better understand consumer behavior and strengthen the relationship between its clients and their customers. What I find attractive about ADS is that it essentially operates at the intersection of financial and data services, which gives it valuable insights that it uses to drive increased consumer adoption.

The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly hurt ADS’ business, as evidenced by the -27% and -51% YoY declines in Revenue and Core EPS that it saw in the second quarter. I see this as being a ‘double-whammy’ situation for ADS, as it is exposed to the risks and challenges from both an economic downturn and decreased consumer activity in physical stores during the pandemic. These factors have translated into a vast underperformance in the share price, as evidenced by the stock’s -56% YTD performance. Comparatively, the S&P 500 returned +3% over the same time frame.

Looking at the technical performance below, it appears that shares have somewhat stabilized since the volatile ‘peaks and valleys’ phase from March to June. Since the beginning of July, the share price has bounced in the $40 to $45 range, with solid support in the low $40s. As such, I don’t see shares dipping below the $40 handle without a major news event, and in the near term, I see a slightly bullish pattern beginning to emerge. Shares remain undervalued from a technical standpoint, as they are sitting well below the 200-day moving average of $70.70.

Meanwhile, management has taken steps to adapt the business to the current COVID-19 environment, as it pivoted the Air Miles rewards program to at-home delivery and service options, and launched a digital redemption program. In addition, I see longer term benefits from management’s efforts to position the business with a leaner operating model, as the CEO noted on the latest conference call (emphasis added by author):

“In the second quarter, our cost reduction programs resulted in approximately $50 million of additional savings. Consistent with what we announced previously, we are on track to deliver $240 million of savings for 2020, meaning we expect to reduce expenses by another $100 million in the second half of this year, primarily attributable to additional procurement and operating efficiencies. We are positioning the business to be far leaner and more profitable once top line growth returns.”

Additionally, credit delinquencies appear to be stable, as just 10% of its card members are in forbearance, and 85% of those not in forbearance made a payment, which as management noted, is significantly up from last year. Nonetheless, management has taken the prudent step of boosting its reserve ratio from 12.1% to 13.3%, due to uncertainty around macroeconomic factors and a second stimulus measure. While the dividend was reduced and share repurchases have been suspended, I see them as being justified moves in helping the company strengthen the balance sheet. At present, the company carries $1.2 billion in cash with no debt maturities until December of 2022.

Turning to analyst estimates, I’m encouraged by the overall bullish sentiment, as the shares have an average recommendation rating of 2.2, which implies a Buy rating. In addition, the average price target is $61.27, which sits comfortably above where the shares are trading at today.

Investor Takeaway

Alliance Data Systems operates a profitable and moat-worthy card services and loyalty programs business with many leading retailers. With valuable insights into consumer behavior, the company is able to offer its retail clients highly effective multi-channel marketing communications to consumers. While the company has been negatively impacted by the effects of COVID-19, I see the share price reaction as being overly negative and unwarranted, with potential for strong upside from the currently low valuation. In addition, I see the cost efficiencies that management is driving to be long-term positives for the company. Lastly, I’m encouraged by the relatively low delinquency rate that the company has seen, with plenty of upside potential with an economic rebound.

I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $48.91 and a forward P/E ratio of 7.9. I have a price target of $62, which translates to a forward P/E ratio of 10. I believe this price target is reasonable and still provides investors with an adequate margin of safety, given my expectation of a steadily improving economy through the rest of this year.

I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $48.91 and a forward P/E ratio of 7.9. I have a price target of $62, which translates to a forward P/E ratio of 10. I believe this price target is reasonable and still provides investors with an adequate margin of safety, given my expectation of a steadily improving economy through the rest of this year.