Dropbox is not a high growth stock, but what it lacks in growth rates it makes up for in free cash flow.

Investment Thesis

Dropbox (DBX) has not been a high growth stock for a while. Consequently, I argue that side of the narrative has already been priced in many times over.

Indeed, considering that Q2 2020 saw its non-GAAP operating margins jump by 1050 basis point compared with the same period a year ago, there's a lot under the hood that's appealing here.

What's more, looking ahead to full-year 2020, Dropbox now raised its free cash flow target to $470 million. And reaffirms its $1 billion free cash flow target by 2024.

Investors Obsess Over Strong Revenue Growth Rates -- Or Its Absence

The obvious characteristic that readers should note is that Dropbox is not a high growth stock. But that side of the equation has already been priced in many times over.

On the other hand, it could be argued that investors were hoping for more from Dropbox. In fact, one could declare that Q2 2020 should have been marked by even stronger revenue growth rates than just 16% y/y.

This is particularly so when we consider that given the very favorable environment and strong demand for storage solutions. Shelter-in-place forced consumers and enterprises to rapidly adopt a new work ethic, one with a low learning curve and rapidly deployable content storage.

Thus, the fact that paying users reached 15m in Q2 2020, an increase of 10% from the same period a year ago may have been insufficient to drive Dropbox's shares higher. But there may be more at play than first meets the eye.

A New Theme Among Cloud Stocks

Investors with an eye on the ball will have noticed a subtle change in investor sentiment during Q2 reporting.

Investors had been betting that COVID and work-from-home would imply that SaaS stocks were immune to the underlying Main Street economic realities.

What I can say, is that although the change is subtle, there does appear to be a slight sector rotation away from high flying cloud stocks. While I do not know towards which theme investors are presently migrating, I can certainly detect a change in sentiment.

The past month has been challenging for investors, with many cloud stocks falling in the double digits.

Consequently, given Dropbox's low valuation (more on this later) and high free cash flow potential, I believe investors are right to stay long this name.

Strong Free Cash Flow -- Worth Paying Attention

Dropbox is guiding its free cash flow for the year to reach approximately $470 million.

Furthermore, Dropbox's non-GAAP operating margin jumped in Q2 by 1050 basis points compared with the same period a year ago. Dropbox now raises its non-GAAP gross margins to 18% to 18.5% in 2020.

What's more, Dropbox carries a balance sheet with $1.1 billion of cash and equivalents, while remaining debt-free. This demonstrates the value of investing in a business lead by a founder.

Taking a step back, we should note that 13% of Dropbox's market cap is already made up of cash. If this cash is deployed satisfactorily, it can be highly accretive to shareholders. Remember, Dropbox already made a side step by acquiring HelloSign, so that could provide an opportunity to upsell on its existing paying customer base.

Indeed, businesses lead by founders are often more prudently managed, with a focus on the bottom line and having flexibility incorporated to their balance sheets, rather than a fixation on revenue growth rates and dismissal of all else.

Valuation -- Investors Are Not Paying a Premium

Dropbox reaffirmed its 2024 financial targets of reaching $1 billion of free cash flow. This leaves the stock trading for just 8x its 2024 financial targets. For now, investors are thinking that this is too far away and that it's not that appealing.

However, as 2020 comes to a close, investors will start to think about the next two to three years, at which point this financial target will start to surface at the end of the tunnel.

The Bottom Line

Investors are unimpressed by Dropbox's lackluster revenue growth rates. However, as investors are starting to circle out of high flying cloud stocks, with punchy multiples, they would do well to consider Dropbox.

Indeed, it remains one of the cheapest cloud stocks available. What it lacks in panache, it makes up for in tangible free cash flow. There are not many cloud stock making free cash flow. And those that are, don't trade for less than 15x free cash flow to enterprise value (market cap minus $1.1 billion of cash). This stock is worth considering.

