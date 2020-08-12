Mr. Market was convinced that Antero Resources (AR) would not survive the "high costs" along with the bond refinancing hurdle. Complete principal loss was just around the corner with no hope of an upside. But this company uses incremental costs to achieve some decent margins. Those higher costs can change simply by producing more dry gas while retaining the option of producing more value added products in the future when the market rewards the higher costs with an adequate profit margin. Commodity industries demand a lot of strategic flexibility and this management appears to be up to the commodity market demands.

Source: Antero Resources Strategic Update Shareholder Presentation August 2020.

It only took a year to get rid of the 2021 bond refinance hurdle. So much for the idea of that refinance being impossible to complete. Now the bank credit line is probably a little higher than desirable and the second quarter results did not exactly inspire confidence. However, those 2021 bonds will be gone and debt will have been reduced.

Source: Antero Resources Strategic Update Shareholder Presentation August 2020.

Some have pointed to the "horrible" second quarter as a problem. But less than desirable outcomes can be overcome with an influx of cash. As shown above the cash influx is very clear. Back when the market doubted any sales could be accomplished, this management is doing exactly what management announced about towards the end of fiscal year 2019.

The unexpected challenges of the coronavirus demand destruction will probably cause some reasonable modifications to the debt repayment. But management has demonstrated that if cash is needed, then management will find the needed cash. Note that the $400 million ORRI sale meant that $100 was a contingency payment based upon meeting certain production goals.

Source: Antero Resources Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Slides August 2020.

Note that the usual sources of liquidity (the hedge portfolio and the holdings of Antero Midstream) still hold considerable value for liquidation purposes should that liquidity be needed.

As management has noted several times (and I covered in previous articles) the debt has been PROFITABLY retired. This may be the only company I follow that is about to profitably retired a whole bond issue (in this case the 2021 bonds). Most companies I cover have limits on the credit line as to what can be used to repurchase bonds at a discount. This is one of very few managements to avoid that very common limitation.

Source: Antero Resources Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Slides August 2020.

The punchline is that the market persists in retaining doubts about the ability of this management to refinance debt. Therefore more profit opportunities exist in the near future.

In commodity industries most companies survive by making profits where profits can be made. Mr. Market and the ratings agencies may not value these types of profits highly. But that is very different from predicting the demise of a company because these profits are not "repeatable". Managements like Antero Resources simply go find another profit opportunity in the future. That may make the future less visible than other companies. But it also lessens the risk of principal loss when investing in the securities of a company as enterprising as this one.

Growth

Management has a $100 million (roughly) contingency payment based upon meeting certain production goals. This makes the no growth headlines utter nonsense. Production increased 9% in the current quarter when compared to last year. Anyone reviewing the history of this company will very quickly realize that this company does make money from its production. when operations are not profitable hedging and other unique profit avenues come into the strategy planning.

Commodity operations added approximately $1 to the selling price in the current quarter. Those commodity operations have now added more than $5 billion in profits since going public. Readers may remember last fiscal year that the commodity operations were just shy of $5 billion. Given all the success of the hedging operations (as usual) that operations now has probably added $1 billion or so to the old totals management revealed awhile back.

In the meantime the lower of cost or market operations has somewhat hidden this profit progress. The noncash charges are currently hiding the success of both the hedging and the bond purchases. But those impairment charges are noncash. Buying back bonds at a discount is a very real savings. Similarly some hedges for cashed for cash while others settled routinely to add to the sales price. There just was not enough of these "actual" benefits to completely offset the impairment charges. Therefore second quarter earnings were negative before any analysis. Meanwhile the bank credit line has a far lower interest rate than the bonds ever did resulting in forward interest savings.

Make no mistake here. This management is not foolish enough to allow the bank line to have significant amounts of debt without a thorough discussion with the lenders. Right now though the banks probably are doing well because total debt is declining. Therefore the company itself will have improving debt metrics once this awful second quarter falls out of the calculation window.

In short, this management has all the problems of the rest of the industry. But this management manages to make some profits "elsewhere" while the rest of the industry "in effect" engages in self pity. Therefore there is a little extra cash and profits elsewhere until the industry recovery gains traction. This is how you make your own future rather than accepting the future given to your company by the market. It is definitely a sign of superior management dealing with the hand they were dealt in exemplary fashion.

Summary

This management probably has a lot more surprises for Mr. Market in the future. There is definitely no hard feelings here by management. All management does is simply exploit the market to the advantage of shareholders. This management has been doing this for a long time. Therefore these unique profits are unlikely to stop in the future even if it is not predictable.

When it comes to valuation and financial strength assessment, things like gains on bond repurchases really do not mean much in the process. If anything financial ratings agencies take a dim view of gains from bond purchases. However, this is one of the few times that the quantity repurchased does make a financial difference. But the market is not really set up to evaluate such a situation so the profit opportunities persist.

On the other hand, a hedging program that consistently makes money does matter to the financial ratings agencies. Any money making proposition is a business that gets evaluated. Mr. Market may not care if it is any different from a zero sum game. But the hedging operations as carried out by Antero Resources does add some financial safety to the investment.

The bottom line is this management has demonstrated a relentless drive to make whatever profits are presented by the market. This hard driving strategy makes the cyclical downturn more bearable and survivable. That is an exceptionally rare proof of above average management. Costs have likewise been kept abreast of changes in the basin. In the future, investors can probably continue to expect profits in places the rest of the industry just does not find a profit opportunity. But this company will also benefit from the coming recovery from the coronavirus demand destruction to make profits the usual way. A little extra financial safety always helps the investment portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ar am. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.