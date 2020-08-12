Provision expense will likely decline in the year ahead and normalize by next year due to lower pressure from economic factors.

Earnings of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) improved to $0.23 per share in the second quarter from $0.04 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The earnings improvement was mostly attributable to a lower provision expense in the last quarter. The provision expense will likely continue to decline in the year ahead due to lower pressure from economic factors. Apart from lower provision expense, fees from the Paycheck Protection Program will also boost earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020 and early next year.

Overall, I’m expecting earnings to almost quadruple in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting FITB to report earnings of $1.34 per share, down 60% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I’m bullish on FITB.

Accelerated Fees Booking to Lift Net Interest Income in 4Q 2020 and 1Q 2021

FITB funded $5.5 billion worth of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, as mentioned in the second quarter’s earnings release. Assuming fees of 3% and funding cost of 0.35%, PPP will likely add an estimated $146 million to the company’s net interest income over the life of the loans, which is a maximum of two years.

I’m expecting FITB to accelerate the booking of fees in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 because management expects most loans to get forgiven late this year or early next year, as mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call. As a result, I’m expecting PPP to add $73 million to the net interest income in the fourth quarter and $36 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Lack of Attractive Investment Opportunities to Pressurize Earnings

Excluding the impact of PPP loans, FITB’s loans declined by 7% by the end of the last quarter from the end of the first quarter of 2020. The loan decline was attributable to a lack of good lending opportunities. The company generated a large amount of funds through deposit growth in the last quarter, which it had to park in relatively lower-yielding securities. As mentioned in the conference call, management expects the lack of investment avenues to continue; therefore, it expects to maintain an elevated cash position for some time.

I’m expecting the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming elections to keep the demand for commercial loans low in the year ahead. Consequently, I’m expecting FITB to end the year with a loan balance of $107 billion, down 4.5% from the end of June and down 1% from the end of last year. Further, I’m expecting year-end deposits to be 0.4% higher and securities to be 1% higher than their respective balances at the end of June. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

The excess liquidity will likely keep the net interest margin, or NIM, suppressed in the remainder of the year. Moreover, the purchase accounting accretion related to the acquisition of MB Financial will naturally decline through 2022. Furthermore, management plans on issuing sufficient long-term debt in the year ahead to maintain its current rating under Moody’s LGF methodology, as mentioned in the second quarter’s presentation. The debt will likely lift costs and pressurize NIM.

On the other hand, management took several steps to reduce funding costs in the second quarter, which it expects to decrease core deposit costs by 11bps in the future, as mentioned in the conference call. Management also mentioned that it expects NIM to decline by another 7-10bps in the third quarter due to the full quarter impact of higher cash position and PPP. Further, it expects NIM to recover in the fourth quarter.

Considering the factors mentioned above and management’s guidance, I’m expecting the NIM to decline by 3bps in each of the third and fourth quarters. The following table shows my NIM estimates, excluding the impact of accelerated fee booking under PPP.

Economic Factors Likely to Ease Leading to a Decline in Provision Expense

FITB reported a provision expense of $485 million in the second quarter, down from $640 million in the first quarter of 2020. I’m expecting the provision expense to continue to decline gradually over the next few quarters to reach a normal level in 2021. My expectation is based on economic factors that I believe will ease in the year ahead. Management mentioned in the conference call:

If the outlook does not further deteriorate, there should not be a need to increase our reserve coverage beyond the current levels. Any further increases in reserves would result from a higher likelihood of a more severe and prolonged double-dip scenario.”

Due to recent positive developments related to COVID-19 vaccines in several countries, the probability of another dip in economic activity seems low. As a result, I’m expecting provision expense to decline by 38% in the third quarter, on a linked-quarter basis. For the full year, I’m expecting FITB to report a provision expense of $1.7 billion, up from $0.47 billion in 2019.

The company is facing a moderately high level of credit risk because industries sensitive to the COVID-19 pandemic made up 11.7% of total loans, excluding PPP, at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. Additionally, credit cards made up 2% of total loans. Further, around 6% of total loans were in payment deferral programs.

Full-Year Earnings Likely to Dip by 60%

Lower provision expense and fees from PPP will likely lift earnings in the remainder of the year. On the other hand, excess liquidity will likely pressurize the bottom line. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to almost quadruple in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting FITB to report earnings of $1.34 per share, down 60% from last year. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates due to the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on future provision expense.

June 2021 Target Price Suggests a High Upside from Current Market Price

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book multiple, or P/TB, to value FITB. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.15 in 2019 and the first half of 2020. Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $23.7 gives a target price of $27.4 for the mid of next year. This target price implies an upside of 27.5% from FITB's August 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

Apart from the high upside, the company is also offering an attractive dividend yield of 5%, assuming it maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.27 per share. I’m not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 81% for 2020, which is manageable.

Based on the high upside, I’m adopting a Bullish rating on the company. Investors should consider their risk tolerance before making an investment decision on FITB. The stock currently has a moderately high level of credit risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the company’s sizable exposure to vulnerable loan segments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.