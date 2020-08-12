Given its new outlook Adj. EBITDA outlook, PEIX should be able to rollover and reduce its $163 million of net debt, and this should re-rate the stock.

As an investor and student of the market, 2020 has been my best investment year, as I have evolved more this year than in any other year over the past twenty. A big part of this evolution has been using my active imagination to synthesize current information and trends and make prescient market predictions.

For example, on the free site (year to date in 2020), I have shared at least nine articles where the stock price of the underlying stock has increased at least 100% from the time of publication to its highest point this year (post publication).

In years past, I found that my ego got the better of me, as I didn't know how to take a loss when my thesis didn't pan out (see "Taking My Medicine (Losses)").

This active and open imagination led me to buy some shares in Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) after-hours on August 11st. At face value, many market participants might think I have simply lost my mind - after all, just look at the parabolic stock chart. All kidding aside, I am fully aware that as recently as July 22nd, shares of PEIX were trading sub-$1 per share.

(Source: Fidelity)

The reason I paid up for some PEIX shares was after reading its amazing August 11th earnings report and these two paragraphs:

“Our strong second quarter financial results, including net income of $14.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $28.8 million, were driven by our diversified product portfolio and expanded production of high quality alcohol,” said Mike Kandris, Pacific Ethanol’s Co-CEO. “Our Pekin campus has produced industrial, chemical and beverage grade alcohol for over 100 years, and we recently announced an expansion of our production capacity to meet the demand for our high quality alcohol used in sanitizers and disinfectants, which has increased significantly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We also continue to experience strong demand for our high value feed and food products, which our Pekin facilities have produced for over 20 years.”



“Looking at the second half of the year, we expect Adjusted EBITDA to range between $50 and $70 million, with momentum continuing into 2021,” stated Bryon McGregor, Pacific Ethanol’s CFO. “In addition to reducing our debt by $34.4 million in the second quarter, we continue to work with our lenders to satisfy our continuing obligation to agree on a plan to eliminate or refinance our term debt. To this end, our goal is to reduce our total term debt outstanding at year end by at least $70 million. We believe that continued debt reduction and profitable growth will position us well for delivering long-term growth and value for our stakeholders.”



(Source: Pacific Ethanol Q2 2020 earnings release)

These two paragraphs are game changers. I highly doubt that many market participants were aware that PEIX's legacy Pekin division was responsible for manufacturing high-quality alcohol used in sanitizers and disinfectants. I know I wasn't!

Unless you have been living under a rock, the vast majority of people are well aware that Clorox (CLX) wipes, disinfectants, and hand sanitizers have been in scarce supply since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Had I had more knowledge of PEIX's business segments, I would have connected the dots. That said, frankly, like most market participants, I too figured that PEIX would simply file bankruptcy in 2021, as its debt load and lack of EBITDA power (prior to Q2 2020) would make that almost a foregone conclusion.

Lo and behold, COVID-19 changed everything, and it has saved PEIX stockholders' fortunes.

Per PEIX's Q2 2020 earnings release, as of June 30, 2020, the company had $28.8 million of cash, current long-term debt of $96 million, as well as $96 million of additional long-term debt.

(Source: Pacific Ethanol Q2 2020 earnings release)

Valuation

However, taking the mid-point of 2nd half 2020 guidance, combined with first-half 2020 Adjusted EBITDA figures, PEIX should generate $76.5 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2020.

With only 55.5 million shares outstanding x $5 per share, we are looking at a market capitalization of $277.5 million. Add back $192 million of debt less $28.8 million of cash and we arrive at an enterprise value of $441 million.

What is the right multiple EV/ 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Mr. Market should put on the stock?

If we place a multiple of 8X EV/ Adjusted EBITDA on PEIX shares, then we arrive at a stock price of $8.08 per share (net of $163.2 million of debt). Moreover, similar to this quarter, the company will earmark most of its second-half 2020 free cash flow to reduce the principal on its term loan. This deleveraging will keep the wolf away from its door and be super-accretive to PEIX's equity.

We will learn more when we tune into the company's August 12th conference call at 11am EST.

Company Debt Profile

Had COVID-19 not occurred, arguably, there is a 95% probability that PEIX would have defaulted in 2021, as it was unlikely that the company would have been able to rollover its debt.

Given the company's strong Q2 2020 Adjusted EBITDA power and its equally strong 2nd 2020 Adjusted EBITDA outlook, it is highly likely that PEIX will be able to rollover its debt as well as reduce the principal amount of this debt by year-end using free cash flow.

The company's statement says as much:

“In addition to reducing our debt by $34.4 million in the second quarter, we continue to work with our lenders to satisfy our continuing obligation to agree on a plan to eliminate or refinance our term debt. To this end, our goal is to reduce our total term debt outstanding at year end by at least $70 million.

Exhibit A

(Source: PEIX Q1 2020 10-Q)

Exhibit B

On December 15, 2016, Pacific Ethanol Pekin, LLC, or PE Pekin, entered into term and revolving credit facilities. PE Pekin borrowed $64.0 million under a term loan facility that matures on August 20, 2021 and $32.0 million under a revolving credit facility that matures on February 1, 2022.



(Source: PEIX Q1 2020 10-Q)

Exhibit C

Under the amendment, ICP, collectively with PE Pekin, agreed to pay the lenders an aggregate of $40.0 million on or before September 30, 2020 to reduce the outstanding balances of the term loans under the ICP credit agreement and the PE Pekin credit agreement.



(Source: PEIX Q1 2020 10-Q)

Conclusion

Despite the fact that shares were trading sub $1 per share on July 22nd, after closely reading its Q2 2020 earnings release in concert with a review of the company's 10-Q to better assess its debt profile, I actually picked up a relatively modest amount of shares of PEIX in after-hours trading on August 11th. Depending on where shares are trading in early action on August 12th, I might opportunistically add a few more shares.

Shares initially spiked over $5 per share in after-hours trading as participants read the reports. However, as is typical after such a big stock move, PEIX shares drifted lower from their early after-hours trading highs. Either way, August 12th should be an active day for PEIX shares. I am most interested to witness what happens when the financial media connects the dots that Pacific Ethanol is a major supplier of high-quality alcohol used in disinfectants and hand sanitizers.

(Source: Nasdaq)

