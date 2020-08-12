This and a move higher in the share price has killed the short term appeal, yet the overall valuation going forwards looks promising.

The price tag positively surprised the market, and while gross proceeds look fair, there is some tax and transaction leakage involved.

In September of last year HD Supply (HDS) announced that it was looking to separate its Facilities Maintenance and Construction & Industrial business into two separate publicly traded companies in a tax-free distribution.

This separation was set to be completed in mid 2020 and was driven by the observation that both segments had obtained sufficient scale on their own and had little overlap, as dedicated leadership teams for both segments, with own capital allocation strategies, should over time create more value than two little related businesses under a single roof.

What Happened?

Shares of HD Supply traded around the $40 mark in September of last year when the company announced the spin off. By mid-March of this year the company reported its 2019 results with organic sales up 3% to $6.1 billion. The company reported flattish adjusted EBITDA of $873 million and operating income of $723 million, actually being quite solid margins.

Adjusted earnings fell a bit, yet as a result of share repurchases earnings rose on a per share basis. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.57 per share as GAAP accounting revealed a profit of $2.71 per share. As a great deal of the adjustment stems from tax provisions which are adjusted for, but really should be not be adjusted for, I am not that comfortable using the adjusted metrics and rely on GAAP instead.

Nonetheless, based on GAAP earnings shares traded around 15 times earnings, all while net debt stood at $2.0 billion, for a 2.3 times leverage ratio. These reasonable leverage ratios and modest valuation certainly created potential for the two businesses to be spun-off despite the dis-synergies of having two separate publicly traded companies, certainly if both segments could be led by their own management teams.

In terms of the divisions, as the company was contemplating a separation of both businesses, both segments are basically equal in terms of sales, each generating little over $3.0 billion in sales. The Facilities Maintenance business is however vastly more profitable with EBITDA margins above 17%, while the Construction & Industrial margins are stuck just above 10%, as both activities do not require great deals of capital spending. With Covid-19 already casting a real doubt on 2020, as the company reported its 2019 results in Mid-March, the situation was uncertain. In fact, further uncertainty led to management calling off the spin-off in its entirety by the end of that month.

At $40, levels at which shares traded earlier this year ahead of the Covid-19 outbreak, the 162 million shares represented a $6.5 billion equity valuation, or $8.5 billion if net debt is included. Fast forwarding to early June, HD Supply reported its first quarter results. At the time, shares have recovered from a Covid-19 low of around $25 to $35 as the implications of the situation might not be as bad for the company as investors thought.

For the quarter ending on the 3rd of May, reported sales declines of little over 6%, entirely the result of a revenue fall in facilities maintenance segment, offset by just a tiny decrease in construction & industrial sales. After February was solid and March was a flattish month, revenues fell 22% in April. Fortunately, preliminary sales numbers of May suggest that revenues were down just 7%, quite a comforting sign, as net debt has been reduced to $1.90 billion. With 161 million shares at $35, equity valuation came in at $5.6 billion equity value of $7.5 billion enterprise value, about a billion less than the start of the year.

A Deal

On the 11th of August, HD Supply surprised the market with the announcement that it will sell its Construction & Industrial - White Cap business. The company will rake in $2.9 billion, although it is important to say that after taxes and transaction costs, net proceeds are seen at ''just'' $2.5 billion. The transaction should close as soon as October of this year with private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice being the buyer of this distributor of specialty concrete and construction products and services.

So how realistic and important is this sale? The Construction & Industrial generated $3.02 billion in sales, 49% of total revenues. As the business is generating much lower margins, its share of total EBITDA generation of HD Supply in 2019 was much less. In terms of the EBITDA contribution, the $327 million contribution was equivalent to ''just'' 37% of reported EBITDA last year.

With shares basically trading around $35 per share late July, the company continued to support a $7.5 billion enterprise value. The $2.9 billion deal tag therefore makes up 39% of the combined value, basically in line with the EBITDA contribution of the activities. That said, the company will incur $400 million in leakage related to taxes and transaction costs, as the net proceeds are equivalent to only a third of the enterprise value.

Shares jumped 10% and rose nearly $4 per share to $42 per share upon deal announcement, which basically translated into a more than $600 million increase in the value of the firm, suggesting that investors are pleased with the transaction.

What Now?

Following a $2.5 billion cash influx as a result of the deal, a net debt load of $1.9 billion will transform into a net cash position of $600 million overnight.

The remaining facilities business generated $3.13 billion in sales last year on which it reported EBITDA of $546 million, and $500 million in operating income. With no interest due given the net cash balance and a 20% tax rate, I peg net earnings power at around $400 million. With 162 million shares outstanding that works down to earnings power of around $2.50 per share.

As shares have rallied to $42 at the moment and net cash balances come in around $3 per share, an unleveraged business trades around 15-16 times earnings. Furthermore, based on the EBITDA contribution of the facilities business, the company could operate with $1.1 billion in net debt and still trade with reasonable leverage of 2.0 times EBITDA.

That leaves potential for $1.7 billion in buybacks, which at $42 per share allows for the buyback of 40 million shares, reducing the share count towards 122 million shares. With EBIT pegged at $500 million in that case, and assuming $50 million in interest expenses, while working with the assumption of a 20% tax rate, I peg net earnings at $360 million. Given the reduced share count, I still peg earnings power just a few pennies short of $3.00 per share, reducing the valuation multiple to just 14 times.

Hence, the situation looks quite compelling, yet on the other hand I am not that impressed with the long term value creation track record of the firm. In fact, I last looked at the company back in the summer in 2017 when the company sold Waterworks in a $2.5 billion deal, ironically to the same buyer as today in the name of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Hence, I am not a big fan of the continued buying and selling of assets, yet reality is that after this deal the company seems almost done, although the company said that some proceeds might be earmarked for acquisitions in the upcoming time. Right here and now, the remaining core business has the potential to operate without (much) leverage and valuation multiples are very reasonable at earnings multiples in the mid-teens.

While I would not expect a major corporate cost overhang, given the way in which segment results are presented, I look forward to learning more about the situation going forward yet after the recent move higher upon the deal announcement as valuations look non-demanding enough to create for a compelling situation going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.