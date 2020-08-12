First-Half 2020 Dividend Checkup - Dividend Growth, Cuts, And Postponements

Most of it is encouraging - some of it is disheartening, and a lot of companies are still in the "postponement" stage with their dividends.

Perhaps the worst time in decades to check this, I nonetheless think that it can offer an interesting view on how NA and non-NA stocks perform in terms of dividends.

Twice a year I want to look over my portfolio and look at how companies have performed in terms of their overall dividend increases, cuts or postponements.

As an investor, I have an extensive desire (read: obsession) for control and states of overview both on a very macro level in terms of my portfolio, and also in terms of micro-managing individual company and having quick access to relevant data.

Some of this is easily solved by access to free and paid-for tools which will easily give you data on NA, European, and non-European/NA companies. However, I still maintain my very, self-programmed excel portfolio overview that tracks dividends, payouts, cost basis, yields, forecasts, valuations, average dividend payouts for month X, and a multitude of other factors - most of it automated at this point in my "career."

Why don't I just use any of the excellent tools out there that allow the easy creation and management of a portfolio? Well, I've yet to find any tool that allows the seamless integration of:

Multiple Currencies

Multiple Non-NA stock markets, including Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki, Warsaw, Frankfurt, etc., and not the ADRs.

If you know any such option - let me know!

(Source: Kiplinger)

One of the things I haven't automated is dividend growth updates. I sometimes take an hour or two to survey what changes to my dividends the past few months have brought. As I prepared to do so this time around, I thought it constructive to make the process a transparent one in combination with an article here on SA.

A few reasons for this come to mind:

First, I want you to see some of my portfolio composition and what companies I invest in.

I want you to see some of my portfolio composition and what companies I invest in. Second , I'm looking for constant improvement in my own processes and holdings. I'm looking to improve, and I'm a firm believer in that it doesn't take much to spot losers, warranting at the very least a consideration for why you're keeping a certain holding around. I also want to share these thought processes, both for you to understand and to expose myself to constructive criticism as to whether I'm missing something. I'm always open to learning, and I certainly don't see myself as some sort of standard anyone should hold themselves to when investing.

, I'm looking for constant improvement in my own processes and holdings. I'm looking to improve, and I'm a firm believer in that it doesn't take much to spot losers, warranting at the very least a consideration for why you're keeping a certain holding around. I also want to share these thought processes, both for you to understand and to expose myself to constructive criticism as to whether I'm missing something. I'm always open to learning, and I certainly don't see myself as some sort of standard anyone should hold themselves to when investing. Third, I want to emphasize to you the importance of continually checking up on your holdings and making certain that your investment goals are being met.

Now, to be clear, I'm not an investor who continually shifts around holdings as a result of singular news items. It takes more than a dividend cut, a bad year, or a change in management to make me change my overall thesis. If I see the fundamental value and an unbroken thesis, I'll stay in.

On the other hand, I'm not an investor who stays in and "never sells," though espousing such a strategy would be very pleasant and far simpler than trying to balance on an annual balance and making sure holdings perform as they should. I've recently sold Boeing (BA) among others. I've divested several energy holdings as well, as part of my strategy to essentially strongly limit my direct exposure in the sector.

Going forward, you may expect me to post this sort of update on a bi-annual basis, though the one towards the end of the year might be the more interesting one (given that companies will then have either increased or not increased their dividends).

Looking over the core portfolio

So, I'll divide the companies into 3 categories here.

First, the companies that have increased their dividends with a dividend paid out during fiscal 2020 already. That's the largest category by far, despite COVID-19. ~50 companies have already reported FY2019/2020 dividend increases, as of 31st of July 2020.

Second, I'll report in on the dividend cuts, and quickly give my reasons for sticking to my positions (or if I have plans to sell them!). We currently have 9 dividend cuts.

Third, I'll report on dividend postponements. This is a big one because I'm a European investor - and European stocks have almost as a whole, postponed dividends to a fault! I'll note on a company-by-company basis if you need to be aware of something here as well. We currently have 22 dividend postponements.

Without further ado, let's get going.

1. Dividend Increases

Thankfully, most of the companies have actually increased their dividends already. I'm going to go alphabetically, bolding the dividend increases which bear special notation.

Company 2020 Dividend Growth 3M Company (MMM) 2.00% Aflac (AFL) 3.70% Albemarle (ALB) 4.80% Altria (MO) 2.40% Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 7.00% AmerisourceBergen (ABC) 5.00% Amgen (AMGN) 10.30% Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) 2.90% AT&T (T) 2.00% Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 15.20% Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF) 3.57% AvalonBay Communities (AVB) 4.60% BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) 3.13% BlackRock Inc (BLK) 10.00% Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) 9.80% Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 12.50% Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF) 6.50% Cardinal Health (CAH) 1.00% Chubb (CB) 4.00% Cisco Corporation (CSCO) 2.90% Coca-Cola (KO) 2.50% Comcast (CMCSA) 9.50% Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 6.50% Europris (OTC:ERPSY) 5.40% Foot Locker (FL) 5.30% General Dynamics (GD) 7.80% Home Depot (HD) 10.30% ICA Gruppen (OTC:ICCGF) 4.30% Intel Corporation (INTC) 4.80% Investment AB Latour 10.00% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 6.30% Kesko Abp (OTCPK:KKOYF) 6.70% Kroger (KR) 12.50% Mastercard (MA) 21.50% Meredith Corp. (MDP) 3.50% Merck (MRK) 10.90% Northrop-Grumman Corporation (NOC) 9.80% Nucor Corporation (NUE) 0.60% PepsiCo (PEP) 7.10% Principal Financial Group (PFG) 1.80% Prudential Financial Group (PRU) 10.00% Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) 4.80% Quest Diagnostics (DGX) 5.70% Realty Income Corporation (O) 2.90% Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) 2.60% Sysco (SYY) 15.40% Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) 3.50% Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) 25.00% Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 6.80% United Health Group (UNH) 15.70% Uponor (OTCPK:UPNRF) 3.92% UPS (UPS) 5.20% Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) 2.20% Yara International (OTCPK:YARIY) 130.00%

Most of these raises are within the limits of what can be expected simply from inflation or a "token raise," and thus don't warrant special mention.

There were a few noteworthy dividend bumps though, the largest of which was obviously Yara International, with over 130% during 2019/2020. I tried to guide for a significant dividend increase when I wrote very bullish articles on the company, but even I failed to forecast how quickly the company decided to bump things up to "normal" levels, which I didn't expect until 2021 at the earliest. Thankfully, I acted and have a 2.5% exposure to the company in my portfolio, which resulted in a very excellent cost basis and YoC and a position I intend to hold for a long time - forever, preferably.

Secondly, we have companies like Tele2. The 25% dividend bump doesn't even include the bonus dividend, which would bring the number up to over 100%. My current YoC on my Tele2 position, one of Sweden's largest telecommunications company, is almost 11% for the year. I don't see this as a repeat occurrence, and the yield will "fall" to 6-7% next year, as the company's annualized EPS is more or less in line with a 70-85% payout ratio of the current dividend - which is also the company's goal.

We also have 3 impressive raises from Sysco, United Health Group, and Mastercard. I wish my positions in the latter two were bigger, but Sysco was bought during the depths of the March drop, which means I have a 4%+ YoC on this dividend king. Happy times.

All in all, the dividend bumps thus far have done their work in insulating me from the worst of the negative effects of the dividend cuts and FX which have impacted my dividend coverage ratio. Thus far, I'm pleased with the dividend increases that have come, and I expect more going forward.

2. Dividend Cuts

The worst area, and in some companies' cases, a failure of mine to properly prepare or even risk-assess the company's better, perhaps never "worth" owning in my portfolio in the first place.

(Source: Kiplinger)

Here they are, as they stand today

Company Dividend Cut 2020 Renault (OTC:RNSDF) -100% Boliden OTCPK:BDNNY) -18.50% HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HLBZF) -71.00% Daimler OTCPK:DDAIF) -72.00% Macerich (NYSE: MAC -70.00% Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF) -70.00% Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF) -46.00% Simon Property Group (SPG) -38.10% Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) -20.00%

So, the first question; Am I worried about any of these companies fundamentally because of these cuts?

The answer to that is a clear "No." I'm not worried about any of these companies in terms of their fundamental business appeal. That's also why I haven't sold any of them - nor intend to at this time.

However, am I pleased with how all of them have handled the cuts?

Again, no - not really.

Dividend cuts are a fact of life, especially investing in cyclicals and riskier propositions. For instance, I have no problem with Simon Property Group and how they handled their dividend reduction. I'm fine with HeidelbergCement, Boliden, Daimler, and Renault - and even more or less fine with Ocean Yield, having looked things over, spoken to IR, and seeing the logic.

The fact is that these companies maintained a set payout ratio, or simply communicated insulation against economic effects. Most of these cuts, I expect to be extremely temporary, and they are even things we must expect when investing in companies of this character. In retrospect, I could have handled Ocean Yield somewhat differently, but in the end, I'm happy with where things stand and the future prospects of the company as well as where I've positioned myself.

That being said, I'm unhappy with how Telia and Sampo handled their cuts - and investing in Macerich was, in retrospect, something I should not have done given that the company didn't actually meet all of my investment requirements - but I was swayed by the appealing yield.

Sampo failed to properly communicate intentions, going so far as to straight out contradict statements made only a month or so earlier, resulting in a fundamental forecast inaccuracy which now needs to be considered at all times when handling this Finnish insurance giant. Unlike other Finnish companies, which I can honestly characterize as pretty transparent historically, Sampo needs to be viewed with a fundamental degree of distrust following this breach.

Telia simply, as I see it, grossly mishandled their own proposal and later withdrawing it to cut the dividend, despite telecommunications receiving a net positive impact from COVID-19, not negative. The company did initially open for reconvening an additional AGM for an additional dividend, but this has not been spoken to since March. All in all, a failure.

Macerich was wholly my own fault.

The lack of clarity here is what I'm unhappy with - and going forward, it may affect how I handle these holdings long term. Both are truly massive holdings, at over 2% of portfolio holdings each (meaning tens of thousands of dollars), but that doesn't mean I won't sell and reinvest if I find them lacking or continue acting in ways which makes their investments and returns more of uncertainty than not.

(Source: DN)

The one positive for Telia is that they have recruited Allison Kirkby, who has turned around telecommunications before, and whose work in Tele2 I found to be instrumental. A truly superb example of a class-leading female CEO.

I'm hoping she proves as effective a manager for this embattled, largest telecommunications company.

In the end, the cuts represented such large positions that the net effect of dividend growth minus cuts is actually still somewhat negative - though I expect this to change towards the end of the year.

3. Dividend Postponements

This is the category that I hope will be unique for 2020/early 2021. Given that it's arisen entirely due to corona, I expect postponements will receive clarity in a few months or at the latest, during dividend proposals of 2021.

Here are the 22 postponements we have thus far.

Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) POSTPONED Assa Abloy (OTCPK:ASAZF) POSTPONED Atea (OTC:ATAZF) POSTPONED Bakkafrost (OTCPK:BKFKF) POSTPONED Beijer Alma POSTPONED DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF) POSTPONED Essity (OTCPK:ESSYY) POSTPONED Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) POSTPONED Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCPK:HOYFF) POSTPONED Investor (OTCPK:IVSXF) POSTPONED NCC (OTC:NCCGF) POSTPONED Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) POSTPONED Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) POSTPONED Nyfosa POSTPONED Resurs Holding (OTC:RSRSF) POSTPONED Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKF) POSTPONED Securitas (OTCPK:SCTBF) POSTPONED SEB A OTC:SEBYF) POSTPONED Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) POSTPONED SSAB (OTC:SSAAF) POSTPONED Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) POSTPONED Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) POSTPONED

Almost all of the postponing companies are Scandinavian, which is to be expected as European/Scandinavian companies handle their dividends very differently than US companies, with far less loyalty to a dividend trend. It's one of the things that makes the companies less foreseeable in terms of returns, giving both a greater potential upside as well as a greater potential downside.

When it comes to the companies mentioned above, they represent nearly 30% of my annual dividend income - which means that 2020 has the potential to be a dismal year, if, for instance, all Scandinavian banks decided to follow the ECB guidance to not pay dividends.

However, the list contains everything from companies like Atea and DNB, which have already communicated their intention to pay a dividend (but not yet done so, or given a date), to companies that are essentially in a position to "have to" avoid a dividend, such as Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF).

My lack of payout during March and April of 2020 will likely be followed by a surge of late dividend payments during October-December of 2020. The question is, and this I will need to follow, how much of my expected dividends from these companies will be paid out, and how should one act based on this going forward.

How to Handle Dividend Uncertainty

Like I said earlier in the article - I'm not the sort of investor whose plan precludes anything except "Buy & Hold Forever." That is my long-term plan, but I'm not inflexible to recognize either when an investment isn't fulfilling its prospects/expectations, or when a company continues underperforming the market long term.

(Source: Wall Decals)

Dividend investing certainly isn't about company loyalty to me either. While I like some companies and like owning them, I'd never hold them in the portfolio if this proved to be detrimental to my overall returns.

The simple two rules are:

a) The companies in my portfolio must work. Working in this context means increasing earnings over time, growing the company dividend over time, and running at least somewhat transparent and forecastable operations run by proven/good managers, proven by increasing shareholder value and returns over time.

I want to see this...

(Source: Börsdata, Latour AB, Book Value/Share)

...not this...

(Source: Börsdata, Lundin Energy (OTCPK:LNDNF), Book value/share)

b) Any interruptions to either earnings growth, dividend growth, or a lack of transparency or lacking management need to be temporary or non-existent. In the case that such things become something other than temporary, divestment/options must be considered.

Many dividend investors are perhaps a little too entrenched in the mindset of "never selling." I find this to be problematic, as there is a risk of sticking to outmoded thesis to a fault, and as a result, losing capital.

This is flawed.

Equally flawed, however, is handling every headwind as though it is a reason to divest the company, even if the headwind is just temporary.

I draw your attention to Boeing for relevant comparison. The reason I divested the company (actually at a small profit including dividends) and chose to invest in different industrials, was a failure of transparent communication, a continuing failure of leadership/management and an ongoing, fundamental headwind in the company's operations, which I don't see disappearing for the coming years. This, to be, was reason enough to divest the company entirely - and I won't be buying it back. I'd rather own any of 5 competitors.

As I look at my portfolio today, there could be a small number of companies where I may consider divesting.

Macerich is one - though here my very firm view is that the company is certainly undervalued, even on something as simple as the sum of its parts. So while some companies have indeed underperformed my portfolio during the crisis, I'm not currently looking to sell any of them - not even Macerich.

However, I'd be lying if I said I didn't regret exposing my position at the cost basis I did, with, for instance, Macerich. The lesson learned from this is that while the fundamental value in the company indeed does exist, I need to be far more conservative in picking and paying for high-yielding companies, or accept years of poor returns while things recover.

A warning to readers is also that when financial writers - including myself - start to refer to a company in terms of a massive discount in relation to the sum of its parts, or book value, you can pretty much expect there to be considerable risk in the prospective investment from the get-go. This is/was true for Macerich, it's true for Ocean Yield, it's true for most of the high-yielders I still hold.

Risk in itself isn't a problem - but all too often I see writers where I feel they don't do a good enough job of really hammering home the point that there is a serious risk for loss of capital or negative returns here. You, as the investor, really need to be comfortable with that prospect for a 7-10% yield, next to a comparatively safe one, such as say Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), yielding almost 6% at a much higher safety. I try to hammer this home in every article I write where higher-yielding stocks are concerned, but I'm unsure whether I've done a serviceable job here. I'm not saying Toronto-Dominion Bank couldn't go bankrupt. I'm saying the statistical likelihood of it doing so is magnitudes smaller than your typical micro-cap REIT yielding 10%.

Wrapping up

All of these considerations laid the groundwork for why I at the beginning of 2020, before COVID-19, started structuring my own valuation and classification tool. I found those existing to be too broad and too unspecific, and all too often I found myself in the situation weighing two equally "good" companies against one another with little guidance to what to pick first. There are plenty of tools showcasing undervalued companies, but I found none suiting me which included ways to pick between A and B.

In using my system, I've found that during the entirety of COVID-19, I've only picked or invested in stocks that have appreciated both in the short term (with 2-3 exceptions), and seem likely to do in the longer term, while avoiding value traps and high-yielders I might have pursued further had I not subscribed to my own "tool."

As such, I view the change as a resounding success for my long-term goals. I view the headwinds faced in this half-year and times of COVID-19 as a non-recurring effect, but it will nonetheless leave distinct marks in my investment approach. One of the effects I've noticed is that I'm drawn to an even greater degree towards extremely conservative investments/companies yielding 1-2%, which I might have previously shunned simply due to yield.

The companies presented here are not all the companies in my portfolio - merely those that have acted in one of the three ways mentioned. The remaining companies have not yet communicated their dividend intentions for the year - and as such, we'll have to reconvene in late December/early January of 2021 to see where we stand then.

Until then, I hope this article provided some insight in my approach, how I consider the performance of individual portfolio companies and what could cause me to reconsider my investment into specific equities.

These are some of the most important questions there are - What's your approach? When do you cut a company loose and, if necessary, suffer a loss of capital?

These are the questions I'd like you to consider if you read until now.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.