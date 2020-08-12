We are bullish on Sailpoint, given that it is designed for hybrid cloud deployments. Sailpoint will continue to take share from incumbents IBM, CA, and Oracle, making it a buy.

Identity and Governance spending continues to be strong, as Identity is becoming the pillar around which IT security is being built by enterprises, as firewalls cease to be effective.

The business was solid in all geographies, with Subscriptions up 36% and Licenses up 80%. Identity is becoming a secular growth engine due to digital transformation and remote work environments.

Sailpoint (SAIL) reported exceptional F2Q20 results that beat revenue estimate by 34% or by about $23 million. Sailpoint also beat EPS by $0.19, driven by higher than expected revenue, higher gross margin (up about 500bps Y/Y), lower than expected G&A, but offset slightly by higher than anticipated R&D and S&M expenses. Sailpoint also provided guidance that was ahead of estimates for 3Q and reintroduced full-year guidance, which it pulled following 1Q results. Sailpoint is a buy, given our confidence that it is the best solution to manage and administer identities. Sailpoint's focus on delivering solutions that can be deployed both on-prem and in the Cloud in hybrid cloud architecture, an increasing mix of predictable subscription revenue and continued profitability, should drive the stock higher.

The company noted that business was solid across all geographies and for both License and SaaS businesses. Revenue was up about 47% and benefited from more large deals closing than is normal, and many deals that slipped in 1Q due to COVID-19 uncertainty also closed during the quarter. Interestingly, license revenue was up about 80% and benefited from several large deal closings. The company previously noted that the license revenue in 2020 was expected to be down 5-to-8% Y/Y. But many new and existing customers continue to deploy the solution on-premise, continuing to drive license revenue. While the company is forecasting license revenue declines, we still expect many enterprises to sign on-prem licenses that will likely provide the upside to revenue in the near-term. However, the timing of the license deal closings is increasingly uncertain.

DX driving demand

Digital transformation (DX) is increasing the complexity of IT systems in the enterprise. Enterprises need to contend with identities of employees, contractors, suppliers, business partners, in addition to the machine identities, robotic identities, and IoT device identities. These identities are accessing applications and systems on-prem and in various cloud venues. Managing which identity has access to which resource is challenging. Sailpoint and its governance solutions allow you to answer the questions - 1) who currently has access; 2) who should have access, and 3) how is the access used.

Security is a board-level prerogative; Identity is the new "firewall"

Security is a board-level prerogative in many businesses and Identity, and Governance is becoming the core facet of security. Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) and Chief Information Officers ((CIOs)) are investing in Identity and Governance solutions as a core technology to secure their enterprises. Hence we see companies such as Ping (PING), Okta (OKTA), CyberArk (CYBR), and Sailpoint doing well due to this spending focus. Historically many enterprises were skeptical of deploying Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solutions in the cloud. But now, with the arrival of Digital Transformation (DX), with applications running on-prem and in multiple clouds, and with users working from home, many businesses are getting comfortable deploying IGA solutions in the cloud. Enterprises realize that traditional firewalls are not sufficient to secure users and applications when they are outside the corporate perimeter. Hence, Identity is being used as a "firewall" to secure a distributed workforce as well as IT infrastructures.

Management is highly confident on Sailpoint outlook

Sailpoint management was bullish on the F2Q20 earnings call and noted that the company is increasing its investments to address the significant opportunity in front of it. Sailpoint investment priorities, according to the company CEO Mark McClain are: 1) Increased focus on selling staff; 2) Focus on customer success; 3) Expanding the depth and breadth of the Predictive Identity platform. We believe the company will continue to hire aggressively quota-carrying headcount to sell its products and R&D headcount to expand its product offerings.

Mr. McClain noted that revenue continues to be driven on-premises by newer Predictive Identity Solutions that are supplementing the Core Identity governance solutions. Predictive Identity solution suite is helping Sailpoint displace incumbent solutions. The incumbent solutions are based on older technologies and do not scale. Also, incumbents have not invested in updating their solutions. As applications move to cloud, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, driving the subscription revenue, we expect Sailpoint to benefit with its best of breed solution sets.

Sailpoint is considered the best IGA solution in the market today. It continues to take share from large incumbents such as Oracle (ORCL), IBM (IBM), and Broadcom (AVGO), by continuing to innovate rapidly and pleasing its customers. Its solutions can be used both on-premises as well as in the cloud, making it perfect for evolving hybrid cloud architectures. Its predictive identity solutions, powered by AI and ML technologies, can automatically spot risky user behavior, anticipate user access needs, and adapt and automate security policies. Sailpoint continues to execute well on its product and the go-to-market side of its operations, yet the valuation is reasonable. Given our belief that the best days are ahead for the company, we are a buy on the name.

One of the best solutions for IGA

Sailpoint is one of the best names to own in the IGA market today. It continues to take share from large incumbents such as Oracle, IBM, and Broadcom (CA Technologies). Sailpoint is considered the industry leader in multiple third party analyses, including Gartner, Kuppingercole, and Forrester. Sailpoint is regarded as the unanimous leader by all three major analyst firms Gartner, Kuppingercole, and Forrester. The following chart illustrates Sailpoint's position within the Kuppingercole framework.

Source: Kuppingercole

The legacy vendor's products have not kept up with changes in software architectures and have been falling behind. Gartner states on IBM, "The current SaaS-delivered IGA capabilities in IBM Cloud Identity are missing basic functionality such as policy and role management." More interestingly, "IBM IGI is complex to deploy and manage." Similarly, on Oracle, Gartner notes, "the level of innovation has taken a downturn," and, "Customers continue to point out OIG is complex to implement." The following Gartner's magic quadrant indicates that Sailpoint leadership position with the Gartner framework. Undoubtedly, Sailpoint is one of the best solutions in the market today.

Source: Gartner

Potential acquisition target

Given Sailpoint's product maturity, deep moat, and first-mover advantage in having a complete solution for a hybrid cloud environment, we believe Sailpoint could be a strong acquisition candidate to any of the large to mid-size software players. The company's hybrid solution, available both on-premise and cloud, would make it a compelling and attractive takeout candidate, given that in the foreseeable future, most enterprises will deploy hybrid cloud architectures for their applications. The company is profitable, has about 1,582 customers as of June 30, 2020, ample headroom to grow for many years, a highly loyal customer base, and a reasonable valuation.

Guidance may be conservative

The company guided ahead of consensus estimates for F3Q20 and reinstated guidance for the fiscal year 2020. The company guided F3Q20 revenue in the $82-84 million range or at the midpoint $3.7 million better than the consensus of $79.3 million. Sailpoint guided SaaS revenue of about $49.5 million or up about 32% Y/Y. SaaS revenue is expected to contribute about 60% of total revenue. Sailpoint guided to EPS loss in the $0.05-0.06 range versus consensus of breakeven ($0.00). Sailpoint noted that it is investing aggressively in R&D and Sales and Marketing roles, given the significant opportunity in front of it. Sailpoint also guided full-year revenue in the range of $341-345 million, with approximately $190 million from subscriptions. EPS for the full year is expected to be in the $0.08-0.11 range, which is above the prior consensus estimate of $0.05. Despite guiding up, we believe the management is still being conservative in issuing F3Q and full-year guidance. In our view, another beat and raise are likely when the company reports results in November, making the stock a compelling buy, in our opinion.

What to do with the stock

Following F2Q20 blockbuster results, several analysts raised the Sailpoint price target. Out of the 16 analysts covering Sailpoint, 12 are buy-rated, and four are hold rated. Of the 12 buy-rated analysts, five analysts rate the stock a strong buy. The average Price Target (PT) on the street is $38, and the median is $40. The following chart illustrates some of the PT changes following the company's results last week.

Source: Thomson Reuters

We believe the sentiment on the stock will continue to improve as we go through the rest of the year as the company continues to execute on its roadmaps and its outlook. We expect some of the other analysts covering Sailpoint to upgrade the name over the next few months. Sailpoint is up about 53% YTD, yet we believe there is still more upside to Sailpoint. The stock is still compelling from a valuation perspective. The stock is trading at 7.0 EV/sales versus the peer group average of 8.4x, despite growing faster 20% versus the peer group average of 19%. The following chart indicates the Security Peer Group valuation.

Source: Author based on Thomson Reuters data

IGA will continue to benefit from the secular trend towards Identity becoming the core pillar of security. Given our confidence in Sailpoint's position within the Identity and Governance market, we would be buyers of shares incrementally. We would be buying shares as opportunities present themselves. Given that it is futile to predict how high the valuation might go, and due to increasing volatility in the market, we believe the safer way to buy this stock is in small increments and over time.

Investment Risks

Subscription and perpetual mix add revenue risk: The perpetual to subscription mix ratio varies quarter to quarter. Sailpoint primarily uses a perpetual licensing model for license revenue, but SaaS-based offerings are seeing increasing traction. If the SaaS-based offerings see higher sales in a quarter, the total revenue within the quarter could fall below estimates, triggering a selloff of the stock.

Competition continues to intensify: Sailpoint mainly competes with large software players such as Broadcom (CA Technologies), IBM, and Oracle in the identity governance segment. These large vendors can use the pricing lever to compete with Sailpoint. If one of the larger players, such as IBM or Oracle, acquire one of the smaller players such as Omada in Europe or Savyint or One Identity, the competition will enter a new phase.

Sales execution risk: Sailpoint continues to hire salespeople, both domestically and internationally. The sales hires may not get as productive as the company expects, leading to an earnings miss. All most every company in our coverage missed expectations at one point or another, and we expect Sailpoint to miss expectations eventually, triggering a selloff in the stock.

IT budgets slowing down: if CIO's decide to apportion the budget to other priorities, monies earmarked for IGA could be lower. In such times, we believe Sailpoint will see its growth slow, triggering a multiple compression.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.