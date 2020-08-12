After showing poor performance in Q2, we continue to believe that Under Armour (UA, UAA) has limited upside potential. The apparel company failed to create shareholder value when the market was booming, and it’s unlikely to execute a turnaround in the current environment.

Under Armour’s decision to cut its ties with UCLA and sell its digital app MyFitnessPal shows that the company is unable to compete with Nike (NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), as it doesn’t have enough financial flexibility to expand and is forced to shrink its business to stay afloat. Under Armour also doesn’t have any catalysts that could drive its sales in the foreseeable future. Without a strong direct to consumer offering and a solid balance sheet, it’s unlikely that the business will create shareholder value in the near term. For that reason, we stick to our opinion that it’s better to avoid the stock.

From Bad to Worse

After reaching its peak in late 2015, Under Armour stock started to lose value and right now trades around its all-time low. While Under Armour was able to drive its revenues higher in recent years, its business was barely making any money in the last decade. The company has been constantly trying to execute a turnaround, but until this day, no meaningful progress has been made and there are no catalysts that could improve its financial situation. The business has lost money during the recent holiday season, and it has been unprofitable in the last three quarters. To this day, Under Armour still doesn’t have a strong direct to consumer offering, it continues to have little online presence in comparison to its major peers and it relies too much on its retail partners like DICK’s Sporting Goods (DKS), TJ Maxx (TJX) and others to sell its merchandise. The problem with this business model is that Under Armour is unable to drastically improve its margins, and that’s one of the main reasons why the company can’t generate profits.

The earnings results for Q2 showed how weak Under Armour’s business is. The company’s revenue from April to June was down 41% Y/Y to $708 million, while its net loss was $183 million. The company’s sales were also down across all its regions. and without a strong direct to consumer offering, they will stay at distressed levels in the upcoming quarters.

Poor corporate governance is one of the main reasons why Under Armour failed to execute a turnaround in the last few years. Kevin Plan, who is the founder of Under Armour, prompted the initial success of the company during its early stages of development, but later failed to drive growth when it became an established business with global ambitions. The fact that the company signed the biggest college sponsorship deal in history with UCLA only to cut its ties with the college later on just shows the incompetence of the executive team. In addition to the poor college deal, Under Armour recently announced that it’s looking for options to sell its MyFitnessPal app, which it acquired a few years ago for $475 million. All of this shows that the leadership team is unable to properly value its investments and business decisions, and as a result, the shareholders continue to suffer. While Kevin Plan stepped down as the CEO at the beginning of the year, he continues to be the executive chairman and has 65% of the company’s voting power.

The biggest downside of Under Armour is that its brand value depreciates with every year, and the company can’t offer a product that could revive its popularity. At the end of June, Under Armour had $1.2 billion of inventory, which is an increase from $892 million at the end of 2019. By holding so much inventory, it’s likely that the company will be selling its merchandise at a discount through its retailers in the upcoming months so that it somehow improves its sales.

However, without a unique market positioning and unique products, we believe that no shareholder value will be created anytime soon. There’s no denying that Under Armour will have a bad year, since all the sports events in the first half of the year were cancelled due to the pandemic and not all major leagues have reopened yet. At the same time, the SEC is currently investigating the company regarding some accounting irregularities in the past. Since the absolute majority of recipients who get Wells Notices from the SEC are charged with security laws violations, we could safely say that the worst for Under Armour is yet to come.

Another downside of Under Armour is its poor balance sheet. At the end of Q2, the company had $1.08 billion in cash reserves and $2.28 billion in debt. By having negative income margins and making no money, Under Armour will have no other choice but to raise more cash via a share of debt offerings and either to dilute its shareholders or increase its debt burden. Both scenarios are going to hurt its share price. The very bearish quant rating from Seeking Alpha pretty much summarizes how badly run Under Armour is, and shareholders will likely continue to suffer, as there’s no turnaround happening anytime soon.

Source: Seeking Alpha

When compared to its peers, Under Armour has the worst margins in the industry, and it has a negative Forward P/E ratio, as it’s hard to predict when the business will be able to make any profit again.

Source: Capital IQ

While companies like Lululemon (LULU) are able to offset some of their losses that were caused by the pandemic, thanks to their strong online presence, businesses like Under Armour, which don’t have DTC solutions, are unable to stop the bleeding. In the back half of 2020, Under Armour expects revenue decline of between 20% and 25%. For that reason, we believe that the stock has very little upside at this stage. If retail shops are forced to close once again due to the upcoming second wave of the pandemic, then Under Armour will continue to suffer immense losses, and it’s unknown when its business will be able to recover. Given the company disappointed its shareholders in the last five years, when the market was booming, we can safely say that nothing is going to improve this year. For that reason, we stick to our opinion that it’s better to avoid Under Armour and look for other opportunities in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.