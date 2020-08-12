Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was already the nation’s largest full service restaurant operator heading into the shutdown and is now emerging as a lean mean money making machine! DRI finds itself in a truly enviable position as a company led by an experienced management team which has the balance sheet and regional positioning to take advantage of the significant opportunities presenting themselves in the post-shutdown restaurant landscape. The shutdown provided DRI with an unprecedented opportunity to reexamine its business in an orderly way from the bottom up. With some restaurants operating on a manager-only staff due to unknown demand levels and the stringent social distancing constraints imposed during the early stages of reopening, DRI could only provide limited menu options. What management soon discovered was that by eliminating many low volume / high labor menu items, they were able to unravel persistent kitchen complexities and still deliver a robust menu offering which maintained customer satisfaction at a significantly reduced labor level. Since management views these menu changes as permanent, they are confident in DRI maintaining improved margins in a post-COVID environment. DRI is also anticipating savings on its restaurant leases, properties, and land for future restaurants as many smaller independent operators fall to the wayside. Similar to what happened in the recession of 2007-2009, DRI will be able to gain market share at a lower cost. In addition, since DRI was already practicing rigorous employee and product cleanliness routines, DRI was well positioned to adapt to increased customer and regulatory scrutiny over sanitary conditions. One of the challenges to DRI’s revenues going forward, aside from reinstated shutdowns, has primarily to do with how to modify its restaurants to accommodate developing customer preferences for dine-in, pick-up and delivery options. DRI is meeting these challenges by relying on its loyal teams of restaurant managers and hourly employees to meet various needs in different regions in the best ways possible. Investments that DRI has made in its employees through furlough pay and extended insurance coverage throughout the shutdown have enhanced an already positive workplace environment as evidenced by DRI’s lowest in industry hourly employee annual turnover rates.

Looking at specific brand economics and their outlook, we see that Longhorn Steakhouse has outperformed Olive Garden and the other segments so far in Q1 (DRI operates on a fiscal June – May year) thanks to its more socially distant friendly layout. The more divided floor plan of OG along with some seating design issues are items that managers are working on in order to improve OG’s seating capacity. Then, brands like The Capital Grille and Yard House are facing headwinds from significantly reduced corporate travel and sporting events. All of this said, DRI has still managed to generate solid off-premise sales and improved profitability thanks to various cost saving measures that flow through the restaurant labor, restaurant expense, marketing and general / administrative line items.

Based on Q4 results, Q1 guidance and remarks from management regarding the rebound in average unit volumes, we could see cost saves generate an additional EPS of $1.71 and $1.20 (versus Reuters consensus) in FY2021 and FY2022 respectively. Reported Q4 expenses had a one-time $58 million charge which fell mostly in the labor expense line, but when adjusted for, implies significantly improved labor margins. This is the main driver of the 12 month $108 (+32% from 8/10 close of $81.53) price target using a 16x multiple for 2022 earnings of $6.80 which also implies a 10x EV / EBITDA value. Given DRI’s 5 year average P/E of 17.5, this is a reasonable target that also leaves room for upside given the conservative sales estimates assumed and potential for further multiple expansion.

The underlying theme that DRI’s management has emphasized is that the company is well situated to return to profitability before AUV’s regain pre-shutdown levels and that sustained margin improvements will drive strong profitability as AUV’s regain and surpass pre-shutdown levels. All in all, DRI looks positioned to dominate the full service restaurant industry and leave its competitors fighting for scraps from the table.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.