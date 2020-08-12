It is easy to misunderstand the current problems as those caused by the pandemic, but financials suggest that the situation has been deteriorating for a while.

The company has been aggressive over the last few years, especially in using the balance sheet, to acquire assets, horizontally building up its product portfolio; things that usually deliver disproportionately favorable rewards for the shareholders.

We started looking at CommScope Holdings Company Inc. (COMM), network infrastructure equipment provider, as a potential long given the stock is trading near multi-year lows and there is renewed hope that capital spending on telecom infrastructure may finally pick up. The company has been aggressive over the last few years, especially in using the balance sheet, to acquire assets, horizontally building up its product portfolio; things that usually deliver disproportionately favorable rewards for the shareholders, i.e., if the cycle is captured correctly.

But a closer look at the finances completely changed our outlook. The risks are too high to ignore anymore - extremely high debt on the balance sheet amid weak demand environment and an economy that is showing no signs that telecom operators are eager to increase capital spending in the near term.

Yes, parts of the business like broadband are doing well, the company has gained some ground in arresting operating expenses, and the cash flow position is comfortable enough to service interest payments, but all that may not be enough to interest investors into shrugging off doubts related to the long-term growth and the company's ability to create meaningful value.

Acquisitions, a case of good Intentions but a bad result

CommScope's acquisition of Ruckus and Arris seemed perfect at the time. After all, customers were consolidating and the only way to compete effectively with the likes of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) was to have a broader portfolio of products that can offer you more leverage with the customer, and thus better pricing and margins.

The road to hell is paved with good intentions

But the company's aggressiveness couldn't have been more ill-timed. The demand slowed down, and the health of the balance sheet will not allow any margin of error for the CommScope.

CommScope Holdings 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CAGR Net Debt $4,681 $4,134 $3,915 $3,528 $9,234 19% Shareholders equity $1,223 $1,394 $1,648 $1,757 $836 -9% Debt/ Equity 3.8 3.0 2.4 2.0 11.0 30%

As the chart above shows, the balance sheet is stretched, to say the least. All the ground covered in terms of building the health of the balance sheet until 2018 has been lost.

The company expects to generate $400 million of free cash flow this year, but with significant help from working capital improvements that are not much repeatable. Similarly, it did manage to refinance some debt at 7.125%, thanks to easy monetary policy to support the economy devastated by the pandemic. In the meantime, net leverage at the end of the quarter was at 7.1 times, far off from the company's target of two to three times.

Pockets doing well

Yes, pockets of the business are doing well, namely, the Broadband segment given the global networks are strained with demand for bandwidth through the roof due to lockdown and people working from home at an all-time high, but rest of the three segments - Venue and Campus, Home and Outdoor Wireless Networks - are mostly struggling in the near term.

Last quarter, the Broadband segment sales grew nearly 10% sequentially with help from service providers increasing investments to maintain network capacity. The backlog for the business has also grown significantly, and revenue for the segment is expected to grow at high teens during the current quarter.

In the Venue and Campus segment, demand for DAS and hyperscaling equipment is strong and the company expects new indoor wireless solutions like OneCell and Era DAS platform to ramp soon, but revenues during the current quarter for the segment are expected to grow at mid-single digits only.

Sales for the Outdoor Wireless Networks segment declined 6% last quarter, and the company expects the sales decline of another low-teens percentage during the current quarter. Other than T-Mobile (TMUS) and Europe, there is little to cheer for the segment in the near term.

The story at the Home Networks segment is equally dismal. Sales grew 4% with help from broadband customers, but weakness in the video products continues and the revenues for the segment are expected to decline at a mid-teens percentage from last quarter's level.

All in all, consolidated revenue growth of 1-5% in the near term, which is not enough to pull the finances out of the morass.

Not enough

It is easy to misunderstand the current problems as those caused by the pandemic, but financials suggest that the situation has been deteriorating for a while.

CommScope Holdings CAGR 2015-19 Revenue 22% Gross Profit 16% Selling, general and admin 16% Research and development 43% Interest expense 23% Adj. EBITDA -12% Adjusted for stock-based compensation and other one-time expenses.

As the chart above shows, the company, with help from the acquisitions, did manage to grow the top line, but not much seeped through to the bottom line. Instead, banks and bankers seem to be the primary beneficiaries.

CommScope Holdings 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Capex/ Revenue 1.5% 1.4% 1.5% 1.8% 1.2%

In the meantime, capital expenditure may need to move higher, just when the finances are stretched and end-markets are weak. Call it bad timing or poor management, but the acquisition strategy seems to have failed, at least for now.

