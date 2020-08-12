The prices of corn, soybeans, and wheat were all less than half the levels at the record highs in 2008 for wheat and in 2012 for the coarse grain and oilseed. The 2020 crop year is turning out to be like the past eight years. The weather conditions across the fertile plains of the United States and around the world supported bumper crops of grains and other agricultural products. Meanwhile, the global pandemic created supply and processing disruptions, particularly in the animal proteins. Ranchers suffered from low prices even though feed costs remained stable to lower. Consumers did not benefit from the lower prices as shutdowns and slowdowns at processing plants caused supply shortages and higher price tags for meats.

As we head into the 2020 harvest season, soybeans are below $9 per bushel, corn was under $3.25 per bushel, and wheat was trading under $5 on the nearby futures contract on the CBOT division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The Teucrium family of grain ETF products, including the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN), the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB), and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) hold a portfolio of nearby futures contracts on the grains and oilseed.

Corn, beans, and wheat prices retreat as the August WASDE approaches

The price action in the grain markets has been negative as the end of the 2020 growing season is on the horizon. The USDA releases its August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on Wednesday, August 12 at noon EST. The monthly WASDE report is the gold standard for many participants in the grain and agricultural commodity markets. The USDA highlights the changes in the supply and demand fundamentals each month. The agency's last report was on July 10.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, new-crop November soybean futures settled at $8.8975 on July 10. After a move to a low of $8.715, the oilseed futures rallied to a high of $9.0375 on July 24 and 27, where it put in a double top. The price was just below the $8.75 per bushel level on August 11, as the market awaited the next monthly WASDE report.

Source: CQG

New-crop December corn futures closed at $3.44 per bushel on July 10 after the release of the past WASDE report. On August 11, they were sitting below the $3.25 level.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of September CBOT wheat futures illustrates, the primary ingredient in bread experience the most significant move to the downside. September wheat fell from $5.3525 on July 10 to just below $4.95 on August 11. Wheat reached a high of $5.5175 on July 15.

Grain prices were falling as the market prepared for the August report, which comes as the 2020 harvest season approaches.

The last time we witnessed significant gains was in 2012

The 2020 crop year will yield plenty of supplies to satisfy the global demand for grains. Corn, soybeans, and wheat are essential staples that feed people worldwide.

In 2012, drought conditions in the United States and other producing countries in the northern hemisphere caused corn and bean prices to rise to record levels. Wheat rallied to its highest price since 2008.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that nearby soybean futures rose to a high of $17.9475 per bushel in 2012. On August 11, they were trading at less than half the price as eight years ago.

Source: CQG

Corn futures reached $8.4375 per bushel in 2012, also over twice the level than on August 11, 2020.

Source: CQG

CBOT wheat futures traded to a high of $9.4725 per bushel in 2012, which was a lower high. In 2008, the wheat futures contract traded to its record peak at $13.3450 per bushel.

The highs eight years ago were a function of the weather conditions that caused crop yields to plunge.

Grains depend on favorable weather - A leap of faith each year

Grain prices are most sensitive to the weather during the planting and growing seasons each year in the countries that produce the commodities that feed the world. I reached out to my friend, Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium family of grain ETF products, for his long-term option about grain prices. I had told Sal that I believe we will see dramatic rallies in 2021 or 2022 in the grain sector. Sal told me:

"I wholeheartedly agree with your assessment of the grain markets; the clock is ticking toward a time bomb of epic proportions for grains - usage is staggering, and supply has been unusually resilient and reliable for 8 consecutive years now. Unless we've mastered weather control completely (maybe we have), the potential moving forward for grain production to continue meeting demand without any issues seems more and more fraught with risks. So far, no issue, but if folks like Shawn Hackett are correct about the solar weather cycles (I believe he is correct), then starting in the next 1-3 growing seasons, things are going to change big time."

Mother Nature and the weather can be fickle, and it may be only a matter of time until she throws the grain markets a curveball that impacts crop yields. A drought or any other weather event that affects supplies could have a substantial effect on prices. Consumers have become complacent when it comes to hedging their requirements. In a falling market, many have adopted hand-to-mouth policies rather than locking in prices. The consumers I have talked to about their approach to hedging tell me that they do not want to purchase grains if the trends are lower. If prices rise, they figure all of their competitors will be in the same boat, allowing them to pass on the price risk to buyers of their products.

Each year is a leap of faith in the grain markets. The odds of a year where crop levels are below expectations are rising now that it has been eight years since the last price surge.

Usage is rising, and China will keep buying US grains despite the trade tensions

When it comes to demand, people worldwide need nutrition. The global population increases by approximately 20 million people each quarter or 80 million each year. Over the past eight years, the addressable market for grains has grown by around 640 million people.

Source: US Census Bureau

The clock shows that, as of August 11, there were over 7.671 billion mouths to feed in the world. During the 2021 crop year, that number will grow to over 7 ¾ billion people. The demand side of the fundamental equation is an ever-growing factor for the grain markets, and it underpins prices. Moreover, Chinese demand has been significant. Sal pointed out:

"And there's an issue with China; their corn and cooking oil markets are out of control, and they've sold 1.6 billion bushels of corn at crazy high prices out of reserves already this year - they can replace them with corn at half the price, including shipping, if they buy from the US, which they are doing. I think the Chinese will import 20-30 mmt of corn this year, probably half that from the US. They are already up to 7mmt of purchases from us, and I bet they will keep buying."

The bottom line is that feeding people is a strategic imperative for governments, and it transcends the trade tensions between the US and China.

Three ETF products that move with the prices of corn, soybeans, and wheat

The 2020 crop year will end with another bumper harvest. The USDA WASDE report will likely point to enough supplies to meet the global requirements. However, the years ahead are likely to see the fundamental equation tighten as the population continues to grow, and supplies are a year-to-year affair.

I will be looking to build long positions in the grain markets on price weakness over the coming months. Risk-reward favors the upside at the prices on August 11 for the 2021 crop year and beyond.

The most direct route for a risk position in the agricultural products is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CBOT division of the CME. The Teucrium family of ETF products offers corn, soybean, and wheat products that track the price action in three of the most active month futures contracts. The top holdings of the CORN ETF include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

CORN has net assets of $88.38 million, trades an average of 292,737 shares each day, and charges a 1.11% expense ratio.

Source: Yahoo Finance

SOYB has net assets of $56.29 million, trades an average of 191,907 shares each day, and charges a 1.15% expense ratio.

Source: Yahoo Finance

WEAT has net assets of $45.95 million, trades an average of 137,318 shares each day, and charges a 1.00% expense ratio.

The three grain ETF products limit the impact of contango during roll periods as they each contain three actively traded futures contracts. The diversification of risk across three contracts also causes them to tend to underperform when prices rally but outperform the nearby contract on price weakness. The most price volatility tends to occur in the nearby futures contracts, which attract the most significant amount of speculative interest.

I believe that risk-reward favors the upside in the grain futures markets over the coming years. The falling dollar, which is the pricing mechanism for the global grain market, is another bullish factor together with the ever-rising level of demand for food. I expect grain prices to rise to new all-time highs the next time crop levels fall short of meeting worldwide demand. Now could be the perfect time to put grains on your investment radar. While the August WASDE is likely to be another in a long series of bearish USDA reports, the downside prospects for prices is limited, while the upside could be explosive.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.