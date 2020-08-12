These forced asset sales or withdrawals cause equity funds and investments to underperform if held in the portfolios of most retirees.

In practice, retirees are generally unable to realize these returns, as they are sometimes forced to sell assets to fund their retirement needs.

In theory, equities and equity funds provide the strongest market returns of any asset class, at least if shares are held through downturns.

Summary and Introduction - Sequence Risk For Retirees

Low cost equity index funds, think the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) or the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT), offer investors unmatched total returns at reasonably low levels of portfolio risk and volatility. Few funds and even fewer retail investors can hope to match, let alone surpass, the performance of these indexes, due to the efficiency of capital markets and the practical difficulties of generating alpha. SPY itself has had consistent double-digit annualized returns for the past decade, with small and short-lived losses during the coronavirus downturn:

(Source: S&P 500 Factsheet)

Although these indexes and their returns are great in theory, they are not so good in practice. Dig deep into the methodologies of these indexes and you'll find that most assume that investors reinvest their dividends, and that shares are never sold, assumptions that might not hold true for the majority of investors.

Retirees, with their bills to pay and needs to meet, are unlikely to do either, which means that their actual realized returns are unlikely to match those reported by most equity indexes. In fact, as retirees might need to withdraw funds during recessions and downturns by selling off assets at rock-bottom prices and valuations, retirees are likely to realize lower returns than expected, or than those of the index itself. This phenomenon is sometimes called sequence risk, and is particularly harmful for retirees during downturns.

SPY might offer outstanding returns to most investors, but not to most retirees. These might prefer to invest in balanced or high yield funds, to avoid being forced to sell assets during inopportune times, and therefore realizing greater, more stable returns.

Although the above is probably common knowledge for most retirees, I rarely see the issue discussed, analyzed, or quantified in any real depth, so I thought that doing just that might be of interest to readers and subscribers here at SeekingAlpha. There is quite a bit of math, projections and estimates, but hopefully the explanations are simple and the information of interest.

By my estimates, balanced funds and portfolios outperform equity index funds after accounting for the liquidity needs of the average retiree, and generally offer greater yields and safer, less volatile returns to boot. In my opinion, although equity index funds or investments, more specifically SPY, could comprise a portion of a retiree's investment portfolio, they shouldn't comprise a majority of the same, and retirees should focus on other funds, securities, or asset classes.

Sequence Risk Analysis - S&P 500

Sequence risk is the risk of receiving lower returns due to the timing of withdrawals and returns. Sequence risk losses explain the phenomenon described above, basically the underperformance of equity index funds, specifically the SPY, for most retirees. Understanding the mathematics behind sequence risk losses is important, so I thought to start with a simple example of the phenomenon.

Let's say you retire at the start of 2020 with a $1,000,000 portfolio exclusively invested in SPY. If you make no withdrawals, your portfolio would now look like this:

(Source: AlphaVantage - Chart and calculations by author)

As can be seen above, the portfolio would have suffered massive losses at the beginning of the year, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, but recovered all of these and more in the past few months, due to improved market sentiment, economic fundamentals, and assorted government policies. There are no sequence risk losses as there are no withdrawals of any kind.

Let's now assume that our fictional retiree withdrew $25,000, equivalent to a 5% annualized withdrawal rate, at the end of June, to fund his retirement spending needs. Said portfolio would now look like this:

(Source: AlphaVantage - Chart and calculations by author)

As can be seen above, the portfolio of our hypothetical retiree is now $25,000 smaller, due to the aforementioned withdrawals. There are also no sequence risk losses as all withdrawals were done at the end of the time period in question.

Let's now assume that our fictional retiree withdraws $12,500 from his portfolio every quarter, instead of $25,000 at the end. The total amount withdrawn doesn't change, but the timing of the withdrawals does, which could have negative effects for the portfolio and for our retiree. Said portfolio would now look like this:

(Source: AlphaVantage - Chart and calculations by author)

As can be seen above, the portfolio of our fictional retiree was somewhat smaller when doing sequential quarterly withdrawals when compared to only doing withdrawals at the end. Sequential losses were estimated at $4,141.

These losses occurred because our retiree sold $12,500 in stock at the beginning of April, when markets were down by about 27%, and then another $12,500 in June, when markets were down by about 6%. As such, he had to sell more shares than expected, which meant that the portfolio experienced fewer gains as markets recovered later in the year. These losses can be estimated with the following formula:

Sequence risk losses = $12,500 * 27% + $12,500 * 6% = $4,125

The actual formula is a bit more complicated than above, and takes into consideration the relative magnitude of the recovery, dividends received, and opening and closing prices, but the above is quite close to the real deal, hence the small $16 difference.

Sequence risk losses seem quite small, our retiree only lost 0.41% of his portfolio during the pandemic, but these losses can very easily add up and compound, especially during more prolonged downturns.

Let's see how our fictional retiree fares if he had retired in mid-2001. (I have information starting from 2000, but that puts us in the middle of the dot com bubble, so results are not instructive).

(Source: AlphaVantage - Chart and calculations by author)

As can be seen above, S&P 500 returns of 7.0% and annualized quarterly withdrawals of 5.0% lead to 0.0% in portfolio returns, with the difference being due to sequence risk losses. Basically, our retiree was forced to sell a significant portion of his portfolio at rock-bottom prices during the financial crisis, preventing him from benefitting from the later recovery.

Doing the same analysis at different dates changes the results, but mostly due to the fact that the S&P 500's performance changes at different starting points. So, for example, if we had started our retirement during 2002, during the dot com bust, then our retiree would have had stronger returns and a larger portfolio, but he would have still suffered sizable losses during the financial crisis.

Let's review. Equity index funds, including the S&P 500, offer investors outstanding shareholder returns if dividends are reinvested and shares are held through downturns. Retirees are generally unable to do either, which leads to sequence risk losses and moderately lower returns, which I've estimated to be equal to 2% per year. Returns are good in theory, less good in practice, especially so for investors who require income or withdrawals to make ends meet, like retirees.

Balanced funds should, in theory, suffer significantly fewer of these losses, as their higher yields and more stable share prices means that forced asset sales are less uncommon and generally smaller. That seems to be the case, let's take look.

Sequence Risk Analysis - Balanced Funds

Balanced funds or portfolios are those that invest in a wide assortment of asset classes, but I'll focus on those that invest in equities and bonds. There are many balanced funds like this, but I decided to focus on the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (VWINX), a 50 year-old balanced equity and bond fund, due to reader interest and due to its longevity.

VWINX, and balanced funds more generally, outperforms during recessions and downturns, but underperforms during bull markets and in the very long-term, due to its bond holdings. The fund has returned 9.6% per year since inception, compared to 10.8% for the S&P 500.

A more traditional 60/40 balanced index fund would have been better, but I couldn't find an appropiate one. Still, VWINX performs very similar to a 60/40 portfolio. VWINX has underperformed the S&P 500 by 1.2% since inception, while traditional balanced portfolios do likewise for 1.3%, a very small difference, and not all that material:

(Source: WisdomTree)

Let's start by comparing the performance of the S&P 500 and VWINX, starting from January 2002. Decided to change the date so that the difference in performance between the funds was closer to that of its long-term average.

(Source: AlphaVantage - Chart and calculations by author)

As can be seen above, the S&P 500 outperformed VWINX by about 1.1% for the time period in question, slightly lower than it has since inception, although the difference is quite small. The S&P 500 seems like the stronger, more profitable choice, but, remember, retirees are unlikely to realize these returns.

Let's now see how our fictional retiree would have fared doing quarterly withdrawals of $12,500 since 2002.

(Source: AlphaVantage - Chart and calculations by author)

As can be seen above, our fictional retiree would have seen stronger returns and a larger portfolio from investing in the VWINX when compared to SPY. VWINX accomplished this even though it technically underperformed SPY due to the aforementioned sequence risk losses. Basically, our retiree would have suffered fewer losses during the financial crisis if invested in VWINX, which meant fewer asset sales at unfavorable prices, which meant a stronger recovery, which lead to stronger realized returns and a larger portfolio.

Seems like balanced funds provide retirees with stronger returns and performance than equity index funds, at least for the time period in question, and for the funds selected.

As a final point, sequence risk losses are obviously not infinite, and if the S&P 500 performs exceedingly well in the coming years, think +12% in returns, then these become less of an issue for retirees. Still, the information provided does seem to indicate that balanced funds are the stronger, better choice for retirees.

Sequence Risk Analysis - Summary

Let's summarize the figures and analysis presented.

The S&P 500 returned 1.1% more than VWINX when dividends are reinvested and shares are never sold.

The S&P 500 returned 0.3% less than VWINX if there are annualized quarterly withdrawals of 5.0%.

The S&P 500's relative performance decreases by 1.4% when withdrawals are taking into consideration, due to forced asset sales during downturns, and causes the index to underperform relative to balanced funds or portfolios.

As mentioned previously, results are somewhat dependent on the funds, indexes, or portfolios selected, and on the time period in question, but I do believe that these results are material and a strong indication of the future performance of these funds.

Conclusion - Retirees Should Aim for Balanced Funds and Investments

In theory, equity index funds, including SPY, provide investors with outstanding shareholder returns, but retirees are unlikely to realize these, due to sequence risk losses.

In practice, balanced funds provide comparable, if not stronger, returns than equity index funds for most retirees, for the very same reasons.

In my opinion, retirees should focus on balanced or high yield funds, portfolios, or investments, to achieve stronger realized returns. Equity funds or securities have a place in any retirement portfolio, but I don't believe that these should comprise the majority of the same.

As a final point, I did most of the analysis and estimates assuming what I thought to be reasonable behaviour for a retiree. If that is not the cause, or you believe there are areas that could be improved, feel free to say or ask.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.