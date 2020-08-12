Our Continuing Compression

Fixed-Income is in its own world these days. It has broken outside of all traditional boundaries and it has reduced risk premiums to minuscule levels. This is all being caused by the "Hunt for Yield," which is barreling along in ways that could not have been imagined. It is all being driven, without doubt, by the Fed which is the single commanding presence in the market now. You can't fight the entity that makes the money, and this has never been truer than now.

What is taking place is also shattering all kinds of tried and true maxims. For instance, the 60% for bonds and the 40% for equities for retirement no longer works. This is why, in my estimation, that equities are plowing ahead with such gusto. The speculative bet has increased as yields have fallen and as many people, retirees, seniors, and the like, can no longer afford the yields that are currently available in the markets.

I want to be quite specific here. In my judgement, equities are largely higher because people and institutions alike can no longer afford the current bond yields to maintain their status. I think this point is often overlooked by many. Also, I do not expect this to change for years, and perhaps decades, as our financial pandemic has pushed the country into places that it has never been in before.

All of this is also having a significant effect on our banks, mortgage companies, insurance companies and other financial institutions that are tied to bond yields. The rates are so low, most at historical lows, and spreads to Treasuries, that they cannot support the appetites, profits, of these large institutions. We are in a novel situation where the Fed is pushing down yields to help the government and their borrowing needs and, in doing so, playing havoc with the bond markets, all of the bond markets.

INDEX Yield Spread to Treasuries 3 Month Return

Treasuries 0.494% 0.52%

IG Corporates 1.885% 139.1 bps 8.09%

High Yield 5.322% 482.8 bps 9.97%

Municipals 1.125% 63.1 bps 4.91%

*Data according to Bloomberg

Please make note, I am not being critical of the Fed. They are doing exactly what they are supposed to do in the time of our historic pandemic financial crisis. They are keeping interest rates at historic lows to keep the cost of our nation's borrowing aa low as possible. The Fed can also control the yield curve, if it decides to do so, and it could even take American rates into negative territory, like the EU, Switzerland, and Japan, if it decides to do so. The Fed has plenty of levers, to push and pull, and they have already enacted some of them by buying ETF's, Corporates, High Yield, and even Municipal bonds.

Yesterday, the Federal announced that it is reducing borrowing costs by half of a percentage point for state and local governments that use its municipal liquidity facility. "Today's changes will ensure that the municipal liquidity facility continues to provide an effective backstop to assist U.S. states and local governments as they weather the pandemic," the Fed said in its statement.

The Fed announced in April it would set up a special purpose vehicle to buy up to $500 billion in municipal debt as part of its coronavirus relief efforts. Yet, they had only lent money to one state, Illinois, to date but that is about to change, in my estimation. At the new rates municipal borrowing from the Fed should pick up and perhaps dramatically. This will also stem the tide of new issuance for Municipal bonds, in my view.

I also continue to point to closed-end funds as about the only place left where some decent yields may be found. You have to do a lot of homework, these vehicles are complicated, and they are defined by portfolios in bonds, energy, real estate, mortgages, loans, equities, and other holdings, but they are the last place left, the last sector left, with some yield and, for some, monthly dividend payments. Yes, most of them use leverage but in our current "Borrower's Paradise," the cost of the leverage has gone down and down and down. Leverage therefore, in my view, has become far less of an issue for these funds.

You must get it through your heads now. The pandemic, and then the Fed's reaction to it, has changed the investing world. You can moan or argue but, in the end, acceptance must take place. Then you have to readjust your investments to reflect our new reality. There just isn't any other choice.

We have fallen down Alice's rabbit hole and there is just no use pretending that we haven't.

"It's no use going back to yesterday, because I was a different person then."

- Alice

