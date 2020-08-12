Rent collection has remained a non-factor for these "essential" property sectors - which bodes well for the prospectus of future dividend distributions - with collection rates averaging over 95%.

Roughly 90 REITs have maintained dividends at previous levels, while 20 REITs have announced a dividend increase in 2020 - primarily in the "essential" property sectors - housing, industrial, and technology.

After 59 equity REITs and 31 mortgage REITs announced a dividend cut in March through June, just two additional equity REITs have announced a reduction since the start of July.

For property landlords, it's tough to pay dividends to shareholders if you're not collecting the rent. Dividend cuts have abated in recent months as rent collection has sequentially improved.

Did dividends get cut? Did the rent get paid? With REIT earnings season now complete, we compiled rent collection metrics and the status of dividend distributions across the REIT sector.

Real Estate Earnings Recap

Did dividends get cut? Did the rent get paid? With REIT earnings season now complete, we compiled rent collection metrics and the status of dividend distributions across the REIT sector. Last week, we published our Earnings Halftime Report. Results across most major property sectors were generally better than expected with nearly a dozen REITs boosting guidance. Over the past quarter, the Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) has gained 13.1%, while the Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) has jumped 29.4% compared to the 13.7% gain from the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 16.5% and Mortgage REITs are off by 38.9% compared with the 3.4% gain on the S&P 500. Just four of the eighteen REIT property sectors are in positive territory for the year, while five property sectors are lower by more than 30%. Speaking to the significant bifurcation emerging within the REIT sector between essential and non-essential property sectors, the gap between the best-performing sector (data centers) and the worst-performing (malls) is nearly 75%. We'll begin our next round of REIT Rankings sector reports later this week with a full analysis of each of the eighteen real estate property sectors.

REIT Dividend Cuts & Dividend Increases

After 59 equity REITs and 30 mortgage REITs announced a dividend cut in March through June, just two additional REITs have announced a reduction since the start of July - Vornado (VNO.PK) and GEO Group (GEO). While we didn't see many additional cuts, it should also be noted that only two of the 61 REITs on the dividend cut list - Armada Hoffler (AHH) and American Assets (AAT) sequentially raised or resumed their distributions - both at levels below pre-pandemic levels. We expect many of these REITs - particularly those in "essential" sectors - that may have been overly conservative in their proactive cuts to resume or restore distributions over the next several months.

Roughly 90 equity REITs have maintained dividends at previous levels while 20 equity REITs have announced a dividend increase in 2020 - primarily in the "essential" property sectors - industrial, technology, and housing REITs. Roughly half of the dividend increases in 2020 came before the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, but all of these companies noted have subsequently maintained payouts at the higher distribution rate in the second quarter.

REIT Rent Collection

For property landlords, it's tough to pay returns to shareholders if you're not collecting the rent. Thankfully, rent collection has remained largely a non-factor for the "essential" property sectors with collection rates averaging over 95%. After dismal rent collection metrics reported in April and May during the "shutdown months," retail REITs have noted a steady and sequential improvement over the last four months. We break down rent collection and dividend cuts and/or increases across the major property sector below.

Rent Collection & Dividend Cuts in High-Risk Sectors

Malls: (Click link for the most recent sector report.) Five mall REITs cut or suspended their dividend since the start of the pandemic: Simon Property (SPG), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Macerich (MAC), Tanger Outlets (SKT), and Washington Prime (WPG). Prior to the pandemic, CBL & Associates (CBL) eliminated their dividends. No mall REITs have raised dividends in 2020 and likely won't do so for the foreseeable future, unless Amazon (AMZN) is serious about leasing vacated department store space as distribution hubs.

Shopping Centers: If you're not essential, you're not paying rent. Thirteen shopping center REITs cut or suspended their dividend since the start of the pandemic: Kite Realty (KRG), Urstadt Biddle (UBA), RPT Realty (RPT) Kimco (KIM), Weingarten (WRI), Brixmor (BRX), Retail Properties of America (RPAI), SITE Centers (SITC.PK), Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX), Urban Edge (UE), Retail Opportunity (ROIC), Cedar Realty (CDR), and Whitestone REIT (WSR). One shopping center REIT - Federal Realty (FRT) - raised its distribution in 2020.

Net Lease: No sector saw a wider-gap in rent collection than net lease REITs. Four net lease REITs have cut or suspended their dividend since the start of the pandemic: Vereit (VER), EPR Properties (EPR), Global Net Lease (GNL), American Finance (AFIN), but the same number have raised their distributions in 2020 above pre-pandemic levels: Realty Income (O), National Retail (NNN), WP Carey (WPC), and Agree Realty (ADC).

Hotels: A dividend cut "bloodbath," all twenty REITs have cut their dividend since the start of the pandemic: Host Hotels (HST), Park Hotels (PK), Ryman Hospitality (RHP), Services Property Trust (SVC), Apple Hospitality (APLE), Pebblebrook (PEB), RLJ Lodging (RLJ), Xenia Hotels (XHR), Sunstone Hotels (SHO), DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH), Summit Hotels (INN), Chatham Lodging (CLDT), CorePoint Lodging (CPLG), Hersha Hospitality (HT), Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT), Braemar Hotels (BHR), Condor Hotels (CDOR), and Chatam Hotels (CLDT).

Casinos: Casino REITs may not be the gamble that may appear on the surface, as rent collection was spotless for VICI Properties (VICI) and MGM Growth (MGP). One of the three casino REITs - Gaming & Leisure (GLPI) modestly reduced its dividend in April.

Office: Work from home woes? Despite rent collection metrics above 95%, four office REITs have cut or suspended their dividend since the start of the pandemic: Vornado (VNO.PK), Armada Hoffler (AHH), American Assets (AAT), and City Office (CIO). No office REIT has raised their dividends as renewal negotiations are expected to get tougher in the quarters ahead.

Rent Collection & Dividend Cuts in Residential Sectors

Apartments: Housing has become the "ultimate essential service" in the stay-at-home era. Only one apartment REIT - small-cap Independence Realty (IRT) reduced its dividend in 2020. Also of note, small-cap diversified REIT Preferred Apartments (APTS), which owns a large portfolio of shopping center assets, also reduced its distribution. On the other hand, five apartment REITs have increased distributions in 2020: Equity Residential (EQR), Essex (ESS), UDR Inc (UDR), AIMCO (AIV), and AvalonBay (AVB).

Manufactured Housing: & Single-Family Rentals: Like the apartment sector, only one REIT - small-cap Front Yard Residential (RESI) - reduced its distributions in 2020. Two manufactured housing REITs - Equity Lifestyle (ELS), Sun Communities (SUI) - raised their dividend in 2020 as the sector looks poised to outperform the REIT average for a record-shattering seventh-straight year in 2020 amid an intensifying housing shortage.

Healthcare: "Ground zero" of the pandemic, five healthcare REITs - all focused primarily on the senior housing and skilled nursing sub-segment - cut or reduced their distributions in 2020: Ventas (VTR), New Senior (SNR), Welltower (WELL), Diversified Healthcare (DHC), Sabra Healthcare (SBRA). One healthcare REIT - lab space operator Alexandria Realty (ARE) - increased its dividend in 2020.

Performance of Technology & Industrial Sectors

Industrial: Fueled by the "stay-at-home" economy, the coronavirus pandemic has significantly accelerated the adoption and penetration rate of e-commerce. One industrial REIT - small-cap Plymouth (PLYM) cut its dividend in 2020 while four industrial REITs have raised their payouts: Prologis (PLD), Terreno (TRNO), Innovative Industrial (IIPR), and First Industrial (FR).

Data Center: Data center REITs reported a record-breaking quarter of incremental leasing revenues, the most closely-watched metric for the sector amid a wave of cloud computing demand. No data center REIT has suspended or reduced its distribution in 2020 while two REITs - Digital Realty (DLR.PK), QTS Realty (QTS) - have raised their dividends this year.

Cell Towers: Perhaps the only thing more "essential" than a roof over one's head is the cell phone in their hand. As with their technology REIT peers, the sector hasn't skipped a beat amid the pandemic. No cell tower REIT has suspended or reduced its distribution in 2020 while one REIT - American Tower (AMT) - raised its dividend this year.

Key Takeaways - Dividends Cuts Abate As Rents Roll-In

It's tough to pay dividends when you're not collecting rent. At the outset of the pandemic, we unveiled our framework for analyzing each property sector based on its direct exposure to the anticipated COVID-19 effects, as well as its general sensitivity to a potential recession and to changes in long-term interest rates. Since early March, stock price performance, as well as rent collection and dividend cuts, have been in near-lockstep with this framework with the "High" and "Medium/High" classifications accounting for the vast majority of dividend cuts.

Dividend rent cuts have abated as rent collection has improved. After 59 equity REITs and 31 mortgage REITs announced a dividend cut in March through June, just two additional equity REITs have announced a reduction since the start of July. We expect many of these REITs - particularly those in "essential" sectors - that may have been overly conservative in their proactive cuts to resume or restore distributions over the next several months.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, WELL.

