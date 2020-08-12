Canadian cannabis firm Tilray (TLRY) has been one of the market's worst-performing stocks over the past several quarters. After reaching an all-time high of $300, the stock now trades in the single digits. Earlier this week, the company reported second quarter results, and the numbers were bad yet again, showing the future here remains quite cloudy.

For Q2, revenues came in at $50.41 million, up almost 10% over the year-ago period. However, this number missed analyst estimates by nearly $4.6 million, a figure that was larger than the year over year dollar increase. Since going public, the company has beaten revenue estimates most of the time, so this was a real disappointment. The one item the bulls have clung to over time has been revenue growth, so falling well short of estimates really hurts that narrative.

Just like the first quarter of this year and many periods before it, Tilray announced a large bottom line loss. Supporters may say that adjusted numbers were better since there were a large inventory adjustment and major impairment of assets. However, we've seen numerous write-downs like this over time, so it almost feels like they are just part of the normal course of business. Even if you exclude these two items, the company still is losing tens of millions of dollars per quarter, which is not sustainable.

Perhaps the worst part though continues to cash burn. Tilray ended Q1 with $174 million in cash, but that number dropped by almost $37 million sequentially. Total debt also rose slightly, and stockholder's equity on the balance sheet plunged from $190.3 million to $131.5 million. What worries me most though was the following statement from management, one that clearly misses the mark in a couple of ways.

We ended the second quarter of 2020 with $137.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. We believe our existing cash balance, reduced cash burn, and our access to the remaining $250 million on our ATM provide sufficient capital and access to capital to manage operations and execute our plans for the remainder of 2020 and well into 2021.

While management says that it has $250 million under its at-the-market equity sales program available, there are some restrictions to that. Look at what was said in the 10-Q filing about this, showing that ability to access those funds may not be available in large amounts depending on the current price of the stock:

While the Company has the ability to issue securities under its at-the-market program, because warrants from the equity offering remain outstanding as of June 30, 2020, the Company may only issue up to $20,000 in aggregate gross proceeds under its at-the-market offering program at prices less than the exercise price of the warrants (currently $5.95 per share), and in no event more than $6,000 per quarter at prices below the exercise price of the warrants, without triggering the warrant's anti-dilution price protection feature.

Yes, at the moment, the stock is above the warrant exercise price, although not by too much after Tuesday's fall. The other part of this that I find troubling is that management is basically citing its ability to massively dilute investors as a positive for its liquidity situation. At Tuesday's closing price of $6.93, selling roughly a quarter of a billion dollars' worth of stock would dilute investors by more than 32% from here. As the chart below shows, that's on top of the massive dilution already seen, especially in the last year.

(Source: Tilray quarterly/annual filings, seen here)

The problem for Tilray is that I just don't see a path to profitability anytime soon. Management previously talked about getting to positive EBITDA late this year, but interest and depreciation/amortization expense was nearly $14 million in Q2, more than 27.5% of the period's revenue. Every write-down also shrinks the asset base on the balance sheet, making the company's debt look even larger.

In the end, it was another terrible quarter for Tilray. The company badly missed estimates for revenues, coming in with less than half as much growth as was expected. Another large quarterly loss was reported, with more significant write-downs, and the company burned through more cash. With this situation not likely to change anytime soon, investors are likely to see a lot more dilution, and liquidity could be restricted if shares continue to fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.