September crude oil futures settled at $41.22 per barrel on Friday, August 1. The price has not strayed far from the $40 level since early June. After trading into negative territory for the first time in history on April 20, the crude oil futures market staged an impressive comeback. Producers around the globe adjusted output levels to address the lower level of demand on the back of the coronavirus. At the same time, some optimism has returned to markets, and the currency that is the pricing mechanism for crude oil has been falling.

The fundamentals and technical factors in the oil market favor the upside when the price decides the consolidation period at the $40 per barrel level is over. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) provide a double percentage exposure to price moves in a portfolio of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures contracts.

A comatose market since June

Since June, the crude oil market has been in a coma with the price trading around the $40 per barrel level. The energy commodity traded to a high of $65.65 per barrel in early January and fell to a low of negative $40.32 on April 20. After climbing back to the $40 per barrel level in early June, the price action has entered a consolidation phase. The active month September futures contract reached a low of $21.99 in late April because of the wide contango or deferred premium caused by the supply glut in the crude oil market on the back of the global pandemic.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of September futures highlights, the price of crude oil has been trading around the $40 per barrel level with a bias to the upside. The total number of open long and short positions has been flatlining around the two million contract level since June. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were just above neutral readings on August 11. Daily historical volatility at 20.7% dropped from over the 171% level in March as the daily trading ranges have substantially declined. The crude oil futures market has been in a coma compared to the price action from January through April.

I believe that fundamental and technical factors are telling is that that path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity remains higher. Crude oil took an elevator shaft to the downside from February through late April. It has been taking the stairs higher over the past almost four months.

Reason one- Production is falling

Addressing the demand evaporation on the back of the coronavirus's spread caused OPEC, Russia, and other world producers to agree to an unprecedented cut in output. After trimming production by 9.7 million barrels per day through July, the group decided to taper the cut to 7.7 million barrels per day in August. The production quotas went a long way to balancing the supply-demand equation for the energy commodity.

The United States is the world's leading producer of crude oil. In mid-March, daily output rose to a record 13.1 million barrels each day. As of July 31, US output had dropped to the eleven-million-barrel level, 16% below the high. At the same time, the number of oil rigs operating in the US fell from 770 at the end of July 2019 to only 180 on July 31, 2020. Declining production by all producers has addressed the demand problems over the past months.

Meanwhile, with businesses reopening and Chinese demand climbing, some demand has reemerged in the oil market. The fundamentals have improved substantially over the past months.

Reason two- Inventory data has been bullish

Over the past two weeks, inventory data in the United States has supported the crude oil price. For the week ending on July 24, the API and EIA reported respective declines in crude oil inventories of 6.829 and 10.6 million barrels. The following week, the agencies reported decreases of 8.587 and 7.40 million barrels. The two weeks of declines have been the most significant in 2020, which is a sign of returning demand for the energy commodity.

On Tuesday, August 11, the API told the oil market that crude oil stocks fell by a bigger than expected 4.401 million barrels for the week ending on August 7. Product stocks also fell at the end of last week.

A decrease in inventories, while output continues to decline, creates a potent fundamental bullish environment for the price of crude oil.

Reason three- The trend is your friend

The longer-term monthly chart shows a bullish pattern for the price of the energy commodity.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that the price of crude oil has risen to a higher high over the past four consecutive months. The price momentum indicator has above neutral territory and rising. The relative strength indicator has just below a neutral reading, leaving room for it to rise.

In futures markets, trends reflect the herd of producer, consumer, and speculative interests. Trends tend to be a trader or investor's best friend when it comes to projecting the future price action.

Reason four- The dollar is falling- UCO and SCO for those who do not trade futures

The US dollar is the pricing mechanism for most commodities, and crude oil is no exception. The dollar is the world’s reserve currency, so it is a benchmark for raw material prices. A rising dollar is often bearish for commodity prices, and a falling greenback tends to be a bullish factor. Since March, the dollar has been declining against other world currencies.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the dollar index fell from the highest level since 2002 at 103.96 in March to a low of 92.475 during the first week of August. The move to the downside took out the level of critical technical support at the September 2018 low of 93.395. The index was just above that level on August 11, as it settled at 93.60. The weak dollar is another bullish factor for the price of crude oil.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) offer double leverage on the price of a portfolio of NYMEX crude oil futures. The leverage comes at a cost, which is time decay. A stagnant market or one that moves contrary to UCO or SCO causes the value to decline rapidly because of the gearing. The fund summary and top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The bearish SCO product is the inverse of UCO. UCO has net assets of $1.357 billion, trades an average of over six million shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio. SCO’s net assets are $97.4 million. It trades an average of over 3.40 million shares each day and charges the same 0.95% expense ratio.

September NYMEX crude oil futures moved from $38.72 on July 30 to a high of $43.52 on August 5 or 12.4%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, UCO rallied from $28.07 to $34.72 per share or 23.7% over the same period, just under twice the percentage move.

If the price of crude oil continues to work its way higher, UCO could be the perfect tool for trading from the long side for those that wish to participate in the market without venturing into the futures arena.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.