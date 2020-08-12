Trading The ETFs For The Week Of 8/10-8/14

The SPY is still attractive, but hedge your position.

This series is an extension of my regular, trading-day "Technically Speaking" series. Here, I assume that broad-category ETFs are the investor's primary investment vehicle. The column is devoted to intermediate-term (3-6 months) trades and longer.

Investment thesis: SPY (SPY) is still an attractive investment, although all SPY positions should be hedged appropriately. Smaller caps IWM and IWC have broken through resistance and would be appropriate for investors with a larger risk appetite. Defensive sector funds XLP, XLU, and XLV represent good 2-4 month trade opportunities.

SPY

I remain bullish on SPY:

SPY is still in a solid uptrend. Prices are above all the EMAs and are right at a high. All the EMAs are moving higher, with the shorter EMAs above the longer. The advance/decline line is moving higher, while the MACD has room to move higher.

I've also mentioned that it would be a good idea to hedge the SPY position, which can be done with sell-stops or selling puts. You can also add a bond position to the SPY to create the standard SPY/TLT portfolio. Here's a table of various mixes of those two securities:

Data from Finviz. Green means an increase; red means a decrease. The first number is the SPY percentage; the second number is the TLT percentage.

Smaller Caps

Both IWM and IWC have broken through resistance.

Last week, IWM moved through the 152.87 area and has continued higher. There was a bullish crossover of the 50-day EMA over the 200-day EMA last week. Momentum is rising.

IWC has the same characteristics, although the 50-day crossover was a bit earlier.

Because of the late-afternoon sell-off on Tuesday, it's possible the indexes will move a bit lower to retest support. If you're comfortable with a "wait and see" approach, wait.

Sectors

Let's take a look at the relative rotation graph for the major ETFs:

Source: StockCharts.com

The purpose of the RRG chart is to determine which sectors have the potential to outperform a base index (here, the SPY) over a period of time. The two sectors that have driven the index higher - tech and communication services - are now weakening. I noted in Monday's Technically Speaking that this could be a big problem for the SPY bulls. Three defensive sectors - utilities (XLU), consumer staples (XLP), and health care (XLV) - continue moving towards the "improving" quadrant, which is why investors who want goose their SPY position should add them to their portfolios.

Let's take a look at their respective charts.

Consumer staples are in an uptrend and are right at highs from the Spring. Prices are above all the EMAs, all of which are moving higher. The only drawback to the chart is momentum, which could be either getting ready to reverse or trend sideways.

Utilities are trending mostly sideways, consolidating gains right above the 200-day EMA. This index also has a positive EMA picture. Also notice that the 50-day EMA is about to cross above the 200-day EMA (see detail in the right panel).

Health care broke through key resistance in early June and has been trending sideways since. The EMA picture is positive but, as with staples, momentum is weakening.

Remember that these are 2-4 month plays; we should be looking to take profits mid-fourth quarter or later.

It's obvious from the sector rotation that that market is becoming more defensive, making these three sectors attractive holdings for the 3Q'20 and 4Q'20.

That's it for this week. Please see my daily Technically Speaking for regular market updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.