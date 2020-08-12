AT&T (T) is a stock that evokes mixed emotions for many investors. On one hand, the company’s monstrous dividend yield of 6.89% appeals to income investors, as it is much higher than the average yield in the U.S. market.

However, value and growth investors remain unimpressed. AT&T is down 22.72% YTD, lower than 3.73% return of the S&P 500. We see that while the company’s stock tanked in March 2020 along with the overall market, it has failed to pick-up in the subsequent months. The stock is down 12.41% in the last one year, again much lower than 14.82% return of the S&P 500. And while the index has raced about 60% in the last five years, the stock has dropped almost 10% in the same time frame.

Covid-19 pandemic has definitely affected AT&T. However, even prior to the pandemic, the company has been plagued with several structural challenges. In the second quarter, AT&T’s revenues fell 8.91% YoY to $40.95 billion, lower than the consensus by $27.2 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 managed to out beat the consensus by $0.04.

AT&T is a company in transition, working hard to reinvent itself. However, the restructuring will most likely be long-drawn and full of setbacks, considering the company’s debt-laden balance sheet, increasing competitive pressures, and the current economic environment.

AT&T boasts of safe dividends and solid cash generation capacity

AT&T’s dividend of 6.89% looks especially attractive when we consider that the company’s forward PE is only 9.28x. The company has consistently increased dividends for 36 consecutive years. AT&T reported a dividend payout ratio of about 50% in the second quarter. The company expects its dividend payout to be in low 60s in fiscal 2020, above the 50s range for fiscal 2019.

Being a Dividend Aristocrat, AT&T has long been a safe dividend play. The company will be extremely reluctant to cut down its dividends at any time in future quarters unless there is a severe liquidity crisis. Despite all the ongoing pressures for the company, I do not foresee such a scenario considering the company’s solid cash flows. In the second quarter, the company’s CFO (cash flow from operations) was $12 billion, while FCF (free cash flow) was close to $7.6 billion. Besides, the company has also suspended its share buyback program for the next few quarters to maintain financial flexibility and protect dividends, while not overshooting on the payout ratio.

AT&T’s dividend yield looks extremely attractive, especially when we consider the rock-bottom Treasury yields in the U.S. as well as the tendency of the majority of high-growth companies to prefer share buybacks over dividends. The company’s dividend payout ratio is also much lower than 75%, the threshold usually considered to assess the safety of dividend growth in future years. Finally, AT&T’s dividend yield is far higher than 4.20% of the closest competitor, Verizon (VZ).

AT&T carries huge debt on its balance sheet

AT&T’s debt has swollen to $153.4 billion, making it one of the most debt-laden companies in the world. The debt has continued to accrue mainly due to acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner and due to investments in 5G infrastructure. For the past six months, debt has increased by around $2.0 billion. Approximately, $15.0 billion of the debt is maturing within one year.

Although the company is trying to reduce near-term debt by refinancing at current low-interest rates and selling off non-core assets, it still has a long way to go. The company has managed to reduce its debt towers by $15.0 billion for the next three years. Now, AT&T has to service debt worth $5.0 billion, $6.0 billion, and $7.0 billion, in fiscal 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively.

However, the total debt can be a challenge especially when the company’s cash on hand is only $17.0 billion. Additionally, AT&T’s cash flows from operations were $20.93 billion at end of June 2020, $4.5 billion lower than the $25.34 billion at end of December 2019. While the company has suspended buybacks, its dividend payout is a significant stress on the company’s cash flows. Hence, we may find the company struggling to grow dividends without sacrificing its credit rating.

AT&T’s cellular business is also facing multiple challenges

The first half of 2020 has been dismal for AT&T’s mobility business, which includes wireless services and equipment. The shelter-at-home measures and retail store closures led to a dramatic drop in smartphone sales. Additionally, loss of roaming-related revenues and waiver of overage and late fees also impacted the business. AT&T was forced to close almost 250 of its own retail stores as a response to changing consumer preference for online shopping.

Trends in wireless business are important for AT&T since it accounts for almost 30% of the company’s total revenues.

At the end of June 2020, the company’s wireless phone subscribers were 92.1 million, a YoY rise of 1%. This growth seems anemic when we consider that competitor T-Mobile’s (TMUS) performance in the second quarter. Here, the cellular customer base grew by almost 49% to 98.4 million in the second quarter. T-Mobile (TMUS) has surpassed AT&T and is trailing only Verizon in terms of total customers in the wireless mobile business.

AT&T also lost a significant number of highly profitable postpaid customers. The company saw a decline of 151,000 members in its postpaid customer base. This includes 338,000 accrued disconnects where the company has continued providing service under FCC’s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge”, which involves not cutting of wireless services of non-paying subscribers. AT&T’s churn rate for post-paid phone business was 0.84%.

The company also saw a net decline of 305,000 customers for post-paid business which includes customers using the connection for phone, tablet, and wearables. AT&T’s post-paid churn rate was 1.05%. The company also reported a decline in ARPU for post-paid business in the second quarter.

On the other hand, T-Mobile saw 253,000 postpaid phone net customer additions, despite 90,000 accrued disconnects under “Keep Americans Connected Pledge”. T-Mobile’s post-paid phone churn rate was 0.80%. The company also reported 1.1 million postpaid net additions.

We are also seeing more people opting for the cheaper prepaid plans instead of the premium post-paid plans. The ongoing economic downturn is causing an unfavorable shift in the company’s product mix, which will eventually harm AT&T’s margins.

However, there are also some positives to AT&T’s cellular business

Despite all the headwinds, AT&T has managed to stabilize wireless equipment sales in the second quarter. The sales were understandably down in the first half of 2020.

AT&T has announced the introduction of 5G access in its Unlimited Starter wireless plans for post-paid consumers and in AT&T Business Unlimited Web-Only and Starter plans. The company is giving 5G low-band and millimeter-wave access to even the basic postpaid unlimited plans. The company also plans to provide mid-band 5G access to its customers mainly through DSS (dynamic spectrum sharing) in the near future. AT&T is also preparing to offer standalone 5G core in the coming months.

This is a part of the company’s strategy to benefit from the 5G upgrade device cycle, which is bound to follow this wireless infrastructure upgrade. Mobile manufacturers are now focusing on getting lower priced 5G-compliant devices to the market. Apple is coming out with a 5G compliant iPhone. With 5 G devices thronging the market, the device upgrade cycle will most likely continue for multiple years. The increased penetration of 5G equipment, in turn, will trigger increased data consumption from retail and enterprise customers, which would further bolster demand for the company’s wireless services.

Subsequently, the company expects IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity to further drive demand for 5G and edge services. Although the company’s 5G network investment may take some years to pay off, it can ensure solid cash flows for the company in future years. 5G can prove to be a major top line and bottom line driver for AT&T for many years.

Further, the company is also bundling HBO Max with some of its fiber and wireless plans. This again can prove to be a key demand driver for AT&T.

The company’s entertainment business is facing bigger challenges

According to eMarketer, U.S. households with cable TV will decline from 100.5 million in 2013 to 82.9 million in 2020 and then to 72.7 million in 2023. The company has been suffering from cord-cutting for several years now, as U.S. households increasingly shift from cable TV to streaming services. However, the pace of cord-cutting accelerated in the first half of 2020, with people stuck at home exploring more entertainment options. This trend is expected to further accelerate in the second half of 2020.

DirecTV, U-verse, and AT&T TV platforms have become one of the worst nightmares for AT&T. The company saw a net loss of 886,000 subscribers for its Premium TV, which is mostly DirecTv. The pay-TV services were used extensively in bars and restaurants, a sector hit hard by the pandemic, and may remain under pressure for the next few months.

The launch timing of HBO Max in late May 2020 has posed a problem. While subscribers have continued with streaming services that came in the market before the pandemic, many have been reluctant to start on a new one during these difficult times. HBO Max may have demonstrated even better numbers had it not been introduced during an economic downturn. Further, consumers are getting more confused with AT&T’s efforts to bundle all of its streaming services.

AT&T’s streaming business, which includes HBO Max and AT&T TV Now, continues to face huge competition from established players such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Currently, Netflix has around 72 million subscribers in the U.S., much higher than the 36 million subscribers of HBO Max. Higher scale appeals to content creators, which in turn results in better content streams. This, further fuels subscriber growth for Netflix. Warner Bros business is also suffering as the pandemic has affected the production and distribution of TV shows and movies.

Finally, HBO and HBO Max content are not as much diversified and there is much to do for increased international penetration.

But there is still some hope in the streaming business

Despite the headwinds, there have been few positives, especially in AT&T’s streaming business. The company has revamped the top management for WarnerMedia and has brought in former Hulu co-founder and CEO, Jason Kilar, as its new CEO. Jason Kilar has already started restructuring the business, which involves several management layoffs. It also includes slashing off HBO Go, and renaming HBO Now to only Now. All HBO users have access to HBO Max. The new CEO is focused on elevating HBO Max’s position in the organization.

HBO Max is now growing mainly due to the huge owned-content catalog backing this service. WarnerMedia’s exclusive and high-quality content library has also helped AT&T reduce its investment in the streaming business as compared to peers, Netflix, Amazon, and Apple, who are relatively new in the media business. These competitors also lack the relationships with distributors and creative communities as well as self-owned studios, which has been a key differentiator of older well-established media companies like WarnerMedia and Disney (DIS). AT&T is also focusing on acquiring rights to famous TV series such as The Big Bang theory and Friends, which can ensure recurring revenues in the long run.

HBO uses the primetime model, wherein new episodes of TV series are released according to a weekly schedule. This strategy results in subscribers frequently using the platform for several weeks in a row. There is a high possibility that some of these users may also get latched on to some other show on the platform, thereby increasing consumer engagement and subscription tenure.

The combined number of HBO and HBO Max subscribers was 36.3 million, up from 34.6 million at end of December 2019, and a huge jump from 1.7 million subscribers at the end of June 2019. AT&T is targeting a subscriber base of 80 million by the end of 2025.

Conclusion

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price is $32.46. The majority of analysts have reduced their ratings and slashed price targets for AT&T after its second-quarter earnings release. Most of the target prices fall in the range of $26 - $44. Considering the challenges in the business, I am leaning towards the lower end of the target price spectrum.

AT&T is definitely a good pick for income investors, especially retirees, considering its almost safe dividend yield, strong position in mobility business, and robust cash flow generation capacity. However, growth and value investors should avoid this company for now and wait for trends such as the recovery of its entertainment business and penetration of 5G smartphones.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.