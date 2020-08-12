The latest Profound Medical (PROF) Q2-2020 earnings call offered quite a few gold nuggets to investors, specifically - 1) the company's obtaining of an insurance billing code in a few weeks, 2) the addition of yet another TULSA-PRO site with more on the horizon, 3) a new revenue strategy for TULSA-PRO offering a much wider customer audience and 4) the announcement of the company's financial health with no debt and $112 million in cash liquidity. The recent offering at $14.50 per share netted ~$46 million for the company coffers and was a shrewd move that further ensures a successful roll-out of their vanguard TULSA-PRO product which is the gentlest, most superior and flexible prostate treatment on the market. In my opinion, at current share pricing of ~$14.50, PROF is a gold nugget for the taking, an Enphase Energy (ENPH) or Apple (AAPL) of the prostate arena.

During the earnings call, the CEO mentioned that a billing code to cover disposables and fees would be obtained in ~3 weeks, and that by year's end, this would enable Profound to apply for a full coverage CPT code which would take about 18 months to receive; this was great news, for this is one of the primary issues preventing mass adoption of the procedure. In addition, the CEO explained that the flexibility of the TULSA-PRO procedure makes it extremely attractive to clinics since it can treat a wide range of prostate cases - low, medium and high risk, as well as the huge BPH market; he further explained that the procedure which boasts a prostate reduction of more than 90% makes it superior to its competitors. Thus, in a little over a fortnight, an announcement of having this new billing capability could send the stock higher. The success of receiving this billing code can be attributed to Profound's legal counsel firm out of Washington D.C., a firm that used to be counsel to CMS; so, this is a plus signifying veteran experience and excellence in this particular bureaucratic arena.

On the last earnings call, management admitted that the pandemic has slowed things down, but that momentum continues to build and should be much stronger in the second half of the company's fiscal year. In reality, the pandemic has been a nightmare for many and has caused much pain, loss and suffering. However, it has also revealed the importance of clinic versus hospital operations. With prostatectomies and radiation treatments, hospital stays can be lengthy, but with the pandemic, elective surgeries which prostatectomies fall under for many cases, were postponed. TULSA-PRO is basically a same-day service, in and out procedure, and by being offered in a hospital-free, clinic environment, it is practically immune from pandemics which compromise hospital services. Furthermore, in a clinic environment, the volume of procedures is greatly increased. Furthermore, the CEO mentioned that clients receiving the TULSA-PRO procedure continue to report less after-procedure issues, pain, complications, et cetera. A 74-year-old friend of mine stated that had he known about TULSA-PRO before undergoing a prostatectomy which laid him up in the hospital for almost a week, he would have chosen it, and he also admitted that because of the pain he experienced with his prostatectomy, he would never do it again had he known of the pain he would have experienced beforehand. Thus, the clinic procedure capability offered by TULSA-PRO is going to be a major advantage for Profound Medical.

Consider that a long time ago, the UNIX operating system broke into the mainstream arena and defeated mainframe titans like Digital Equipment Corporation's VMS and IBM MVS; it did so by penetrating the roots of the tree, that is, the universities, colleges and teaching arenas. It was able to do so because UNIX was given away for free, whereas VMS and MVS cost money; now, today, almost all operating systems are UNIX-based. Analogous to this disruption are the teaching hospitals that are a main focus of Profound Medical in proliferating their TULSA-PRO prostate technology. In early August, Profound announced another TULSA-PRO site, the Florida Mayo clinic, which is also a teaching hospital. Teach the students the TULSA-PRO procedure, and then when they have their own clinics later on or are working in existing ones, what is the probability that they'll recommend TULSA-PRO? It makes perfect sense, and is a great strategy that is sure to pay its reward in spades in the future.

Along with the TULSA-PRO site at the Florida Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, a major Easter egg was also revealed to investors after one analyst's eagle eyes spotted a site announcement on the company website (see image below); a new TULSA-PRO site which will be Profound's first in Canada is about to open; this news added even more excitement on the earnings call and demonstrated the momentum at which the company is currently moving.

In order to spread TULSA-PRO awareness and adoption of their prostate tech, Profound announced a new revenue strategy, one which could increase demand greatly. A new TULSA-PRO machine costs $500k, so for the 10k clinics across the US, although many would like to offer TULSA-PRO, cost is an inhibitive factor, especially if the clinic already has competing tech investments. Profound's new strategy is to rent out TULSA-PRO machines versus hustling for the big sales. By renting out the machine in a "pay per procedure" scheme, this should make TULSA-PRO even more attractive since it saves a potential clinic $500k in upfront costs. For those new doctors opening up a clinic, saving $500k by renting TULSA-PRO should increase demand considerably.

One last consideration that is purely a hunch is that by renting out the TULSA-PRO machine versus taking the major capital expenditure route, the new billing capability may be able to cover some or all of that rental cost. At up to $7,710 per procedure reimbursement, some of the rental cost might also be included; that would make the need for the CPT code not as dire, and it would only increase the attractiveness of the procedure to the medical community by making the cost more affordable, and with the rental versus major capital expenditure of a machine purchase, Profound's TULSA-PRO roll-out in the US should see even stronger demand and greater success.

Profound Medical stated that at the end of July, they had $112 million in cash liquidity; this will ensure the success of its roll-out of TULSA-PRO in the US, as well as its Sonalleve procedure in China which addresses fibroids in women. The recent share offering only resulted in dilution of ~3 million shares, and the stock did see a dip from its ~$18 recent highs. Regardless though, in my opinion, this stock is a gold nugget, and analysts at Raymond James are extremely bullish, putting the stock at $32.20 after raising expectations from $28.45. Analysts at Cowen are more conservative at $18, but also like Raymond James are firm believers in the company's success. Interestingly though, on the Q2 earnings call, three new analysts came onboard - Canaccord Genuity, Mackie Research and Alliance Global Partners; this signifies that Profound's awareness has grown with more analysts beginning to follow the company.

In ending, Profound Medical is a nascent technology company on the verge of being a potential disruptor in the prostate arena. Their TULSA-PRO tech produced better statistics across the board over the competition. There is always a chance that in 3 weeks timeframe, the billing code is still being awaited, and more patience will be needed by investors. There is always a chance that TULSA-PRO and-or Sonalleve do not take their respective markets by storm and instead proliferate more slowly. However, stellar reports from TULSA-PRO sites like the Busch Center outside Atlanta portend a much brighter future for Profound Medical. At 55 with signs of BPH, my research into this subject matter has made me a believer of Profound Medical's TULSA-PRO, so I am biased. Regardless though, I hope that within a few years, the procedure does have complete coverage by CMS; then, I may be able to transition from tech cheerleader to actual candidate of their TULSA-PRO prostate procedure, for I want same-day service with least amount of side effects yet excellent results. As always, do your own due diligence, invest wisely and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PROF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.