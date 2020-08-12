Even on this overstated basis, forward EPS estimates reflect depressed earnings, with no recovery at least through the end of 2021. The realistic situation is much worse.

Investment Thesis

Based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates, Smith Micro (NASDAQ:SMSI) earnings will still be below 2019 levels at end of 2021, which is the extent of estimates. Of more concern is the overstatement of headline EPS by exclusion of the cost of employee stock compensation expense. This overstatement is turning losses into profits, and is likely reflected in analysts' EPS estimates, making the outlook appear far more attractive than the reality. I am taking a contrarian approach to this stock, with a 'Very Bearish' rating, in contrast to Wall St. analysts' rating of 'Very Bullish'.

Below I address for Smith Micro:

Historical Shareholder Returns Checking the Smith Micro "Equity Bucket"

Assessing Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 1 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Smith Micro shareholders investing in the company over the last five years.

Table 1 - Smith Micro : Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Smith Micro were positive for five of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. The returns for the remaining investors was low single-digit negative or break even. The returns range from negative (3.7)% to positive 54.9%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to August 11, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Figure 1

Fig. 1 shows historical adjusted non-GAAP EPS for 2017 to mid 2020, and SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates for full year 2020 and 2021. Adjusted non-GAAP TTM EPS progressively improved through end of Q1-2020 before growth was interrupted by COVID-19. The forward EPS estimates show the large decline in EPS in 2020 is expected to last at least through end of 2021. This flat period for earnings growth is concerning. Even more concerning is the reported non-GAAP EPS is largely an illusion and is not contributing to increases in equity available for distribution to shareholders. This is explained in detail below. This is obviously not understood by most Wall St. analysts who have a 'Very Bullish' rating on the stock, as per SA Premium ratings summary in Figure 2 below.

Figure 2

Checking The "Equity Bucket"

Table 2.1 Smith Micro Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 2.1 shows an increase in shareholders' equity of $53.8 million over the 3.5 years, January 1, 2017 through end of June 30, 2020. This $53.8 million increase in equity was applied to increasing net assets used in operations by $29.8 million and cash by $24.0 million. This increase of $53.8 million in shareholders' equity is well above the reported non-GAAP earnings of $13.4 million over the period, indicating additions from other sources than earnings.

Table 2.2 Smith Micro Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of equity do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." In addition, the headline non-GAAP earnings often exclude expenses that are very real expenses that impact on earnings accruing to shareholders' equity. This has happened with Smith Micro, resulting in no benefit to shareholders from the considerable amounts of reported earnings over the last 3.5 years.

Explanatory comments on Table 2.2 for the period January 1, 2017, to June 30, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.5-year period totals to $13.4 million.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $9.2 million of expense items, regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of Smith Micro. These items decreased GAAP EPS over the 3.5-year period by $0.44 per share compared to the reported non-GAAP result. The main expense items excluded in arriving at adjusted non-GAAP earnings were amortization of intangibles and employee stock compensation. There may be arguments for excluding amortization of intangibles, but I will never understand why and how management can justify the exclusion of regularly recurring employee stock compensation from reported earnings.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Smith Micro , these items were immaterial at positive $0.1 million over the 3.5-year period.

There were share issues to employees, and these were a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the GAAP income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled ~$3.2 million ($0.14 EPS effect) over the 3.5-year period. But this $3.2 million was excluded in arriving at non-GAAP earnings. The market value of these shares is estimated at $8.4 million, $5.2 million higher than the amount recorded against GAAP income. This understatement of expense is equivalent to over 60% of reported non-GAAP EPS, and exceeds GAAP income over the 3.5 years. In accounting terms, it is a material understatement of the real cost of stock compensation. This is not a matter unique to Smith Micro. This Ernst & Young publication on Returning capital to shareholders, expresses a similar concern –

Companies seek to offset executive compensation dilution. Buybacks can replace the shares or fund the options that companies award as compensation. A director recently cautioned that this practice could cause companies to inadvertently increase the cost of executive compensation plans: “If we are using hard dollars to offset stock dilution, we should treat those hard dollars as a compensation expense. Otherwise we are not recognizing what we are actually spending to compensate our people."

While the above refers to stock repurchases, the essence is share issues to employees should be costed at market value of the shares issued - and when there are share repurchases this fact becomes glaringly obvious.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 3.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP earnings of $13.4 million have decreased to negative $(0.9) million net income from operations. Results of operations have in fact reduced funds available for distribution to shareholders, which contrasts with the reported non-GAAP earnings of $13.4 million.

Issues of staff shares, assessed at estimated market value, increased equity by an estimated $8.4 million over the 3.5-year period. Shares issued in public offerings and warrants exercised raised $34.1 million. Shares issued for acquisitions raised $7.2 million and debt conversion increased equity by a further $5.1 million.

There were no distributions to shareholders out of equity in the form of either share repurchases or dividends.

To sum up, over the 3.5 years, despite the $13.4 million reported net income from operations, the real change to equity from operating activities was negative $0.9 million. Capital raising in the various forms described above totaled $54.7 million. Net increase in equity of $53.8 million was comprised of the $54.7 million additional capital raised offset by a reduction through $0.9 million in losses from operations.

The $54.7 million additional capital raised resulted in outstanding shares increasing by 29.1 million, from 12.3 million at January 1, 2017 to 41.4 million at June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2020 the company had no debt and $24.0 million cash placing it in a good position from a liquidity point of view to deal with any cash drain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summary and Conclusions

Analysts' consensus EPS estimates indicate 2020 adjusted non-GAAP EPS will be well below TTM EPS through end of Q1-2020. 2021 EPS is estimated to be around the same level as 2020, so non-GAAP EPS is not expected to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels by end of 2021. But as shown above, the non-GAAP EPS does not include staff compensation expense, which is a very real expense. It would appear analysts' consensus estimates are also based on these unreal non-GAAP EPS constructs, so forward EPS estimates are also likely grossly overstated. Not only is employee stock compensation a significant expense, being excluded from EPS calculations, but the shares issued are dilutionary. I have to conclude the foregoing analysis causes me to be 'Very Bearish' on this stock, despite the 'Very Bullish' rating from Wall St. analysts.

