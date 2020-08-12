After lagging behind for most of the year, silver (SLV) took off like a rocket ship with a stunning 50+% gain over the past month to surge past its precious metal peer as well as the high-flyer Nasdaq 100 in terms of year-to-date performance. Though, SLV also led the way down this week as both precious metals and stock markets were hit by a swift profit-taking sell-off.

Performance Comparison Silver Gold Nasdaq 100 S&P 500 Symbol SLV GLD QQQ SPY Week-To-Date -10.92% -5.70% -2.31% -0.53% 1-Month * 53.97% 12.88% 5.79% 6.63% 3-Month * 83.66% 18.23% 22.59% 16.81% Year-To-Date * 57.01% 33.53% 28.18% 5.05%

*excluding Tuesday's decline

SLV Tumbled The Most In 9 Years But Remains Ahead Of The Pack

As of 08/12/2020. Source: Investing.com

Meanwhile, gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) also slumped the most since 2013 with a $100+ plunge to close back under the $2000/oz level. That said, fundamentals remain more bullish than ever as highlighted in our long-term outlook back in March, and we expect the breakout to resume course after overstretched technicals are worked off. Likewise, the long overdue catch-up by SLV is expected to continue with the SLV/GLD ratio having turned the corner last month.

Bull Trend In SLV/GLD Just Getting Started

Ever since nosediving to record lows at the peak of the COVID-19 crisis in March, SLV/GLD mounted an impressive turnaround and was able to jump above the critical 100-week moving average with conviction:

Source: WingCapital Investments

The breakout strikes resemblance to the massive bull run in silver almost 10 years ago, when SLV/GLD similarly launched above the 100-week moving average and did not look back until the bubble burst 7 months later in mid-2011. A repeat this time around would suggest the uptrend in SLV/GLD still has a ways to go.

Solid ETF Inflows Also Suggest A Repeat Of 2010-2011

Behind this year's meteoric rise in silver has been the sudden surge in inflows into SLV with year-to-date flows having surpassed $3 billion already. Prior to that, we observe that fund flows had been stagnant with SLV being stuck in a listless trading range:

Source: ETF.com, WingCapital Investments

Indeed, ETF inflows is a crucial ingredient for the raging bull run to sustain in SLV, as witnessed during 2010-2011 when a similar surge in fund flows helped propel SLV into a parabolic rise. Thereafter, it abruptly came to a halt when investors rushed for the exit with a staggering $2 billion outflow in a matter of 2 months:

Source: ETF.com, WingCapital Investments

Meanwhile, it is worthwhile to point out that large speculators have not participated in the explosive gains via silver futures, as they have actually been trimming their net long positions according to data from Commitment of Traders:

Source: Commitment of Traders, WingCapital Investments

As shown above, large speculators likewise sold into the parabolic move in silver between 2010-2011. Given the lack of participation by futures traders in both cases, we reckon ETF flows have been the main driver behind the recent melt-up as well as the one 10 years ago. The good news for long-term bulls is that the great rotation into silver and alternative assets in general is most likely just getting started amid real yields having plunged to most negative ever, Per Market Watch:

That's the growing view among market participants who say the decline of this key bond market indicator has driven increased risk-taking but also a surge in traditional safe havens like gold among investors who are looking for assets that offer higher returns and also offset the losses arising from inflation. The 10-year real yield stood at around a negative 1.05%, derived from trading in Treasury inflation-protected securities. It hit its record low of negative 1.11% on Thursday.

Even after the snapback on Tuesday, real yields are still deep in negative territory while the bullish long-term outlook on precious metals remains intact.

Overbought Correction Is A Great Dip Buying Opportunity

The ferocious rally in SLV over the past month has no doubt led to technical indicators going off the charts. For instance, the weekly RSI indicator spiked above 80, which was the most overbought level since the bubble top in 2011:

Source: WingCapital Investments

While extremely overbought conditions have preceded major tops including the mid-2011 crash, the exception was late 2010-early 2011 when SLV would continue making higher highs until the bubble burst. Given the robust inflows and subdued net long positioning in futures as pointed out previously, we reckon the current melt-up in SLV is still in its early stage like in late-2010.

Another interesting observation by SentimenTrader on Twitter is that SLV's premium to its NAV's 100-day moving average recently spiked to the 2nd highest level ever. Notice that the previous major up-spike took place just ahead of SLV taking off in 2009, as the subsequent intermittent pullbacks proved to be great dip-buying opportunities.

Source: @SentimenTrader on Twitter

To sum up, SLV has been the major beneficiary of a "great rotation" into alternative assets on the heels of real yields dropping deep into negative territory. The breakout in SLV/GLD ratio and strong ETF inflows suggest the bull run in SLV is just gathering steam. While a sharp correction is in currently progress due to extreme overbought conditions, we anticipate SLV as well as silver miners ETF (SIL) to continue marching towards their 2011 highs in the long run.

