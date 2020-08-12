Improving demand should help margin leverage, as should the ramp of the 300mm fab and the sale of two older fabs; ON Semi's end-markets should see meaningful demand growth.

Margins are still the talking point - gross margin fell six points in the second quarter, and the company still has too much inefficient capacity.

I've had a love-hate relationship with ON Semiconductor (ON) for some time, loving the idea of what the company could become, but hating the long history of always coming up a little short. Management has a poor track record of hitting margin targets, and to that point I'd note that even though the company has shifted its mix toward more desirable markets, it hasn't helped gross margins.

I saw value in these shares back in May, and they've since appreciated almost 50% - well above the return of the semiconductor group and peers/rivals like Analog Devices (ADI), Microchip (MCHP), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), STMicro (STM), and Texas Instruments (TXN). To some extent, I attribute that to the fact that in cyclical industries, it's often the operational laggards that benefit more from upturns, and the market is certainly thinking that the turn is in place.

Valuation is definitely a more mixed call. The shares don't look that interesting on free cash flow unless the company can reach and hold mid-teens FCF margins, but the shares do still look undervalued on the basis of near-term margins, and it's one of the few in the group I can say that about.

Slightly Better Results For The Second Quarter

ON Semi's second quarter wasn't bad, but there were definitely some peers in the space that had more impressive results and guidance relative to expectations. With ON reporting late in the cycle, expectations were likely higher, but the Street seemed happy enough with what the company reported.

Revenue fell 10% yoy and 5% qoq this quarter, beating expectations by less than 3%. While the beat wasn't large, every segment but Consumer was higher than expected. Auto sales declined 25% yoy and 26% qoq, which is actually quite good compared to NXP (down 35%/down 32%) and TI (down "40%-plus") and build-rates of roughly negative 50%. Industrial revenue declined 4% yoy and rose 11% qoq, beating expectations by 5%.

Communications rose 3% yoy and slightly on a qoq basis, beating by more than 8% on strength in 5G infrastructure and smartphones. Computing was up 13% yoy and more than 16%, beating by more than 2% on strength in data centers. Consumer revenue declined 23% yoy and 6% qoq, missing by about 4%.

By segment, Power Solutions declined 12% yoy and 9% qoq, underperforming peers like STMicro, though directionally consistent with TI ("down"). Analog Solutions declined 14% yoy and 9% qoq, weaker than STMicro and TI, and Image/Sensor declined 11% yoy and 10% qoq, roughly consistent with STMicro.

ON Semi's gross margin for the quarter was 80bp better than expected, but still down more than six points from the prior year (and down 70bp qoq) - a pretty awful result relative to the peer group. Operating income fell 58% yoy and rose 7% qoq, with margin down about eight points yoy and up almost a point sequentially, with operating margin beating by over three points on good cost-cutting.

Several Key Markets Should Be Heading Toward Recovery

Management's guide for the third quarter was basically in line with prior expectations, pointing to a modest (4%) sequential improvement. Although the auto market is likely to still be down double-digits from the year-ago period, ON should see meaningful sequential improvement.

Industrial was guided down sequentially. While I do expect improving demand from factory automation (drives/motors, power management, robotics, etc.), the Huawei ban is going to have an impact. I was a little curious to see communications guided down sequentially, but computing should continue growing nicely on underlying strength in the data center.

All told, I don't really see a key market for ON that is looking like it will get worse in the near term. I suppose there could be some risk of a slowdown in the data center, but I don't expect that, and likewise the 5G buildout could be lumpy on a quarter to quarter basis. Auto builds should see a strong bounce, with content growth on top of that, and I expect many short-cycle manufacturing markets to rebound pretty sharply in 2021. With its leverage to products like motor/drive controls and power supplies, ON could be a beneficiary of a more significant re-shoring phenomenon, but that's a longer-term driver (at best).

More Work To Be Done To Improve The Business

ON Semi's inventory levels once again headed higher, with inventory days up about 9 days from the March quarter to 140. That's the highest level in over a decade, and well above the long-term median (around 115).

Unlike TI, which has been building inventory explicitly to maintain profitable utilization rates and better serve customers in the recovery, I don't think this has been such a deliberate action on the part of ON Semi - it certainly hasn't helped preserve margins. Given that I view ON Semi as having greater substitution risk than many of its peers, that higher inventory is a risk.

Management knows they need to improve their margins, and excess capacity remains a challenge. Management is now exploring the sales of both its Japanese and Belgian 6-inch fabs, and also ramping up its 300mm fab. The 300mm fab in particular should be good for margins, and getting rid of older 6-inch fabs should be addition by subtraction. Still, this is a company that has long struggled with gross margin and this is a key area to improve.

The Outlook

My overall expectations haven't really changed much with this quarter. The particulars of this quarter have led me to move some revenue into 2020 from 2021, but the long-term revenue growth rate is still in the mid-3%'s, and I'm still modeling long-term FCF margins in the low-to-mid teens. Meaningful outperformance on margins, enough to get the FCF margins into the mid-teens on a sustained basis, would be a significant value-driving improvement, but that's a "show me" story for now.

The Bottom Line

I'd note that given the company's solid product offerings and long-term margin struggles, this could be a takeout candidate at some point if a buyer believes they can fix those issues. That's not my base-case, but something to keep in mind. ON Semi doesn't look like much of a bargain on free cash flow anymore, but it's often a luxury to be able to buy semiconductors below their discounted cash flow value (usually you can only do it in the down-cycles). The shares do still have meaningful (double-digit) upside on the basis of my 2021 margin expectations, and that's enough to keep the shares in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.