PRA Group is still attractive here, but investors may have to reset their expectations a little lower after such a standout quarter.

Business has been improving for several quarters at PRA Group (PRAA), and a "perfect storm" (or at least a fortunate combination of events) in the second quarter catapulted some performance metrics even higher. While management themselves don't believe that the cash efficiency ratio seen in the second quarter is anything like a "new normal", the improved collections efficiency is very promising ahead of what I expect will be a surge in charged-off paper over the next couple of years.

I saw upside into the $40's when I last wrote about PRA Group, and here we are now in the mid-$40s. I can certainly see more upside from here, particularly as improved collections efficiency should be intersecting with improved supply. The boom time won't last forever, but PRA Group will have an opportunity to generate above-trend results for at least a little while. The only "but" is that the price today anticipates a lot of that.

Strong Performance Metrics In The Second Quarter

PRA Group had a significantly better than expected quarter as improved cash collection execution, greater operational efficiency, and lower legal expenses combined to shoot the cash efficiency ratio (a measure of cash collection relative to operating costs) toward 69% - the highest level in well over a decade and possibly a record (management didn't mention an all-time high and my notes don't go back past a decade).

Revenue rose 11% in constant currency this quarter, with a similar improvement in cash collections, setting a new high-water mark. Collections in the Americas rose 13%, with 19% growth in core collections, helped by strong call center performance and a 90%-plus improvement in digital channel collections. Cash collections from Americas insolvency declined 22%, largely due to elevated portfolio run-off and a decision to postpone new legal proceedings.

European results couldn't keep pace but weren't bad. Overall collections grew almost 6% constant currency with 2% growth in Core and 54% growth in insolvencies.

With legal operations largely suspended and improving working efficiency, operating costs declined 14%, driving the cash efficiency ratio from 60.4% last year and 61.5% in the first quarter to 68.7% this quarter. Management also noted that cash collected per hour paid set a new record. All of that helped drive 76% growth in operating income, well above sell-side (and my own) expectations.

Purchases declined significantly this quarter, falling 43% to the lowest quarterly level in four years. Purchasing jumps around quite a bit from quarter to quarter, driven in part by seller behavior, and the chaos of COVID-19 was not conducive to a good environment, though PRA management noted meaningfully better pricing, as well as plenty of "dry powder" to remain active in purchasing. With the high collections and relatively low purchasing, estimated receivables actually declined, falling 4% from the prior year.

More Supply Should Be On The Way

The Fed has yet to release charge-off data for the second quarter, but the first quarter charge-off ratio across the banking sector was just 0.54% overall and 3.76% for credit cards, and charge-offs didn't seem to increase that substantially on a sequential basis based on individual company reports, so I don't expect a major jump when the numbers do come out.

Why does this matter? Charge-offs, ultimately, drive PRA Group's supply of receivables, and those charge-offs are likely to increase as the COVID-19 recession continues. Credit card charge-offs are running around 4% (lower in June, to about 3.75%), but past recessions have seen them top 5%, with peaks of almost 11% and 8% after the last two recessions. If this recession follows historical patterns, expect charge-offs to accelerate soon and peak sometime around mid-2021 to mid/late-2022. With that, I see PRA looking forward to a growing supply of receivables for some time.

Now, supply is not the only consideration. Ability to pay also matters, and management noted that the exceptional cash collections in the second quarter were boosted by unusual drivers, including government-sponsored stimulus and reduced household spending tied to the lockdown (if people can't go out, they tend to spend less). It remains to be seen how this recession will shape up in terms of long-term unemployment, income, and other ability-to-pay drivers. Ultimately, while this recession will have its unique aspects (they almost always do), I don't think the basic calculus of PRA Group's business is going to change all that much, and I see no reason why the company won't be able to collect on those future receivables.

The Outlook

Clearly, 2020 is going to be a better year than I expected, but I'm reluctant to make wholesale changes to the model, as I don't think the elevated ability to pay that boosted collections this quarter will continue, nor do I expect quite the same level of operating efficiency (the company has begun restarting its legal collections channel, for instance). Even so, I'm still comfortable with a mid-teens FCF growth rate from the 2019 starting point, with 2022-2025 looking especially interesting as those higher charge-offs flow through.

The Bottom Line

I'd say that PRA Group looks relatively fairly-valued now, but "fairly-valued" does not mean "can't go up". I do expect this business to continue to grow, but I no longer think the Street is undervaluing the growth potential here. I still think high single-digit to low double-digit returns are possible, but I would caution investors to expect this quarter to be a blueprint for what's to come and I wouldn't get too greedy if this recent run extends past the mid-$50s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.