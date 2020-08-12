There is more cash than the entire market cap, which implies a negative enterprise value – you are basically getting the underlying business for free.

Global Cord Blood: Market Leader With More Net Cash Than the Market Cap

Global Cord Blood Corp. (NYSE:CO) is a very cheap stock with a very attractive valuation, being a market leader in providing cord blood service in China. It’s unique in the fact that most of its revenues come in the form of “deferred revenues” over the stretch of an 18-year period from its many subscribers, as per accrual accounting principles and US-GAAP guidelines. This creates a lot of cash on the company’s B/S, which currently is more than the CO's entire market cap - creating a negative enterprise value “EV” in the process. So, basically, you are acquiring the underlying operating business for free. CO's most recently reported results (FY20 Q4 ended in March) proved to be very solid.

The company offers a very attractive FCF yield because of the deferred revenues on the cash flow statement which inflates operating cash as a result. For FY20A and on forward-looking FY21e, the FCF yield is 18.1% and 26.3%, respectively. CO has a trailing P/E of 7.0x and tangible P/B of 0.9x. The EV/EBITDA for Q4 FY20 is negative, indicative of the encouraging amounts of net cash ($6.44/share) which is 165% of the current stock price. We project the EV/EBITDA to remain at these sustained levels going forward, as it was in FY19, with cash continuing to pile into the company. Cash has been correlated with subscriber accretion, and this has shown potential in these latest fiscal year end results, as things begin to improve.

The Shanghai Composite CSI Index is up +15% YTD and is the strongest market currently. China is stabilizing as they have had more time to recover from the virus which impacted them in the beginning of 2020. CO is down -22% YTD, and this presents a huge buying opportunity since the spread between the CSI Index and CO still represents approximately 37% in incremental buying opportunity. There is early stability starting to emerge in the Asian markets, as the economy improves and rebounds with companies making headway on finding a cure for the virus. On the back of this recovery, CO's revenues increased 23.8%; gross profit, 28.9%; operating income, 46.5%; and net income, 61.7%; all for the most recently reported FY ended March 2020 [versus the prior year].

This is a clear demonstration of high double-digit growth figures by CO, proving that they are indeed a franchise business with the ability to outperform even during the COVID-19 recession. As an investment thesis, with this positive financial performance and subscriber accumulation estimated to increase, CO has much potential to capitalize on looking forward. The stock is an undiscovered gem, with no analyst coverage, an attractive business model and solid metrics.

Summary of Q4: Solid Results (see more details in following section)

In the 4Q ended March, the company was able to fulfill their subscriber target numbers and posted revenue and net income gains of 19.2% and 6.5% YoY, respectively, from the same quarter a year ago. This was in a quarter witnessing healthy subscriber growth when the impact of COVID-19 was seemingly most severe. In total, the company was able to add 18,488 new subscribers, bringing aggregate subscriber numbers to 833,094, an 11% YoY increase.

Strong 5-year CAGR of 20.1% EPS and 30.9% Net Income

The company has a stellar 5-year CAGR of 30.9% net income, 20.1% EPS, and 10.9% revenue growth rate. These are all strong annual growth rates over the last 5 years, indicating that the company has a strong franchise, with a clear demonstration of secular year-on-year growth and solid fundamentals. Operating and net income margins stood at 45.7% and 38.5% for FY20, respectively. Proving that, despite a dismal ending to their year, CO was still able meet expectations, efficiently and effectively manage cost-cutting measures, and create financial returns to further shareholder value.

Net Cash Greater than Market Cap

CO is a company with net cash of $6.44/share or 162% of the current stock price. With ample cash and deferred revenues, it is a very cheap stock with more cash on the B/S than its entire market cap, creating a negative EV of $2.54 per share. The stock is at $3.89 per share right now, and with $6.44 net cash per share, you are getting the company at twice the net cash value over the stock price, which basically means that you are acquiring the company for a huge bargain to what it's currently trading for. You are essentially acquiring the company for a discount, or the underlying operating business for free.

Because of high deferred revenue, on account of their revenue model – explained in further detail in following section – FCF yield for the forward FY21 is 26.3%, which remains high. For the actual year ended 2020, the FCF yield is 18.1%. It has a trailing P/E of 7.0x and tangible P/B of 0.9x.

What is Cord Blood Banking?

Cord blood (short for umbilical cord blood) is the blood that remains in the umbilical cord and placenta post-delivery. Cord blood is a rich source of stem cells, and these cells boost the immunity system for the mother and baby during labor. During birth, parents have the option of extracting stem cells for preservation, referred to as cord blood banking, for future medical use against disease and life-threatening illness. The collection of cord blood for the banking process happens when a child is born via the umbilical cord. Because of the long-standing one-child only policy in China, parents are very protective of their only child, and this service is being used to ensure that the child is healthy throughout his/her lifetime. What CO does is that it preserves the stem cells in medically prescribed conditions until the child reaches adulthood. The procedure is shown below:

Currently, the FDA has approved the use of cord blood for the treatment of 80 diseases. Cord blood treatments have been performed more than 35,000 times. The global cord blood banking market was valued at $29.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% up till 2025. The use of stem cells for treating genetic disease has been a large factor in fueling this trend. China, on an encouraging note, is set to witness high secular growth in the industry, as shown below.

Deferred Revenues and Subscriber Fees

The fee from subscribers is the majority of how CO makes money. Their subscription services accounted for 99.4%, 99.2% and 99.1% of their revenues for the years ended March 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively. This is how they make their money – they have 2 payment plans - which results in substantive cash flow streams and deferred revenues on their B/S. Please take note of their payment plans, below.

In the beginning, the subscriber pays a one-time payment of RMB 9,800 ($1,400) along with the annual fee of RMB 860 ($123) for the next 18 years. The accrued payment total for the “Normal Payment Plan” is $3,614, and revenue will be recognized as the treatment is offered over the course of this period on the company’s income statement. This is based on the US-GAAP accounting principle of ‘accrual accounting’. Subscribers can either go for this option, or for the “Upfront Payment Plan”, paying a lesser one-time fee payment of $2,949.

This is the chief reason why deferred revenues is so high, and over the last 3 years, both ‘Deferred Revenue’ and ‘Non-current Deferred Revenue’ averaged 80% of ‘Total Liabilities’ on the B/S. This is an incredibly lofty number because of the way the company accounts for their services.

High FCF Yield Explained

Global Cord Blood Group modified their fee structure on April 1st, 2019, introducing a hike in base fees that a subscriber would have to pay going forward – an increase of 44% from RMB 6,800 ($971) to RMB 9,800 ($1,400).

As explained before, the company’s cash is mostly generated from Deferred Revenues, and this comes from subscriber fees that are mainly paid up front before the service is actually carried out (a concept called ‘accrual accounting’). In FY 2019, the company’s deferred revenues accounted for 42% of net cash provided by operating activities and exceeded net income by 11.8% for that year. In the latest results for FY 2020, this same trend continued, with deferred revenue representing 65% of net cash provided by operating activities and was 84% of net income.

These high deferred revenue numbers are the reason why FCF yields for this company have skyrocketed. The FCF yields for CO are extremely attractive, and on normalized FY21 and FY22e, we see yields reaching 26.3% and 31.0%, respectively. This cash-rich status allows CO to have a cushion of safety during any rough headwinds in business during the road ahead. We may also see a chance of a dividend or special dividends being paid out to attract investors with this kind of FCF on hand.

4Q Ended March and Full-year Results: Subscriber Target Met

The company met its full-year subscriber goal of 84,000 during fiscal 2020, with their subscribers continuing to grow this quarter. Their financials were all up this quarter, with revenue increasing 19.2%; gross margins, 4.3%; and net income, 6.5% YoY from the same quarter in the previous year. Net cash from operating activities took a hit because of COVID-19. Listening in on the conference call, we were able to identify that the revenue increase of 19.2% was sustainable because of a rise in processing fees and additional subscriptions introduced by the company. The company’s high amount of cash on their B/S has opened doors to increasing promotional, and possibly SG&A (reduced by 3% in Q4) and other expenses. These are good signs from a financial standpoint, and this was an incredibly great quarter in terms of how the company fared, despite COVID-19.

Even though their subscribers fell marginally from the last quarter (Q3: 23,387 to Q4: 18,488), subscribers were still growing. Surrounded by a weak economic outlook, lower birthrates, and having reticent families looking to adjust family-planning and avoid discretionary spending on cord blood services, their 4Q proved to be encouraging, nonetheless. Some of the challenges for the industry going forward, the outlook, and how the company is re-aligning itself to make the best of these further developments are conveyed below by Chairperson and CEO Ms. Ting Zheng:

As the impact of COVID-19 lingers, hospitals in China have implemented strict access rules, and consumers remain cautious on inter-personal contact and discretionary spending. In addition, the regulatory uncertainties of the cord blood banking industry in China continue to exist. Therefore, we believe that the business environment for the next fiscal year will remain challenging. However, we will continue to execute on our strategy to overcome the short-term challenges, focus on achieving operational targets, and explore business opportunities to pave a solid path for our long- term development. - Chairperson and CEO Ms. Ting Zheng, GCBC in 4Q Earnings Release

Annual YoY Results: Double-digit Growth From FY19 to FY20

For FY20, annually revenue increased 23.8%; gross profit, 28.9%; operating income, 46.5%; and net income, 61.7% YoY over the last fiscal year ended March 2019. All major financial metrics showed stellar increases YoY, with new subscriber signups, as aforementioned surpassing the 84,000 benchmark, and reaching 18,488 for a total accumulated subscriber base of 833,094. Over a 13-year period, accumulated subscriber base has grown from 23,322 in FY07 to 833,094 in FY20, representing a healthy 31% CAGR.

Delisting Issue

On May 20, the US Senate approved the bill unanimously, requiring companies to prove that they are not under the control of a foreign government. This approval could lead to Chinese companies, such as Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and others, to be barred from listing on US stock exchanges going forward into the future. These are the latest legislative guidance set forth by US Congress.

(If) Company Accounting Oversight Board isn’t able to audit the company for three consecutive years to determine that it is not under the control of a foreign government, the company’s securities would be banned from the exchanges. – theprint

On a call with senior management from CO, this issue was addressed. They mentioned that they are monitoring its status and will keep stakeholders informed on developments. Even in the press, there are a lot of contradicting views on the issue with business and politicians alike having different views on the specific outcomes and whether or not it these regulations will come into serious effect. Overall, in our view, we think the issue really won’t impact smaller-sized Chinese companies such as CO, as large-cap will fall under more scrutiny because they are more heavily invested in. Even if this is passed, it will take many years for it to be fully implemented. CO can easily list in Hong Kong, with senior management having offices there, and it may also be positive for the company stock price, which might see a higher valuation as a result.

Subscriber Growth and Looking Ahead

CO, in a recent COVID-19 update statement right before their 4Q earnings release, stated:

New subscriber numbers in fiscal 2021 will decrease to 60,000-65,000, a 19%-29% decrease from the Company’s fiscal 2020 new subscriber target, which is 80,000-85,000. - CO Corp’s Update on Covid-19 on April 27, 2020

CO was able to make the 2020 target, but the challenge remains in sustaining its growth going forward into their 2021 fiscal year. But it should be noted that all companies are facing challenges in growth numbers on a global scale, with there being a widespread and noticeable growth slowdown. So, even if CO grows at a slower pace relative to what it used to in prior quarters, the fact that it is growing will actually prove to be encouraging in itself. From large-cap to small-cap companies, businesses are going to face difficulties in the next 9-12 months, so we think a ~20% decrease in subscribers is not too bad and expected, with the stock price not taking a hit. We think that even a little growth will be enough to push the stock higher, and this is because of the high net cash, FCF yield, and low margins – storing cord blood and cells doesn’t require much added expense, and they are not looking towards acquisitions or M&A anytime soon. Finally, subscriber growth (accounting for ~99% revenues) should rebound at a faster rate for CO, since China is stabilizing with everything starting to rally quickly in the region.

Valuations and Price Target: 54% Upside

We have set a target price of $6.00, representing 54% upside (do note: this price is at a discount to net cash, so is still a conservative target). This target price represents approximately 10x our FY 03/2021 EPS estimate of $0.61. This 10x P/E is in line with other Hang Seng and mainland Chinese markets, as well as other global emerging markets.

With a more intermediate (2-3 year horizon), we believe CO is actually worth around $11.65. We arrived at this target by subtracting (after-tax) interest income from net income and dividing this by the number of average shares to arrive at a $0.52 EPS. This $0.52 represents the earnings of the underlying operating business, excluding any benefits of the large net cash position. Multiplying the EPS number with a conservative P/E estimate of 10x (in line with the Hang Seng and mainland China indices), we arrived at a $5.20 value for the business. When adding in net cash per share of $6.44, we get a long-term price target for CO of $11.64, which reflects the value of the cash and the business.

We see strong cash, continuing subscriber counts increases, and market recovery to normalizing levels as catalysts for reaching this price target. Even though there might be slower growth in the short term to acquire subscribers, the company will pull through this recovering and atypical FY21 to deliver capital gains in the medium-term. The Chinese economy is opening up as a rapid rate - quicker than other countries are - and this will help families to restart family planning, therein the conception of more babies, which will increase stem cell storage requirements from CO.

We value CO using a 9.7x P/E, an FCF Yield of 16.8%, and an EV/EBITDA -1.8 on FY21e - arriving at a target price of $6.00. This target price implies an upside potential of 54% from the current stock price. Because of the strong track record of consistently meeting subscriber goals and discounted valuations; we have a lot of confidence in the $6.00 price target for CO, and we believe it justifies our projections.

CO: Market Leader for Cord Blood Services in China

CO is a market leader of cord blood or stem cell banking services in China. Out of the total seven regions offering cord blood banks in China, CO owns licenses to three (Beijing, Zhejiang, and Guangdong) and a minority equity interest in the fourth (Shandong). If you have rights to a particular region, then no other entity has rights to access newborns and cord blood banking from that particular region. This is why it is important to acquire regional-based licenses to gain greater market share. Currently, CO has licenses to a majority of regions and, therefore, the greatest number of newborns and subscribers potential – subscribers represent 99% of the company’s revenue. See details of newborns below.

Connections with Hospitals

CO has 358 collaborative relationships with major hospitals in its 3 prime geographic regions of operations (Beijing, Guangdong, and Zhejiang) as of March 31, 2019. The company is reliant upon these hospitals for cord blood collections, and their subscribers must give birth to their newborns at one of the hospitals in order to avail CO’s services. So, it is important to maintain good relationships, easy access, and increase and partner with more hospitals in the future. The company is in a good position at the moment, with the top 10 of these 358 hospitals alone handling the collection procedures for approximately 16.2% of the total subscribers that CO retains.

Investment(s) Abroad

The company holds a 10.1% equity interest in Cordlife Singapore. The latter offers cord blood banking services and is listed on the Singapore Exchange. It has strategic clients in major hubs in Asia, where birth rates are high, and there is a lot of potential for high subscribers: regions as far reaching as India (representing a high fertility rate and 15 banks, 8 more than China), Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines as well as Hong Kong and its own Singapore. This proves to be advantageous for Global Cord Blood Corp., especially if Singapore Cordlife’s growth does well in these attractive and maturing markets.

Greater Potential for Regional Licenses in an Addressable Market

The PRC government did not grant any new licenses till this year 2020, and now, there is a high probability of them doing so. The Chinese government only allows one cord blood bank license to be given out per province or municipality. So, with this additional information we can infer, any future licenses will definitely guarantee and be a big catalyst for any cord blood service provider in helping to, 1) sole-right and unanimous control of a new region bereft of competition 2) increased market share and number of subscribers with exposure to a greater number of newborns in need of stem cell transplants. The company has a favorable cash position since it has excess cash to start with on its B/S for organic as well as inorganic growth.

How many such licenses are there? Well, in late 2019, the Chinese government revealed that there were 24 (out of the total 31 regions, 7 of which have already been licensed) remaining licenses that could potentially be issued as “Free Trade Zones” (FTZs) by provincial government agencies, but implementation rules have not been fully provided. If these regions open up as an auction, CO being a market leader and with its high cash, could take the highest bid, opening up an addressable market which could surely be catalyst for the company. Statistically, the 7 regions that are currently operating have ~5 million newborns per year, but the 31 regions all together represent ~16 million newborns per year – a catalyst for new subscribers and growth.

Catalysts

Failure to Make Changes to “One-Child Policy” Law

China has tried to make changes to “One-Child Policy” law, but this has failed to materialize as of yet. This is seen as negative for the economy because of displacements in labor workforce and skewed population pyramids, but is seen as a positive for CO. This is because a second child means that it may be easier for a family to retrieve a stem cell transplant from him/her, making CO’s services less of a requirement.

Expansion via Acquisition

With its high reserves of cash, acquisitions can be its key focus of attention now, especially with the government also planning on handing out licenses this year to run cord blood banks. Their excess cash acts as a “moat” for the business. The company has a 24% equity interest in Qilu which operates in the Shandong province, and another 90% owned stake in Lukou in the Zhejiang province.

Recession–Resistant

The company is recession-resistant. Fertility rate is not subject to major fluctuations with changes in the economy, although we can make rare exceptions, such as the case for COVID-19 which has had major health implications. CO shouldn’t be too prone to cyclical changes looking forward.

Market Share

Given the long and premier history of CO beginning in 2003, the company has made themselves known to be a marked leader in the cord blood banking service business. Out of the total market size of annual newborns coming to 5 million, CO operates a sizable market portion of 2 million, giving it another “moat” to work from.

Risks

Relaxation of the One-Child Policy

The One-Child Policy could materially adversely affect CO’s subscriber base. If there is only one child present in the family, it would be difficult to obtain matching stem cells if such a child would need a transplant. The child could then seek cord blood bank services for cord blood units. If the one-child rule relaxes, and a family is allowed to have more than one child, then the chances of acquiring matching stems cells from the sibling increase, and the family may choose to relinquish their subscription to CO’s services. We see this as the biggest foreseeable risk factor.

To stay ahead, the company should vouch to stay in line and above China’s rapidly changing and fairly stringent laws and regulatory environments. It should be prepared to overcome any financial and operational restraints that PRC might subject upon their business.

Management

Previously, there was some controversy regarding former - CEO Kan Yuen, when the company was spun off from Golden Meditech, and over his disregard in following business protocols and acting more for personal rather than shareholder interests. His decisions and those of a few others at the time did affect the share price of the company in a negative way, and they acted deceivingly for financial gain. However, it is to be dutifully noted that the company is in the hands of a new management team and that the new CEO is of better reputation. CO looks on good footing to make a comeback with revised fundamentals, given their newfound leadership.

The Recent – “Coronavirus”

This can have a negative impact on the economy and on quarterly results going forward. Financials can be materially adversely affected, and their main source of revenues – subscriber fees – could take a hit. Factors like subscriber count, family planning schedules, processing fees are all contingent areas of concern.

Macro Factors

Any downticks in the economy, diminishing of disposable incomes, lowering of underlying fertility in prime regions could materially adversely affect the company’s business and revenues.

Technological Advancements

This can be seen as a risk factor if CO isn’t able to keep on level-playing fields with competitors. Technology is a very important factor in cord blood banking and finding ways to more effectively conduct stem cell transplants is pivotal. It is vitally important to invest in R&D and foster technological progress, and make sure that it is done well. Any risk of not doing so could result in a lower subscriber base or competition making quicker technological breakthroughs - this, and ceteris paribus, could materially hurt the financials of the firm.

Conclusion

CO has been exhibiting secular growth and is a market leader in China, operating well ahead of its competitors who have nominal positions. It is at an extremely advantageous position, with recent subscriber growth meeting targets at a growing clip. This is the guidance going forward, as the company has weathered the worst, as the Chinese economy rallies at a hastened pace. With additional reduced margins and high EPS of 20.1% over the last 5 fiscal years, we think this makes Global Cord Blood Group an attractive investment at this point in time. The current stock price with net cash per share amounting to twice its value – practically making the company a free buy – is another highlight. Therefore, it is well worth putting this stock on your watchlist, and it should rebound to and reach our price target of $6.00, representing 54% upside.

