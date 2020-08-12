Although I do not see value in the shares at current prices, the more focused group should be able to grow profitability in the core U.K. business.

However, the profit fall relates mostly to businesses it is exiting. The core business is performing decently and profits in future will benefit from divesting loss-making operations like Norway.

Domino's Pizza U.K. (OTCPK:DPUKY) released its interim half-year results on Tuesday. They were a little bit flat, leading me to continue to rate the shares neutral for the reasons set out in my article on Seeking Alpha Domino's Pizza U.K.: Not An Especially Tasty Prospect.

Sales Have Outperformed Profits

A lot of sales growth in this period had already been captured in numbers which the company announced in a trading update at its AGM several months ago. The figures for the full half year period show a mid single-digit sales rise, but earnings dropped on all key measures.

Source: company interim results

During lockdown, the group shut down collection and only offered delivery. Clearly delivery is the bigger part of revenues normally in any case, as Q2 delivery orders increased by only 22% but that was more or enough to offset (and more) an 87% drop in collection orders. The increase in delivery fees which comes with this may also be slightly flattering the headline sales increase.

But the uplift, albeit helped by lockdown demand, does suggest a positive sales trend for the company. A number of other factors may aid this in coming months, including other pizza suppliers such as Pizza Express shuttering large parts of their operation, and an increase in online ordering for Domino's (up 15% in the U.K. and now standing at 93% of U.K. delivery sales) which with effort the company might be able to convert into longer-term repeat business.

Divesting Underperforming Businesses Will be Net Positive In The Future

The group disposed of its underperforming Norwegian business in May. That had been something of a milestone in terms of financial contribution and the half year results again show that, with the company booking a £19.3m loss on discontinued operations, versus a £9.9m loss in the equivalent prior period.

Getting rid of that loss from future results will be positive and the jettisoning of the Norwegian operations will also free up a little more management time and resource to focus on building on success in markets such as the U.K. Indeed already, the results seem to vindicate my expectation from the previous article that "Having cleared the decks of the financially burdensome Norwegian operation lately, there may be better results even with the existing estate.".

Nonetheless, the company's international footprint outside its home market of the U.K. does continue to underwhelm. In the latest period, for example, like-for-like sales in the Republic of Ireland fell -4.9% including splits. The company said that this was "against a strong comparative" but at a time of lockdown in Ireland when supermarket sales soared and the demand for eat at home pizza could likely have been tapped, it isn't an impressive result.

Domino's Brought Back Its Dividend

The Deferred FY19 dividend of 5.56p per share, amounting to £26m in total was suspended in March. It will now be paid on 18 September 2020.

This good news was tempered for now by the company's lack of an interim dividend, saying it would consider a dividend later in the year. So the dividend news isn't great, but it is positive and a signal of intent.

The Balance Sheet is Stronger

Net debt has fallen to £202.1m, a 15.2% reduction on the equivalent period. Using its ongoing operations as a basis for calculation, that represents leverage of around 1.75x.

This is a small but welcome reduction. The company does not provide much color on the way in which they have reduced net debt. My guess is that it has been driven by the fall in debt associated with groups held for sale, such as the Norwegian business.

The Opportunity for Profit Growth

I think the results add to the case for the company. The company has shown its operational capabilities (99.9% availability during the period is very impressive) and has likely engaged with new customers which it may have a chance to retain post-lockdown. The competitive environment is improving, with chains like Pizza Express scaling back, which although it is a higher end casual dining offering than Domino's, should still create some floating demand, while U.K. government moves such as sales tax policy changes and incentives for non-home cooked food offer further short-term upside potential to sale.

The company spent £6.2m on COVID-19 related costs, which should fall markedly in coming quarters, and international operations were a drag on profits, but that will be less true in coming quarters. Meanwhile, the company is investing in improved manufacturing at scale to serve its northern business.

So, on the current outlook, Domino's is set to continue to grow sales, but notably also to grow profits at a faster rate. However, the dividend delay and ongoing execution risks will slightly weigh on investor sentiment, in my expectation, despite the overall news being upbeat.

Conclusion: Momentum is Improving

The shift to focus on building the successful U.K. business instead of nursing bleeding businesses elsewhere is the right strategic move for the company and although it resulted in an earnings hit in the latest results, it will prove its worth financially soon. There is positive momentum in the main U.K. business so if that can continue, and the Irish sales performance turn around, the business will be able to report good full year figures in the Spring. The business is looking tastier. Meanwhile, a P/E of 18x still looks unattractive to me - not necessarily expensive, but just not great value. So, I still don't rate the shares as a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.