We have long praised the qualities of Thor Industries (THO) as the leader in the North American RV duopoly, and now, the biggest player in Europe's oligopoly with the integration of Erwin Hymer. The company's strong oligopolistic industry positioning should continue to create attractive levels of profitability and return on invested capital. While a cyclical company, management has consistently proven the ability to quickly adjust costs to protect profitability and cash flow in even the most challenging conditions, allowing them to also fulfill their promises of prioritizing acquisition-related debt reduction and staying financially disciplined. Thor is a difficult company to sell as it fits all the criteria to be a core long-term holding, but the recent tripling of the share price in a three-month period also demonstrates how quickly the market can adjust its view on this cyclical mid-cap company. The recent share price appreciation has pushed valuation to near fair value using conservative assumptions, and investors may want to lock in some gains. We have decided to exit our position entirely despite Thor's quality, but will look to rebuild a position should the market be kind enough to offer a more attractive re-entry point. We will review the main reasons investors should consider Thor as a core type company, and also why we decided to exit our position.

Company quality and industry positioning are what matter long term

It's important to remember why Thor is a potentially attractive investment. For us, that is based on strong and sustainable industry positioning backed by effective company management and financial discipline. Thor has a number of competitive strengths, including its position as the largest player in a highly consolidated industry with brands across essentially all product categories. Its scale and brands give the company meaningful barriers to entry in production and distribution. The oligopoly nature of the industry with Thor alongside Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) Forest River means that Thor is largely protected against shifts in labor or material costs through pricing power. As we have flagged in the past, this oligopoly status is still rather new, and investors may be underestimating its future positive impact.

Source: Thor Industries 3Q Fiscal 2020 Results Presentation - North American Market Share

Thor's quality comes through in its numbers, which are especially impressive for a cyclical company. One peek at the return on invested capital figures below shows how impressively and consistently the company creates value, even staying profitable in the toughest times. It's a tribute to the company's ability to adjust costs effectively in hard times while still being able to ramp back up in recoveries. We note that the CEO even dropped his compensation to zero following COVID-19 related pressures.

Source: Refinitiv

In the long run, consumers will continue to purchase RVs, and the market should display reasonable growth. We fully expect Thor to protect its market share, navigate hard times better than its peers, and continue to create value for shareholders.

Cyclicality and mispricing create trading opportunities

Thor has the qualities of a company that many investors would do well to hold long term as a core position. But, unlike some companies with similar attributes, Thor does operate in a cyclical market and is perhaps also undeservedly punished when the cycle turns down. In the 2008/2009 financial crisis, Thor's stock dropped approximately 80%, resulting in a price to sales ratio around 0.32x. But Thor stayed profitable and produced positive free cash flow through the whole crisis, while having no debt on its balance sheet. Sellers likely missed the strong share price rebound that followed. More recently, the share price dropped from over $150 to below $40 as inventory issues ran into the COVID-19 induced shock, and the valuation again dropped to a price to sales ratio of around 0.32x in early 2020. But even during fiscal 2020 with virus-impacted sales, the company has remained profitable and free cash flow positive, also allowing it to continue to pay down its Erwin Hymer acquisition-related debt as promised.

Source: Thor Industries 3Q Fiscal 2020 Results Presentation

Management should be given credit for being transparent and resolute about using reasonable debt for acquisitions and then prioritizing its repayment. In its third quarter fiscal 2020 update, Thor disclosed that it had already paid back $543 million of it $2.2 billion of acquisition-related debt. The company was equally disciplined after its sizable Jayco acquisition some years ago. It is exactly this financial discipline and balance sheet strength, combined with the company's strong positioning, that can give investors the confidence to buy Thor stock when the cycle and share price turn down. Since dipping below $40 a share in March and April this year, the stock quickly tripled to over $120 before settling closer to $110. We often view these large share price swings in such a high quality company as opportunities to modulate our position, or even exit and reenter. Having been ready and fortunate enough to make substantial purchases near the low in March, we decided to completely exit our position near $117 per share.

Why investors may now want to consider a trim or sale

Valuation always matters. Thor may be a company of exceptional quality, but the recent and rather dramatic share price climb should raise a few eyebrows. There are plenty of positive signs that could lead to share price appreciation, including a resurgence in sales and double-digit growth in RV shipments, not to mention optimistic commentary from Thor's management. Bulls will also flag the apparent growth push as COVID-19 may have changed consumer buying patterns in favor of outdoor activities and products such as RVs that allow mobility and a work-from-anywhere lifestyle.

But there is still elevated uncertainty in the RV market and economy as a whole, and with a stock price in the $110 range, much optimism appears to be in the price. The path of the COVID-19 virus and its ultimate impact on the economy is still unclear, as are future fiscal and monetary actions and their ramifications. A slower-than-expected economic recovery which could also materialize in high unemployment levels for longer could certainly pressure large and discretionary purchases like RVs. It's possible that investors get another buying opportunity at lower levels in 2020 if any of those risks come to the fore. It is perhaps worth noting the precipitous drop in Camping World Holdings' (CWH) share price despite strong recent results, indicating that abundant optimism may be priced into the sector.

Our bull case models put Thor's share price generously above its current trading level, but more conservative estimates incorporating the current backdrop indicate a fair value close to $120. Multiples such as the mentioned price to sales ratio are also back to historic averages or above. And with the COVID-19-related uncertainty, the risk to the downside has increased. As such, we felt it prudent to exit our position in Thor with the perhaps speculative view that we will be able to buy the company back at a significantly lower price once again. We encourage investors to consider a trim or sale of positions in Thor, but stop short of banging the table as we recognize the quality of Thor and realize it may still have a deserved spot in many portfolios.

Thor Industries: Time to lock in gains

Thor is a high quality company that has demonstrated the ability to navigate through the cyclicality of its end markets. Consistently high levels of ROE and ROIC and sustained profitability through even deep recessions are attractive attributes of the company's quality and strong management. Cash conversion is attractive, and the financial position of the company is sound as it continues to pay down its acquisition related debt. The recently acquired oligopoly status of the industry sets an attractive backdrop for the company to continue creating value and supports its barriers to entry. However, the cyclicality and dramatic share price drops in challenging periods are cause for hesitation, considering the current economic backdrop and valuation. As such, we recommend investors consider locking in gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article does not constitute investment advice.