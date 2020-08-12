The Demon Of Luck

Knowledge of statistics provides us with the knowledge that with thousands of money managers playing the game, the odds are that a few will produce great performance purely by chance.

Before concluding a strategy that worked in the past can be relied on we need to ask: Is a rational explanation for the correlation between the outcome and strategy?

People often see order where it doesn't exist and interpret accidental success to be the result of skill.

It is January 2003, and the investment committee of a large corporation meets to discuss the performance of the multi-billion-dollar pension plan they are charged with overseeing. Disappointed with the performance of its investments, the committee votes to fire the manager and initiates a search for a replacement. The committee performs a thorough screening of potential candidates. Among the screens were a record of superior performance over the 15-year period ending in 2002, a high persistency of superior performance, tenure of the manager, and turnover. The due diligence process has narrowed the final candidates to the following funds and a benchmark, the S&P 500 Index.

Fund Annualized Returns 1988-2002 (%) Larry Swedroe Investment Trust 14.3 Legg Mason Value 14.2 Washington Mutual 12.4 Fidelity Magellan 12.3 S&P 500 Index Fund 11.5 Janus Fund 11.3

Based on its track record, the winner of the performance derby is the Larry Swedroe Investment Trust. Not only has the fund outperformed its benchmark by a significant amount, but it has done so with a high degree of persistence, outperforming the S&P 500 Index in nine of the 15 years (67 percent). In addition, the fund has had the same manager in charge for the entire period, and turnover has been extremely low.

After being presented with the data, the investment committee votes to award the management of the plan to the Larry Swedroe Investment Trust. At the last minute, one member of the committee suggests that as one final bit of due diligence, Larry Swedroe should be brought in to explain his investment strategy.

Appearing before the committee, I am first congratulated on the superior results of the fund. I am then asked to explain my investment strategy. I respond by stating that since my wife's name is Mona, my lucky letter is M. Therefore, I construct a value-weighted portfolio of all U.S. stocks that begin with the letter M and rebalance the portfolio annually. Skill, or the "demon of luck"?

The above example was created by the technique known as data mining - a technique for building predictive models of the real world by discerning patterns in masses of data. The computer was asked to find a "strategy" that delivered outperformance. It then tortured the data until it confessed.

Before concluding that because a strategy worked in the past, it can be relied on to work in the future, we need to ask if there is a rational explanation for the correlation between the outcome and strategy. Obviously, in the case of the Larry Swedroe Investment Trust, there is no rational explanation. Thus, no rational person would engage my fund to manage assets. Unfortunately, in the real world, many investment products are based on ideas that have much in common (they are the result of data mining) with the strategy of the Larry Swedroe Investment Trust.

Mutual Funds to Drool Over

The financial media are forever seeking to anoint some mutual fund manager as the financial equivalent of the Michael Jordan of investment managers - the "next Peter Lynch." Along with many investment advisors and individual investors, they perform intensive searches of databases seeking to find a fund manager with a persistent long-term record of outperformance. The assumption is that while short-term outperformance might be a matter of luck, long-term outperformance must be evidence of skill. A basic knowledge of statistics, however, provides us with the knowledge that with thousands of money managers playing the game, the odds are that a few (not just one) will produce long-term performance records similar to that of the Larry Swedroe Investment Trust.

Coin-Tossing Gurus?

Imagine the following scenario. Ten thousand individuals are gathered together to participate in a contest. A coin will be tossed, and the contestants must guess whether it will come up heads or tails. Contestants who correctly guess the outcome of 10 consecutive tosses are declared winners and will receive the coveted title of "coin-tossing guru."

According to statistics, we can expect that after the first toss, 5,000 participants will have guessed the outcome correctly. The other 5,000 will have guessed incorrectly and thus are eliminated from the competition. After the second round, the remaining participants are expected to be 2,500, and so on. After 10 repetitions, we would expect to have 10 remaining participants who will have guessed correctly all 10 times and earned their guru status. What probability would you attach to the likelihood that those 10 gurus will win the next coin-toss competition? Would you bet on them winning again? The answers are obvious.

What does this have to do with investing?

Today, there are more mutual funds than there are stocks. With so many active managers trying to win, statistical theory tells us we should expect that some are likely to outperform the market. However, before expenses, beating the market is a zero-sum game - that is since all stocks must be owned by someone, for every active manager who outperforms the market, there must be one who underperforms. Therefore, the odds of any specific active manager being successful are at best 50/50 (before considering the burden of higher expenses active managers must overcome to outperform a benchmark index fund). Using our coin-toss analogy, we would expect that randomly half the active managers will outperform in any one year, about one in four will outperform two years in a row, and one in eight will do so three years in a row. Fund managers who outperform for even three years in a row are often declared to be gurus by the financial media. The question to consider is: Are they investment gurus or coin-tossing gurus? The answer is that it is hard to tell the difference.

The reason for choosing 10,000 people for the coin toss is that we have about that many funds for investors to choose from. Using the formula from the previous example, after 10 years, we should randomly expect that about 10 funds will outperform their benchmark every single year. Without this knowledge of statistics, investors are likely to confuse skill with the demon of luck.

One manager whose performance led to his being acclaimed the next Peter Lynch was Bill Miller, the manager of the Legg Mason Value Trust. He managed to do what no other current manager has done - beat the S&P 500 Index 15 years in a row (1991-2005). Surely, that cannot be luck. Surely, you can rely on that performance as a predictor of future greatness. Before you come to that conclusion, consider the following evidence.

Those Who Don't Know Financial History Are Doomed to Repeat It

For each of the 11 years from 1974 through 1984, the Lindner Large-Cap Fund outperformed the S&P 500 Index.1 How were investors rewarded if they waited 11 years to be sure they had found a true genius and then invested in the fund? Over the next 18 years, the S&P 500 Index returned 12.6 percent. Believers in past performance as a prologue to future performance were rewarded for their faith in the Lindner Large-Cap Fund with returns of just 4.1 percent, an underperformance of over 8 percent per annum for 18 years. After outperforming for 11 years in a row, the Lindner Large-Cap Fund managed to beat the S&P 500 in just four of the next 18 years and none of the last nine - quite a price to pay for believing that past performance is a predictor of future performance. The Lindner Fund was finally put out of its misery when it was purchased by Hennessy Funds in October 2003 and eventually merged into the Hennessy Total Return Fund.

Not yet convinced? Consider the case of David Baker and the 44 Wall Street Fund. Over the entire decade of the 1970s, 44 Wall Street was the top-performing diversified U.S. stock fund - even outperforming the legendary Peter Lynch, who ran Fidelity's Magellan Fund. Faced with the decision of which fund to invest in, why would anyone settle for Peter Lynch when they could have David Baker? (We only know after the fact that Lynch continued to achieve superior results in the 1980s.)

How did investors fare after waiting 10 years to be sure that David Baker's results were the result of skill and not random good luck? Unfortunately, 44 Wall Street ranked as the single worst-performing fund of the 1980s, losing 73 percent.2 During the same period, the S&P 500 grew 17.6 percent per annum. Each dollar invested in Baker's fund fell in value to just $0.27. On the other hand, each dollar invested in the S&P 500 Index would have grown to just over $5. The fund did so poorly that, in 1993, it was merged into the 44 Wall Street Equity Fund, which was then merged into the Matterhorn Growth Fund in 1996.

The Moral of the Tale

As evidenced by the examples of the Linder Large-Cap Fund and the 44 Wall Street Fund, belief in the "hot hand" and past performance as a predictor of future performance of actively managed funds and their managers can be quite expensive. Unfortunately, both the financial media and the public are quick to assume that superior performance is a result of skill rather than the more likely assumption that it is a random outcome. The reason is that noise sells, and the financial media is in the business of selling. They are not in the business of providing prudent investment advice.

The bottom line is that while there will likely be future Peter Lynches and future Bill Millers, we have no way to identify them ahead of time. Also, unfortunately, we can only buy future performance, not past performance. A perfect example of this obvious truism is that, in 2006, Miller's streak was broken as the ClearBridge Value Trust (LMVTX) underperformed the S&P 500 Index by almost 10 percent and was among the 2 percent worst-performing funds in its Morningstar category. In fact, the fund's performance was so poor that its cumulative three-year returns then trailed the S&P 500 Index by 2.8 percent per annum. And as the following table demonstrates, Miller's performance continued to disappoint. It was so bad that in four of the six years, the Morningstar ranking was in the bottom 4 percent of all funds in its category.

2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 LMVTX 5.9 -6.7 -55.1 40.6 6.7 -3.0 S&P 500 Index 15.8 5.5 -37.0 26.5 15.1 2.1 Alpha -9.9 -12.2 -18.1 +14.1 -8.4 -5.1 Morningstar Percentile Ranking 98 98 99 6 96 70

This provides further evidence of the fact that it is extremely difficult to tell whether past performance is the result of skill or the demon of luck.

The conclusion we can draw is that while relying on past performance as a guide to the future might lead you to investing with the next Peter Lynch, it is just as likely to lead you to investing with the next David Baker. That is a risk that a prudent, risk-averse investor (probably you) should not be willing to accept. If you do accept that risk, it is likely you will be reciting the investor's lament: "I own last year's top performing funds. Unfortunately, I bought them this year." Investors interested in learning how easy it is to be fooled by what are often random outcomes would be well served to read" Fooled by Randomness," an excellent book by Nassim Nicholas Taleb.

