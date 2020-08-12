As Roku's advertising services mature and Platform revenue continues to grow, the market is likely to continue rewarding Roku with expanding multiples.

Companies like Google, AT&T and Amazon are trying to improve their competitive position but currently represent little threat to Roku.

The shift to connected TV appears to be accelerating and despite a downturn in advertising Roku continues to grow rapidly.

The shift from linear TV to OTT services continues to accelerate, aided by COVID-19 lockdowns. Roku (ROKU) is benefiting from this shift but is also facing temporary headwinds due to a deterioration in the advertising market. Despite this, Roku's revenue continues to grow rapidly as a result of increasing accounts and more streaming hours per user. I believe Roku's share price is likely to continue increasing over the next 12 months as the advertising market begins to recover and investors continue to reevaluate Roku's prospects.

Figure 1: Global TV Advertising Market

(Source: ARK Investment Management)

COVID-19

COVID-19 caused a jump in Roku's account numbers and streaming hours on the platform, but this has been offset by a weak advertising market, which Roku does not expect to recover until well into 2021. Streaming hours per account peaked early in Q2 and have since moderated but remain above pre-COVID-19 levels. Roku's short-term performance is likely to continue being driven by a balance between increased Player revenue, subscription growth and increased advertising inventory offset by weak advertising demand.

The performance of Roku relative to pure play adtech companies shows the strength of Roku's position as a walled garden with control over proprietary advertising inventory. Roku's revenue growth continues to outperform Magnite (MGNI) and has begun to outperform The Trade Desk (TTD) in recent quarters. The Trade Desk achieved connected TV revenue growth of approximately 40% over the past 12 months and Magnite achieved connected TV revenue growth of only approximately 12% over the same period.

Figure 2: AdTech Company Revenue to Roku Revenue Ratio

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

COVID-19 lockdowns have highlighted a potential shift in the release of movies which could benefit Roku. Disney (DIS) is releasing Mulan through Disney Plus for $30 on September 4th, the same day it is released in some theaters. New movies are generally released in cinemas exclusively for 75 or more days, so this marks a significant shift for Disney. If the move has success it may lead to shorter exclusivity periods for theaters or a simultaneous release on streaming services for a fee. Roku would receive a percentage of any pay per view streaming on its platform and so would stand to benefit from a move from cinematic releases to home theater. This will come down to Mulan's performance, as Disney's main concern will be maximizing the value of their content.

International Markets

A large part of Roku's potential value is dependent on successfully expanding into international markets. Roku's initial expansion efforts are focused on Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Brazil and Mexico. Roku is leveraging its streaming hardware and TV operating system to grow user accounts in these markets, similar to the United States. Roku TV sales account for 25% of TVs sold in Canada and Q2 players sales in the U.K. and Canada more than doubled year-over-year. Roku is also launching the Roku Channel in the U.K. and Canada and has added major local services in Brazil, Latin America and the United Kingdom. Roku's revenue is currently generated predominantly in the United States, therefore international revenue should help to drive growth in coming years if the service can gain traction.

Figure 3: Roku Search Interest

(Source: Created by author using data from Google Trends)

OneView

In 2019 Roku acquired Dataxu (rebranded as OneView) for their Demand Side Platform (DSP), device graph technology and analytics platform. The acquisition was for $147.3 million, which consisted of $77.6 million in cash and $69.7 million in stock. OneView integrates Roku identity and data which allows targeting, measurement and performance optimization for advertising. OneView simplifies buying for advertisers and allows Roku to benefit from all advertising transaction in the Roku ecosystem, even those between an advertiser and a publisher on Roku.

Many companies are engaged in efforts to position themselves to capture more of the programmatic advertising value chain. For example AT&T (T) acquired the DSP and Sell Side Platform (SSP) provider AppNexus in 2018, which may help them to monetize their Time Warner content. Roku appears to be following a similar strategy to Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB), developing a walled garden and utilizing proprietary data to grow its ad business beyond its own network. This could be a compelling value proposition for advertisers as 54% of Roku users are cordless and Roku can provide a single platform for marketers and content owners to reach a global audience and measure performance using the largest TV identity dataset. It should be kept in mind that the connected TV advertising market is relatively immature, and a significant portion of TV ad buying is still not done in real time.

Figure 4: Programmatic Advertising Value Chain

(Source: Created by author)

Google and Facebook dominate the programmatic advertising market due to their share of user attention and external publisher networks. In 2019 Google, Facebook and Amazon (AMZN) commanded almost 70% of digital ad spend in the U.S. and this share is increasing over time. These walled gardens offer integrated programmatic solutions at a global scale, making them easy to buy for advertisers. Additionally, the walled gardens have deterministic user data at scale, which is a big advantage as the digital world becomes more cookieless. Roku can potentially bring all of these advantages to the connected TV market.

Figure 5: Potential Programmatic Advertising Value Chain

(Source: Created by author)

Figure 6: Platform Take Rates

(Source: Ark Investment Management)

Apple Privacy Initiatives

A number of companies are undertaking initiatives to protect user privacy, with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) being the most prominent. This will negatively impact digital advertisers as their ability to target consumers and attribute performance will be reduced. Apple utilizes Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) for the following:

User tracking

Attribution

Ad targeting

Ad monetization

Programmatic advertising including DSPs, SSPs and exchanges

Device graphs

This functionality can be limited by users but so far this option has been hidden in a settings menu. Going forward Apple's limit ad tracking function will be made more prominent and users will explicitly have to opt out to allow tracking. It is expected that very few users will do this which will make targeting and attribution more difficult. Adtech companies claim the impact will be minimal and have already navigated similar changes to web browsers, but the general consensus is that the long-term impact will be negative. This change will affect companies who offer mobile targeting, such as Google, Facebook, Twitter/MoPub (TWTR) and The Trade Desk. The impact on Roku of these type of initiatives is currently unclear. On one hand Roku could benefit as connected TV advertising may become more attractive relative to mobile advertising. On the other hand Roku's ability to utilize proprietary data to drive off platform advertising may be reduced.

Smart TV

Roku's customer acquisition for their platform is largely dependent on their ability to maintain a leading position in smart TV operating systems. Roku TV sales currently account for one in three smart TVs sold in the United States, which is becoming increasingly important as smart TV sales continue to grow.

Roku's lead in operating systems is the result of purpose building a smart TV operating system which offers superior cost, performance and user experience. This is coupled with engineering and factory support for manufacturers in addition to at cost or below cost pricing.

Table 1: 2018 U.S. Wi-Fi Household Smart TV Market Share

(Source: Created by author using data from Statista)

Competitive Advantages

Relationship with customers - Roku's position as a leading supplier of operating systems to TV manufacturers is an advantage but it may not be sustainable. Vendor selection by manufacturers is likely driven by a combination of cost, quality of the operating system and the ease with which it is integrated with the TV. There are a number of operating system competitors and with the right value proposition they could easily take market share. In addition, if the TV market becomes overly concentrated, Roku could be forced into revenue sharing agreements with manufacturers.

Platform - Roku operates a three-sided platform (users, content owners, advertisers). This is an advantage as a large platform offers content owners an effective distribution channel for content monetization. It also offers advertisers a large audience, which Roku can leverage with user data, and it offers users a simple interface for all of the content they wish to view. While this is not necessarily a sustainable competitive advantage it is generally difficult to start a platform and get it to reach a tipping point, particularly in a maturing market like streaming where the main players are already established. There are only a handful of companies that can realistically compete with Roku at this point.

Economies of scale - Roku benefits from economies of scale on the manufacturing side for their players and developing the operating system for smart TVs. Hardware and software are only important to the extent that it assists with customer acquisition though.

Roku benefits from economies of scale in their advertising business as advertising purchases are still largely negotiated beforehand, not through real time auctions like most digital advertising. As Roku gains users they gain user data which improves the quality of their offering for advertisers. Advertisers can better target their audience, improving their ROI which then allows Roku to charge more for their advertising inventory. This could become particularly compelling as Roku scales globally as TV advertisers have never had access to global audiences through one distribution channel before. Roku is leveraging this advantage with their acquisition of Dataxu.

Financial Analysis

Roku's gross profit margin continues to deteriorate as a result of declining margins in both its Platform and Player segments which is somewhat offset by an increasing contribution to revenue from the higher margin Platform segment. Roku's operating margin remains slightly negative as a result of continued investment in research and development and customer acquisition. Roku's long-term value is largely dependent on the level at which Platform gross profit margins stabilize and the contribution of Platform sales to total revenue.

Figure 7: Roku Profit Margins

(Source: Created by author using data from Roku)

Figure 8: Roku Platform Revenue

(Source: Created by author using data from Roku)

Figure 9: Roku Segment Gross Profit Margins

(Source: Created by author using data from Roku)

Player revenue is primarily from the sale of streaming players and Platform revenue is primarily from advertising sales and related services, subscription and transaction revenue shares, sales of branded channel buttons on remote controls and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. Roku's advertising revenue comes from first-party video ad inventory (including The Roku Channel), native display ads on the home screen and screen saver as well as ad inventory obtained through content publisher agreements. Supply is supplemented by re-selling video inventory that is purchased from content publishers and, to a lesser extent, direct sales of third-party inventory on a revenue share basis.

Platform cost of revenue mainly consists of the cost of acquiring advertising inventory, content licensing fees, including premium content, payment processing fees, third-party cloud service fees and allocated personnel-related costs. Roku has stated that higher Platform costs are the result of higher costs to acquire advertising inventory, content related costs and credit card processing fees. At this stage it is unclear how Roku's Platform margins will change over time, but it will likely be a balance between:

Roku's ability to negotiate access to content

Roku's ability to monetize users through effective advertising

Roku's bargaining power when negotiating take rates on transactions on the platform

Roku's ability to monetize users through subscriptions to the Roku Channel

Roku's Player sales are primarily through consumer retail distribution channels including major brick and mortar retailers, such as Best Buy (BBY) and Walmart (WMT) and online retailers, primarily Amazon. Roku's concentrated distribution for Players puts the company in a weak position, although this concern is lessened by the fact that player sales are only required for customer acquisition. Amazon is probably Roku's main Player distribution channel and also one of Roku's main competitors, which creates the risk of Amazon favoring Fire TVs over Roku devices.

Table 2: Roku Customer Concentration

(Source: Created by author using data from Roku)

Roku's current lack of operating profitability is not a concern as the company's operating expenses are broadly in line with comparable companies at a similar size. Operating expenses should be expected to decline though as the company continues to scale and growth moderates.

Figure 10: Roku Operating Leverage

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

High R&D and sales and marketing expenses are likely to continue for the foreseeable future as Roku needs to maintain its lead in smart TV operating systems and continue expanding the company internationally. High operating expenses are not a concern provided they continue to result in strong revenue growth.

Figure 11: Roku Operating Expenses

(Source: Created by author using data from Roku)

Roku's revenue growth is yet to show any signs of decline and this is likely to continue as Roku becomes more adept at monetizing their existing users and grows their international user base.

Figure 12: Roku Revenue Growth

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Figure 13: Roku Active Accounts

(Source: Created by author using data from Roku)

Roku's average revenue per user is a function of the number of hours users spend streaming and the rate at which that time can be monetized. Roku continues to grow both the number of streaming hours per user and the monetization rate and there is reason to believe that both of these factors still have significant room to grow.

Figure 14: Roku Streaming Hours

(Source: Created by author using data from Roku)

Roku's average daily streaming hours per account is still less than 4 hours which is significantly less than the average daily hours of TV figure for Americans. If Roku were able to double the number of streaming hours per account, this would drive a significant increase in advertising inventory, although it is unclear to what extent Roku would be able to sell this inventory.

Figure 15: Average Daily Hours Watching TV for Americans

(Source: The Atlantic)

Roku's user accounts growth appears to be on a similar trajectory to Netflix (NFLX) and provided they maintain their leading position in smart TV operating systems, I believe Roku could end up with several hundred million accounts globally.

Figure 16: Roku Account Growth

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Risks

Roku faces a number of risks which are centered around their ability to grow the number of users and capture the value created by their ecosystem. The smart TV manufacturing market is relatively concentrated, and this potentially gives manufacturers bargaining power. Roku already provides their operating systems at cost or possibly even at a loss, but manufacturers could eventually go as far as demanding a percentage of the revenue generated by Roku's platform on their TVs. Similarly, if the content producer market becomes overly concentrated Roku's value as a content aggregator will be diminished. Content producers would be able to negotiate deals which limit Roku's take rate and make Roku's margins on advertising and the Roku Channel slim. This risk is exemplified by Roku's current issues negotiating deals with Peacock and HBO Max.

There is also the risk of companies like Apple, Amazon and Google gaining traction in the streaming device or TV operating system market, although this is a risk that Roku has faced since the company's founding. Google appears to be shifting focus to the connected TV market by introducing new streaming hardware (Google Android TV dongle) as well as attempting to place restrictions on Android TV. Google may be able to create value for consumers by integrating streaming hardware with the Google ecosystem (Google Assistant, YouTube etc.) but so far Google has struggled to compete in a range of areas outside its core business (consumer tech, social networking, messaging, music streaming and television). Roku is in the process of developing its own voice control platform, which is a defensive move against Google, Apple and Amazon.

Amazon is one of the most serious threats to Roku but as the importance of smart TVs increases, Roku is extending its lead. Amazon now has over 40 million Fire TV users and has the ability to integrate advertising and ecommerce. Amazon utilizes Fire OS which is a fork of Android that was not specifically designed for TVs. Google has recently stipulated that any company wanting to license Android TV and Google's apps for its smart TVs cannot make devices that use forked Android versions. Failure to adhere to these terms could result in a company losing to the Play Store and other Google services for all of its devices. This move is likely aimed at weakening Amazon's position and helping Google to take control of Android TV, although regulators are likely to take a dim view of this tactic.

Table 3: U.S. Platform Marketshare

(Source: Created by author using data from Variety)

Valuation

Despite Roku's recent increase in share price it is still modestly priced relative to peers considering its growth rate. It is not clear what is driving this relative undervaluation, but it may be the result of Roku's weak margins or an assessment of Roku's competitive positioning.

Figure 17: Comparable Company EV/GP Ratio

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

The market appears to be reevaluating Roku's prospects as revenue becomes increasingly dominated by the platform segment. As platform revenue continues to grow relative to player revenue, it is likely that Roku's revenue multiple will continue to expand which will support share price growth.

Figure 18: Variation of Roku EV/GP Ratio with Platform Revenue

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Provided that Roku can maintain a leading position in streaming hardware and smart TV operating systems it is likely to continue building a competitive advantage for its platform business. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis I estimate that Roku is worth approximately $240 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.