BASX Grows In Size, But Is Yet To Be Stable

Basic Energy Services (OTC:BASX) has partially transformed its business and is now oriented toward energy production and midstream servicing. However, it is not fully insulated from the vagaries of the completions activity and the effects of COVID-19. The reduced utilization of the well-servicing rigs, which is still the company's dominant business, remains its primary concern. Unless the completions activity improves dramatically, I do not see the company turning around swiftly.

BASX's rig count received a fillip after the C&J acquisition, while various restructuring and cost-reduction measures are leading to lower SG&A costs and EBITDA improvement. However, the company's negative free cash flows and accumulated losses over the past years can become a concern unless the energy market strengthens from here. The stock is currently trading at a low price ($0.25) and, therefore, can be susceptible to wild fluctuations, while the valuation is not always reliable.

Explaining The Restructuring Strategies

Since 2019, Basic Energy has been building more substantial production service businesses after the company identified the cyclical weakness in the completion business. The crude oil price volatility renewed interests in production-related jobs because such activities typically offer greater stability and, thus, higher cash flow generation. So, in late-2019 through early-2020, it ceased its pumping and pumping-related services and sold these in multiple transactions. The coiled tubing business, however, was retained because it was complementary to the well servicing operations. These divestitures reduced the company's capital lease exposure and total debt. In 1H 2020, it added only $0.5 million of leased assets compared to $7.6 million in the same period in 2019.

One of the primary objectives of this phase one restructuring was to enhance cash flows to aid the Agua Libre Midstream subsidiary. The midstream business can turn out to be the primary growth driver in the transition. With that aim, it is utilizing the network of saltwater disposal wells to support the rapidly increasing water volumes in the crude oil wells.

In the second phase of the restructuring process, it acquired C&J Well Services in March 2020, which is expected to yield $17 million of annual cost synergies. The acquisition expanded BASX's workover fleet to 411 high spec rigs and expanded its footprint in the Permian, California, and other key oil basins. Also, the average number of fluid service trucks increased to 1,416 in Q2 2020 from 814 a year earlier. It would also augment its FY2019 proforma revenues considerably, by 29%, to $916 million. Plus, the company expects to benefit from $20 million of cost savings from the measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Recent Initiatives And Outlook

More recently, in May, BASX brought further changes to the organizational structure, reducing the number of operating regions from five to three. The move is expected to add another $20 million in annual cost savings, over and above the first two tranches of the consolidation process. Costs will reduce through lower yard-level margin, higher operating leverage, and increased flexibility through the business cycle. On top of that, the company implemented various top executive-level changes to lead the new organizational structure. I think the new organizational template will take time to produce the desired result. Meanwhile, the company has gone much bigger in size after the C&J acquisition, but the continued headwinds in the industry kept its margin checked.

In 2H 2020, the company expects general & administrative expense to be ~$40 million, which would be a 39% fall compared to 1H 2020. With an increased number of active well service rig count, disposal water volumes, and fluid truck utilization, BASX's revenues from well maintenance and completion activities should improve. So, EBITDA should gradually increase in 2020.

Analyzing Completion And Remedial Services

The Completion & Remedial (or C&R) segment revenues crashed by 65% quarter-over-quarter due to delayed completion work. The segment also incurred an operating loss compared to an operating profit a quarter-ago. Total frac HHP reduced by 6% in Q2 compared to Q1. The deterioration in the performance was in line with the completion activity fall in the industry. The completed wells count in the key U.S. unconventional Basins decreased by ~70% during Q2 2020.

While much of the crash was owed to the coiled tubing operation underperformance because of its close link to completions activity, the segment did see an uptick in the rental tools sales. The management indicated that some of its clients might increase activities in Q3 as the 24-hour rig packages are growing. The rental tools utilization is also so far in Q3. The management expects monthly increases in revenue through Q3 across all its business segments.

Well Servicing: Utilization And Outlook

The Well Servicing segment revenues declined by 19% sequentially in Q2 2020. Despite that, the operating margin improved to 17% in Q2 compared to 13% a quarter ago. The average number of service rigs increased by 45% in Q2. However, the utilization has been deteriorating for the past four quarters. The utilization level halved in Q2 versus Q1. Despite that, higher average revenue per rig hour, which resulted in the margin expansion in Q2.

By the beginning of August, the company's rig working increased to 158 from as low as 93 in May. As part of the company's streamlining initiatives, headcount reduction, closing some facilities, and removing overhead in some areas. As the crude oil price stabilizes, the completion-related and 24-hour work can increase over the next several weeks, estimates BASX's management. What differentiates the company's 24-hour packages are some of the drill-out packages. However, the coiled tubing units are unlikely to improve anytime soon as the in long laterals, and the coils may be replaced with stick pipe because the failure rates on coiled tubes have been typically high.

Prospects In Water Logistics Business

Operating profit in BAS's Water Logistics segment remained relatively steady (23% in Q2 versus 25% in Q1), although revenues decreased by 25%. Lower completion activity and associated flowback volumes and production wells shut in - all these factors adversely affected the Q2 results. The quality of earnings also deteriorated with the decrease in higher-margin pipeline disposal volume.

Outlook: As the upstream customers look to protect the profit margin, they look for cheaper modules, including the low-cost pipeline for logistics. Although the truck-based water disposal continues to offer long-term growth, the current trend is likely to weigh on the segment top-line and bottom-line. So, BAS has a two-pronged strategy: increasing contracted disposal volumes and increasing the third-party trucked amounts. In August 2019, the company launched Agua Libre Midstream - a subsidiary to move and dispose of oilfield wastewater in the Permian Basin and other shale plays. In June 2020, the company's trucked water volumes were up 22% month-over-month. In Agua Libre Midstream, the disposal water volumes were up 8% during the same period.

Debt And Cash Flows

In 1H 2020, BAS's cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned negative compared to a positive CFO a year ago, led by year-over-year revenue fall. During 1H 2020, the company's capex also fell sharply (82% down). So, the company's free cash flow (or FCF) remained negative but showed improvement in 1H 2020. Its FY2020 capex guidance is $11 million, which would be a 72% drop compared to FY2019.

BAS has a $308 million long-term debt, which would be due for repayment in 2023. Currently, the company's liquidity (including cash & equivalents and aggregate commitments under the revolving credit facility) was $86 million as of June 30. The company should look to improve its cash flows over the medium-to-long term given the current downturn in energy price and the resulting slowdown in the activities.

BAS's debt-to-equity ratio is negative because it has negative shareholders' equity as a result of a high level of accumulated losses. Superior Energy Services' (SPN) leverage is also negative as a result of negative shareholders' equity. RPC, Inc. (RES), in comparison, has no debt.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship between the crude oil price, crude oil production, the completed wells count in the key U.S. unconventional shales, and BASX's' reported revenues for the past five years. I have also observed its previous eight-quarter revenue trend. Based on the regression analysis, I think that the multi-factor long-term trend will affect revenues significantly. With that assumption, I expect its revenues remain nearly unchanged in the next twelve months (or NTM), will rise sharply in 2023, and grow at a reasonably steady rate in the next year.

Based on the projected revenues, I have calculated the EV using the forward EV/Revenue multiple. Returns potential using the forward multiple (0.55x) is even lower than the sell-side analysts' returns potential from the stock. I think the stock has a positive bias. However, at such a low price level ($0.25), the stock is susceptible to wild fluctuation, and therefore, the valuation is not always reliable. I have used Seeking Alpha's estimates for the forward multiple and the sell-side analysts' target price.

What's The Take On BAS?

The energy supply-demand mismatch and the upstream capex decline already affected Basic Energy Services' performance in late-2019 when COVID-10 struck. In FY2020, so far, the attrition rate of the completion activities has peaked. While the company has effectively got rid of its pumping and pumping-related services and focused on production-related jobs, some part of its business will remain tied to the completions activity. More importantly, the midstream water logistics business, which was supposed to insulate it from volatility in upstream, has not been effective so far.

The company's rig fleet and geographic spread expanded after the C&J acquisition, while the company has consolidated its operations across the Basins. The various restructuring and cost-reduction measures will lead to lower SG&A costs and will improve its EBITDA in the coming quarters. Also, higher water disposal volume and trucking fleet utilization will help mitigate the margin pressure. However, the primary concern remains with the reduced utilization of the well-servicing rigs, which is still the company's dominant business.

Basic Energy's negative free cash flow can become a concern if the energy market continues down the path. Accumulated losses over the past years have also been eating away its equity level, rendering the leverage (i.e., debt-to-equity) meaningless. Increasing financial risks in the times of an energy market uncertainty can become a severe challenge. The stock's valuation is unreliable, given the low price level and a high debt level. I do not expect the stock price to yield positive returns before 2020-end. Investors should be wary of the risks involved with investing in it.

