We remain long-term SIVR bulls because we think that silver (and gold) prices may continue to push higher in the quarters ahead in this ultra-low US real rate environment.

Because US real rates are already at very low levels and that the seasonality in SIVR in weak over August-September, locking in some profits may be a good idea.

Like gold, silver has benefited from a significant increase in investment demand, driven by a slump in US real rates and exacerbated by increased retail investor participation.

SIVR is now very close to our quarterly bullish target of $30 per share, reflecting a massive bull run in the silver market.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community increased its net long position in COMEX silver in the week to August 4, according to the CFTC. This comes after a significant decline in the prior week.

Like gold, speculators have not participated in the rally in silver prices in the year to date (+62% YTD, the best performer among the precious metals space), considering that net long speculative positions in COMEX silver are down by the equivalent of 6,196 tons (22% of annual consumption) on the year.

Since silver's spec positioning is even lighter than gold's spec positioning, the potential for additional spec buying and thus price appreciation is greater, in our view.

Implications for SIVR: We think that the current spec positioning in the silver futures market is very bullish for the COMEX silver spot price and thus SIVR over the coming quarters.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought 183 tons of silver in the week to August 7, according to our estimates. This was the 21st straight week of ETF buying.

Although the weekly pace of ETF buying has slowed compared to recent weeks, inflows remain steady, which is encouraging.

Unless silver prices rise significantly from here and attract momentum-based buyers, we think that inflows should soften in the weeks ahead.

The YTD increase of 9,460 tons or 44% in ETF silver holdings suggests that investors are already largely positioned.

In case of a pullback in silver prices, we expect long-term ETF investors to buy the dips considering that the silver price remains too cheap relative to the gold price despite its massive gains in July.

Implications for SIVR: The rally in SIVR has been primarily driven by the increase in investment demand (via ETFs), while demand in the other sectors (e.g. the industrial and the jewelry sectors) has contracted significantly.

Seasonality check

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The seasonality of SIVR is negative in August and September and turs positively in October. As a result, a pullback in SIVR over the next month or so is a very plausible outcome.

Our closing thoughts

While we are bullish on SIVR over the long term, we contend that locking in some profits may be a good idea in the near term.

In addition to a negative seasonality over August-September, US real rates - the main driver behind the gold/silver rally - are historically low, suggesting that a rebound in the near term cannot be ruled out. This would undermine investment demand for silver, pushing SIVR lower in the process. In addition, the Fed meeting in September could elicit some volatility in the precious metals complex.

Over the longer term, however, we expect the dollar and US real rates to be pressured lower by the Fed's easy monetary policy, which is likely to continue for a long period of time considering the elevated level of macro uncertainty.

Trade with caution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.