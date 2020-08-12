Auto markets are starting to recover, and while management is cautious on the near-term outlook, the longer-term opportunities in factory automation, appliances, and industrial power are attractive.

As key markets start to turn, Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) has gotten more positive attention recently from analysts. Autos will still be down year over year in the next quarter (and quite possibly the one thereafter), but the trend is improving, and Infineon should see healthier auto, industrial, and appliance markets in calendar 2021. That, in turn, should drive better utilization and factory absorption, helping margins, while also taking in some of the expanded inventory.

I thought Infineon offered some relative value back in May, not to mention attractive revenue and margin upside tied to growth in auto and industrial markets. The performance since then has been mixed, with the local shares doing a little better than semiconductor sector as a whole, as well as NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Texas Instruments (TXN), while the ADRs have been considerably stronger. Relative to names I liked a little better, ON Semiconductor (ON) has done better, while STMicro (STM) has underperformed.

I don't see as much relative value in Infineon now, and I'd probably lean more toward STMicro, ON, and NXP. Not unlike ON, gross margins are a key driver now, and if Infineon can outperform here, there's certainly some upside to my base-case scenario.

A Fairly Industry-Typical Quarter

Infineon's results are impacted by the inclusion of Cypress, but the performance relative to expectations was more or less typical for the sector - a modest top-line beat with better-than-expected margins on cost reduction efforts. Relative to others, though, Infineon did seem to show more resiliency in gross margins versus expectations.

Revenue rose 8% yoy and 10% qoq as reported, with organic performance closer to down 12% and down 11%, respectively. Infineon's June revenue was about 3% better than expected, with organic results looking worse than STMicro, better than NXP, and close to on par with Texas Instruments.

Gross margin declined 130bp yoy and rose 30bp qoq, helped by the Cypress deal, and Infineon beat expectations by about five points - one of the better results I've seen this time around. Segment earnings declined 34% yoy and 20% qoq, coming in well ahead of expectations (a 75% beat), with a four-point margin beat. Importantly, every segment beat.

The auto business reported an 8% yoy and 4% qoq decline, but the underlying organic performance was closer to down 31%/down 28%. This result was a little better than expected and definitely better than underlying build rates (down in the high 40%'s), as growth in EV content offset weakness in traditional markets. Infineon's performance in auto was pretty similar to NXP (its closest competitor in market share), better than TI's, and a little worse than ON Semi's. While the segment lost money, it lost about EUR 35M than expected (on a revenue base of EUR 815M).

The Industrial Power Control (or IPC) business reported 3% yoy and 2% qoq growth, beating expectations by 6% on strength in markets like wind and solar. Industrial segments are harder to compare across companies, but Infineon's result was very similar to TI's reported results. Power and Sensor Systems (or PSS) posted 14% yoy and 10% qoq growth, helped by Cypress, but also by strong 5G demand; revenue beat expectations by more than 3%. Connected Secure Systems (or CSS) posted 84% yoy and 67% qoq growth, boosted very significantly by Cypress (about half of revenue came from Cypress), good for a 9% beat.

Autos Getting Better, But Management Still Cautious On Drives

It's pretty much accepted now that the auto sector has bottomed out, and build rates will ramp up significantly from second quarter lows. The next quarter (possibly two) will still be weak in terms of year-over-year performance, but the sequential growth should be strong. More relevant to Infineon, there haven't been any major announcements regarding significant postponements of new hybrid or EV launches, and likewise, I haven't heard of any meaningful attempts at the national level for countries to roll back or delay emissions requirements or stop incentivizing auto electrification.

Management was less bullish on its industrial markets. Although Infineon management described them as "broadly stable" and mentioned improvements in supply chain inventory, they expect no seasonal uptick into the fourth quarter. I've heard more bullish commentary from other companies leveraged to drives and motors (including Rockwell (ROK)), but there could be some timing issues at play here. Either way, I believe calendar 2021 will be a stronger year for robotics, machine tools, material handling, and so on - all markets for drives/motors that use Infineon chips.

Appliances could still be in for a few weak quarters, but I expect improvements in residential construction and consumer confidence to drive a recovery in 2021. Longer term, Infineon is leveraged to greater use of components like inverters in appliances, as well as chips used in motor controls.

Infineon's smartphone exposure is likely not going to be an especially positive driver; the company hasn't had the content wins that are benefiting rivals like STMicro. Data centers and 5G should remain positive drivers, though.

The Outlook

Like ON Semi and STMicro, Infineon needs to demonstrate that it can improve its factory utilization and drive meaningfully better gross margins if it wants to quiet the bears and justify higher multiples. I believe increasing end-user demand should drive better utilization for everybody, reducing some of Infineon's surplus capacity drag, but management needs to show that it can do more than just ride the industry cycles.

New products like silicon carbide should help, but there are still long-standing questions/doubts about how profitable the EV auto market will truly be for companies like Infineon, ON, and STMicro. While the volume content growth opportunity isn't in question, the sheer number of competitors in the market (less so for SiC, but certainly so for other auto chips) and the demonstrated history of auto OEMs pushing back hard on suppliers for price concessions do make that a relevant concern.

I didn't have to adjust my model all that much after this quarter's performance, though my near-term margins do go up a little as the company has done a good job of cutting costs in response to COVID-19. These cuts will create some challenges as demand recovers (cut back too far on SG&A and you compromise your own recovery), but I do believe Infineon can and will do a little better than I previously expected.

I'm still expecting long-term revenue growth of around 8% to 9%, with Cypress providing a significant boost but not the only driver, as I expect significant growth in markets like autos and industrial drives/power. I'm expecting FCF margins to improve into the low teens.

The Bottom Line

Like many chip companies, Infineon no longer looks all that attractively priced on discounted free cash, but buying below DCF fair value is usually only possible in downturns or when there is serious pessimism around a company. Unfortunately, while the shares don't look pricey yet on margin-driven EV/revenue, they also don't look that cheap. I like Infineon's leverage to recoveries/growth in end-markets like autos and factory automation, but I think STMicro, ON, and NXP look more attractively-priced today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.