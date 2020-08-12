The share price of merchant refiner CVR Energy (CVI) has struggled mightily in 2020 to date. It has lagged those of the company's larger, more diversified peers such as HollyFrontier (HFC), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), and Valero Energy (VLO) and, while off its Q2 lows, remains down by more than 50% since January (see figure). Worse, whereas its peers have largely maintained their dividends, CVR Energy suspended its own dividend at the time of the release of its Q2 earnings report.

The Q2 earnings report was bad, but not necessarily worse than those of its peers. CVR Energy reported Q2 adjusted EPS of -$0.44, down from $1.16 in Q2 2019. Its EBITDA declined from $68 million to -$38 million over the same period. The poor earnings performance in the latest quarter was the result of twin headwinds in the form of reduced demand nationwide for refined fuels and a collapse of Q2 refining margins during the quarter. Revenue fell from $1.7 billion in Q2 2019 to $675 million in Q2 2020. While this number was driven in part by the sharp downturn that occurred in refined fuels prices during the quarter (see figure), it also reflected lower production volumes at the company's two refineries, which fell by 28% YoY. The Coffeyville was hit especially hard and it recorded a 38% YoY decline to production volumes in Q2.

Declining fuel prices normally push demand and, by extension, refining margins higher. The unique nature of Q2's pandemic-induced economic lockdowns, by contrast, caused CVR Energy's margins to come in well below usual summer levels. Its adjusted refining margin fell by more than 50% to $7.18/bbl during the quarter even as the lower production volumes caused its operating expenses to increase from $4.40/bbl to $5.52/bbl over the same period. The only improvement as far as margins were concerned was to the company's quarterly RIN expenses, which declined from $21 million to $16 million YoY as it presumably took advantage of the low RIN prices that existed in late Q1 and early Q2.

Even more notable than the exceptionally difficult operating environment that CVR Energy reported in Q2 was what it did not report: the cancellation of the renewable diesel investment that it had announced it was exploring as part of its Q1 earnings report. Instead, management announced on the Q2 earnings call that it is moving into the final planning stages for the conversion of excess hydrogen capacity at its Wynnewood refinery to renewable diesel production. Renewable diesel is produced by reacting hydrogen with lipid feedstocks ("hydroprocessing") such as animal processing residues and vegetable oil. The Wynnewood facility is located relatively close to both slaughterhouses (Texas, Louisiana) and soybean fields (Missouri, Kansas), which should make feedstock procurement a straightforward process. The excess hydrogen production capacity will in turn be utilized to produce up to 107 million gallons per year (7,000 bpd) of drop-in renewable diesel.

CVR Energy had originally presented the potential Wynnewood investment, which will incur capital costs of approximately $100 million, as being an important part of its efforts to reduce its Renewable Identification Number [RIN] expenses. The company is on track to spend up to $105 million on RINs this year, below its 2017 record of $249 million but more than double its 2019 amount of $43 million. This does not necessarily mean that the $100 million investment would be paid back within a year, though, as refiners are able to pass their RIN expenses on to retailers and ultimately drivers (although small refiners such as CVR Energy are probably less able to do so than their larger peers). Two other policies are also driving the process: the federal blenders' tax credit [BTC], which was extended at the end of 2019 through 2022, and California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard [LCFS].

CVR Energy intends to ship renewable diesel from its Wynnewood refinery to California in order to participate in that state's LCFS. This gives the renewable diesel project a short turnaround time; as CEO and President Dave Lamp stated during the Q2 earnings call,:

[T]he main part of this project really is installing the facilities to be able to bring in bean oil and take out renewable diesel to California. So, it's all rail, tank engine, and loading unloading systems for the most part. There are a couple modifications to the process unit, but not a whole lot. So, that's why we think we can do it in a year...

The project's real driver, however, is the BTC, which provides blenders of renewable diesel with a refundable tax credit currently worth $1 for every gallon that is blended with refined fuels. Mr. Lamp stated during the earnings call that just 138 million gallons of renewable diesel production, which the project will be able to yield in 18 months, would more than pay off the $100 million investment:

And our real strategy's around the dollar blenders credit which, if you look at it -- if we can get 18 months' worth of 6,000 barrels, that basically pays for the investment, plus some, and gives us optionality. In this case, we were able to run the refinery and process bean oil to renewable diesel, and there's varying degrees of opportunity cost there, depending on what cracks do. And we like that we like that optionality also.

Not surprisingly, then, CVR Energy is continuing to move forward with the renewable diesel project even as it suspends its dividend. That was not the extent of the strategic planning that was discussed during the earnings call, however. Shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic began to dominate headlines in the U.S., CVR Energy's controlling shareholder Carl Icahn initiated a long position in its competitor Delek US Holdings (DK) in advance of a possible merger of the two firms. Mr. Lamp's comments during the earnings call suggested that the company is not fully committed to a merger, however:

Delek is an opportunistic case. Something may come of it. Something may not. You probably know my -- well, my recommendation would be more to a [PADD 4] asset that gives us EBITDA diversity and a different set of crack spreads and crude spreads to add to our portfolio, which is probably our greatest weakness. So, I would tell you I'm much more focused on that than I am on anything with Delek, but you never know what can come up, on the other hand. So, we're trying to maintain all optionality and keep it open.

The renewable diesel investment of $100 million would provide CVR Energy with EBITDA diversity whereas a merger with Delek US Holdings, which currently has an enterprise value in excess of $3 billion, would not. While the suspension of the dividend provides CVR Energy with additional flexibility to pursue a merger should conditions warrant, Mr. Lamp's comments indicate that such a move will largely depend on the PADD 3 refining outlook. This, of course, poses a quandary to CVR Energy's management team, as a substantial rebound to that outlook would in turn increase the acquisition cost of Delek US Holdings, whereas a persistently poor outlook would instead make the merger look still less attractive given its lack of EBITDA diversification potential.

What can be said with confidence, however, is that CVR Energy will look like a different company in just a few short years. It will likely have become a mid-scale advanced biofuels producer, notwithstanding its past criticism of biofuels mandates, and potentially also a mid-scale refiner should a merger occur. While investors are not likely to view the suspension of the dividend in a positive light, the company is wisely keeping its powder dry at a time of unprecedented refined fuels demand disruption. Change is afoot at CVR Energy.

