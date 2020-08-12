July Inflation: What It Means For Social Security, TIPS And I Bonds

I Bond investors now look likely to get a positive inflation-adjusted variable rate at the November 1 reset.

The recent surge in inflation now has the Social Security COLA on track for a 1.0% increase in 2021. But two volatile months of data remain.

In a surprise, July inflation came in much higher than the consensus for both all-items and core inflation. Gas prices again were a big factor.

U.S. inflation in July blew by consensus forecasts, reflecting strong price increases in many categories across the economy, even though food prices declined in the month.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased 0.6% in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, the same increase as in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. That was double the expected increase of 0.3%, and it re-established inflation as a factor to consider in the U.S. economy.

Over the last 12 months, the all-items index increased 1.0%.

Core inflation, which removes food and energy, also rose 0.6% in July, triple the consensus forecast, and now is running at 1.6% year-over-year. This was the largest increase in core inflation since January 1991.

What caused the unexpected surge in inflation?

The gasoline index rose 5.6% in July, accounting for about one quarter of the overall monthly increase, the BLS reported. However, gasoline prices remain down 20.3% over the last 12 months.

rose 5.6% in July, accounting for about one quarter of the overall monthly increase, the BLS reported. However, gasoline prices remain down 20.3% over the last 12 months. The cost of used cars and trucks surged 2.3%, which was expected after the economy began reopening after months of Covid-19 lock-downs. These costs remain down 0.9% year over year.

surged 2.3%, which was expected after the economy began reopening after months of Covid-19 lock-downs. These costs remain down 0.9% year over year. Prices for medical care services increased 0.5% and are up 5.9% over the last 12 months.

increased 0.5% and are up 5.9% over the last 12 months. The index for motor vehicle insurance rose sharply by 9.3% in July following a 5.1% increase in June. Again, this was expected as insurance companies began rolling back Covid-related price cuts.

rose sharply by 9.3% in July following a 5.1% increase in June. Again, this was expected as insurance companies began rolling back Covid-related price cuts. The index for wireless telephone services increased 3.6% in the month.

Balancing off the widespread price increases was a drop in the price of food, which fell 0.4% in the month, but remains up 4.1% over the last 12 months. The costs of food at home, which had been surging recently, fell 1.1% in July, but remain up 4.6% for the year.

So food was the "good news" bright spot of this report. Five of the six major grocery store food group indexes fell in July, the BLS said. The index for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs decreased 3.8%. This decline was led by the index for beef, which fell 8.2% in July after increasing sharply in recent months.

Here is the 12-month trend for all-items and core inflation, showing the sharp bounce higher since the May lows:

Just a few months ago, the bond market was pricing in deflation through the summer months, possibly severe deflation. But aggressive government stimulus programs and Federal Reserve interventions have reversed that trend, pushing inflation back into the economy.

In addition, the U.S. dollar index (measured against other major currencies) has fallen from 102.82 on March 20 to 93.46 on August 12, a decline of 9.1%. This certainly is a factor in the overall inflation trend, especially in the prices of international commodities like oil.

What this means for the Social Security COLA

The July inflation report is the first of three -- for July to September -- that will set the Social Security Administration's cost of living adjustment for 2021. The SSA uses a three-month average of a different index, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), to set its COLA.

For July, the BLS set CPI-W at 252.636, an increase of 1.0% over the last 12 months. But remember, it will be the average of July to September inflation indexes -- compared to that same three-month average a year ago -- that will determine the Social Security COLA.

At this point, the data are pointing to a 1.0% increase in the Social Security COLA, but that could rise if inflation continues to surge in the next two months. A lot will depend on how the United States fares in tamping down the effects of Covid-19, and how Congress reacts in approving further economic stimulus.

Here are the numbers so far, with the July inflation report setting the first of three data-points that will determine the COLA:

Just a few weeks ago, on June 25, I wrote an article speculating that the Social Security COLA could fall to zero in 2021, although a small increase also seemed possible. Now it is looking like a 1% increase, or more, could be coming, but summer inflation reports are highly unpredictable.

What this means for TIPS and I Bonds

Investors in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and U.S. Series I Savings Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust principal balances on TIPS and set future interest rates for I Bonds. For July, the BLS set the inflation index at 259.101, an increase of 0.51% over the June number, and up 1.0% for the year.

For TIPS. The July report means that principal balances for all TIPS will be adjusted 0.51% higher in September, after a 0.55% increase in August. These increases are welcome, but they are balancing off declines of about 0.89% in May and June, caused by deflationary months earlier in the year. Here are the new September Inflation Indexes for all TIPS.

For I Bonds. The July report is the fourth of a six-month span that will determine the I Bond's new inflation-adjusted variable rate, which will be reset on November 1 based on inflation from April to September. As of July, inflation has increased 0.38% in that period, which would create a new variable rate of 0.76%, down from the current 1.06%. But two months remain, and a lot can happen in two months of summer inflation.

Here are the numbers so far:

What this means for future interest rates

Even with core inflation surging to an annual rate of 1.6%, the Federal Reserve isn't going to sweat over these numbers. In fact, I think the Fed won't mind a surge in inflation as long as unemployment remains a serious concern. So short-term interest rates are highly likely to remain at very low levels for a long time, probably through 2021. But will longer-term bond investors get nervous over these numbers? Non-seasonally adjusted inflation has surged more than 1.0% in just two months, at a time when a 10-year Treasury is yielding 0.64% over a year.

The stock market has opened higher this morning. That wouldn't have happened a year ago, because an unexpected surge in inflation would have created nervousness over future Federal Reserve tightening. But not in 2020. It just isn't going to happen, and stock market investors know that.

I'll close with a couple of this morning's tweets from Michael Ashton, who is @inflation_guy on Twitter (I highly recommend following him):

The fun thing to think about is: what is happening at the Fed today? Are they clapping wildly, that they succeeded in pushing prices up? Or are they somber, wondering if they might have overdone it? Or are they focusing on median CPI and saying, meh? ... My guess is that there's a bit of nervousness. The Fed wants to overshoot 2%, but they don't want to put it at 6%. I've said for a long time: creating inflation is easy. Creating A LITTLE inflation is hard.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges. Please do your own research before investing.