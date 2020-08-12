Natural Gas Market: The Forward Curve Looks Overpriced

There appears to be a "bearish divergence" between the storage "surplus" forecast and the price level (forward curve).

We anticipate to see a build of 55 bcf, which is 4 bcf larger than a year ago and 11 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect the EIA to report 3,329 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending August 7.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending August 7), the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) plunged by 16.2% w-o-w (from 100 to 84). We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 11.8% below last year's level and 3% below the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending August 14), the weather conditions are warmed up quite significantly across the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide CDDs will surge by 23.0% w-o-w (from 84 to 103). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 78 bcf/d and 81 bcf/d. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should rise above the norm (+20.5%) as well as above last year's level (+9.7%).

Next week

Next week (ending August 21), the weather conditions are expected to cool down, but only slightly. The number of CDDs is currently projected to drop by 8% w-o-w (from 103 to 95). Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should rise by 0.3% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will remain positive, but will decline to +14.8% (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain above the norm (on average) - see the chart below.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

However, there is a disagreement between the models in terms of scales: the latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 71.1 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 72.5 bcf/d over the same period. Projected TDDs are trending lower, but remain above the norm (+13.3%) as well as above last year's level (+1.7%).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 89.4 bcf/d (adjusted for probability). Total demand has already reached a "seasonal peak" and is now projected to trend lower (slowly) until October.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Supply

Latest dry gas production estimate (for contiguous United States): 87.5 bcf/d.

-8.9 bcf/d from an all-time high;

-0.1 bcf/d from a 3-week low;

-1.0 bcf/d from Tuesday's results.

Pipeline nominations (a proxy for production) were down sharply this morning, but are likely to be revised higher later during the day.

We currently expect dry gas production in contiguous United States to average 88.04 bcf/d over the next three months (August-September-October). Annual growth rate is projected to be negative.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

EIA has revised lower its U.S. dry gas production forecast by -0.38 bcf/d (on average). EIA currently expects U.S. dry gas production to average 84.37 bcf/d over the next 17 months (August 2020 - December 2021). EIA projects that U.S. dry gas production will continue to decrease until April 2021.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see an injection of 55 bcf (2 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 4 bcf larger than a year ago and 11 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by 98 bcf by September 11.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

