The new IPO stands in the bottom of the charts when compared to all other preferred stocks issued by a bank.

Introduction

About nine months ago, in December 2019, a merger between was completed between BB&T and SunTrust, creating the sixth-largest bank in the U.S. based on the asset and deposits. The two companies also merged their previously issued preferred stocks as such of the newly formed company, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC). In May the surviving company had issued its first exchange-traded preferred stock, the Series O 5.25% Perpetual Preferred stock which I've covered in my article Truist Financial Corporation: A New 5.25% Investment-Grade Preferred Stock IPO and three months later, it is offering its next Preferred stock, the 4.75% Series R.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Truist Financial Corporation - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 37M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $925M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Truist Financial Corporation 4.75% Series R Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: TFC-R) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 4.75%. The new preferred stock bears a "BBB-" Standard & Poor's and it is callable as of 09/01/2025. TFC-R is currently trading 2% above its par value, at a price of $25.52. This translates into a 4.65% Current Yield and a YTC of 4.30%

Here's how the stock's YTC curve looks right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

We are a financial holding company organized under the laws of North Carolina and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Effective December 6, 2019, Truist Financial Corporation (previously, "BB&T Corporation") completed its previously announced merger of equals (the "Merger") with SunTrust Banks, Inc. ("SunTrust"), pursuant to which SunTrust merged with and into BB&T Corporation, with BB&T Corporation surviving the Merger as the surviving corporation. Also in connection with the Merger, we changed our name from "BB&T Corporation" to "Truist Financial Corporation" and changed our ticker symbol to "TFC." Concurrently with the Merger, SunTrust Bank, a subsidiary that was wholly owned by SunTrust, merged with and into Branch Banking and Trust Company, a subsidiary wholly owned by BB&T Corporation ("Branch Bank"), with Branch Bank continuing as the surviving bank (the "Bank Merger"). In connection with the Bank Merger, Branch Bank changed its name to "Truist Bank." Source: 424B5 Filing by Truist Financial Corp

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, TFC:

Source: Tradingview.com

The company's common stock is currently paying a $0.45 quarter dividend, which translates into an annualized payout of $1.80. With a market price of $37.69, the current yield of TFC is at 4.78%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $2.43B in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all preferred stocks of the company (including the newly issued Series R Preferred Stock) are around $351M.

In addition, TFC has a market capitalization of around $49.81B, making it the third-largest 'Regional Bank' in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Truist Financial Corporation's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing on June 2020. You also can see how the capital structure has evolved historically.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2, TFC had a total debt of $47.83B, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series R preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company that totals $7.14B.

The Ratios Of Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of TFC but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 49,810/(47,830 + 8,025) = 0.89 , meaning that there is good coverage of the company's debt and preferred stocks, although the market capitalization reaches 89% of the liabilities.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 49,810/(47,830 + 8,025) = , meaning that there is good coverage of the company's debt and preferred stocks, although the market capitalization reaches 89% of the liabilities. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 3,561/(1,122 + 351) = 2.42 which also indicates a good buffer for the preferred stocks and the debt payments.

The Truist Financial Corp Family

TFC has 5 more outstanding exchange-traded preferred stocks:

Truist Financial Corp 5.625% Depositary Shares Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (TFC.PH)

Truist Financial Corp 5.20% Depositary Shares Series G Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (TFC.PG)

Truist Financial Corp 5.20% Depositary Shares Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (TFC.PF)

Truist Financial Corp Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (TFC.PI), and

Truist Financial Corp. 5.25% Depositary Shares Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (TFC.PO)

Source: Author's database

The three preferred stocks inherited from BB&T (TFC-H, TFC-G, and TFC-F) pay fixed-rate dividends, while the preferred stock which comes from SunTrust Banks (TFC-I) pays a floating dividend rate bound to the three-month LIBOR. Nevertheless, TFC-I has a minimum dividend rate set at 4.00%, and at the current level of the LIBOR of 0.24850%, it is practically a fixed-rate security with a nominal yield of 4%. As regards to Truist's preferred stocks call dates, except for TFC-H, and the recently issued TFC-O, all other issues are anytime callable.

With a yield-to-worst (equal to its Yield-to-Call) of the newly issued preferred stock of 4.35%, TFC-R gives 0.35% higher YTW than the second-yielding TFC-I with its Current Yield of 4.00%. As a third comes the issued in May TFC-O, with its YTW, equal to its YTC, of 2.94%. TFC-H becomes callable after a year, and with the current spread between its nominal yield and the nominal yield of TFC-R of 0.875%, it is very likely to be redeemed on its call date and the around 0% YTC to be the most probable return one may get from this stock. As for the last two issues, TFC-F and TFC-G, they are currently with a negative YTW.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the TFC's securities and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). As part of the ETF's holdings, the preferred stocks moved almost identical as PFF before and during the COVID-19 panic selling, whereafter they outperform the fund at the subsequent recovery. Only TFC-H is performing similar to the ETF, as it will be called in a year with a high probability.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are plenty of corporate bonds, issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I chose a fixed-rate bond that has a maturity date almost the same as the call date of the newly issued preferred stock, the 2025 Corporate Bond, TFC4287844. Some information about the bond could be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | TFC4287844

TFC4287844, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated an 'A-', it is maturing on 09/16/2025 and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 0.922%. This should be compared to the 4.35% Yield-to-Call of TFC-R, but when making that comparison, do remember that its YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2025. This results in a yield margin of around 3.43% between the two securities, which seems a little too much, despite the higher rating of the bond and the fact it is standing above TFC-R in the company's capital structure.

Sector Comparison

In this section, I'll compare the newly issued preferred stock with all other fixed-rate and fixed-to-floating dividend rate preferred stocks issued by a southeast bank, with a positive YTC. Except for TFC-R, there are a total of 6 fixed-to-floaters (LIBOR related) and 5 preferred stocks with a fixed dividend rate. Understanding the disadvantages of such a comparison, I will give a visual idea of where the new IPO sits in terms of returns. Note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% to 20% federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Except for two issues, all other preferred stocks are trading above their par value and their Yield-to-Worst is equal to their Yield-to-Call. Only FHN-D and FHN-B are trading below their PAR and have their YTW equal to their Current yield. Therefore, the next bubble chart will present the stocks by their % of PAR and Current yield.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a bank company, that pay a fixed-rate dividend, have a par value of $25, and a positive Yield-to-Call. Also, the issues must be rated from the Standart&Poor's. Again, all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the preferential federal tax rate.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Like in the sector, almost all issues are trading above their par value and their Yield-to-Worst is equal to their Yield-to-Call. The only exceptions are WFC-Z and CFG-E that are trading below their par, meaning their YTW will be their Current Yield.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

In the second chart, the logic is the same. To have a better idea of the YTC curve, I'm excluding all callable issues.

All BBB- Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive YTC, and a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating.

By % of PAR and Current yield

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

For this chart, I'll exclude all callable issues to have a much clearer look over the group:

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

Subject to the approval of the Federal Reserve, at our option, we may redeem shares of the Preferred Stock in whole, but not in part, at any time within 90 days following the occurrence of a regulatory capital treatment event, such as a change or proposed change in law or regulation on or after the date hereof with respect to whether the Preferred Stock would qualify as an additional Tier 1 capital instrument. Although the terms of the Preferred Stock have been established to satisfy the criteria for additional Tier 1 capital instruments consistent with Basel III as set forth in the final rules issued by the U.S. federal banking regulators, it is possible that the Preferred Stock may not satisfy the criteria set forth as a result of official administrative or judicial decisions, actions or pronouncements interpreting those rules and announced after the issuance of the Preferred Stock, or as a result of future changes in law or regulations. Therefore, a regulatory capital treatment event could occur at any time whereby we would have the right, subject to prior Federal Reserve approval, to redeem the Preferred Stock in accordance with its terms.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Truist Financial Corporation

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the depositary shares representing interests in the Preferred Stock for general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption of depositary shares or purchase securities representing interests in our preferred stock, acquisition of other companies, repurchasing outstanding shares of our common stock, repayment of maturing obligations and refinancing of outstanding indebtedness and extending credit to, or funding investments in, our subsidiaries. The precise amounts and timing of our use of the net proceeds will depend upon our and our subsidiaries' funding requirements and the availability of other funds. Pending our use of the net proceeds from the sale of the depositary shares representing interests in the Preferred Stock as described above, we will use the net proceeds to reduce our short-term indebtedness or for temporary investments.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Truist Financial Corporation

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $925M, TFC-R is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

The company metrics are good, its equity is 90% of its debt and preferred stocks, and the cost of the leverage is low, having very good liabilities payments coverage. Moreover, TFC pays over $2.4B in dividends for its common stock, which is 7x times more than the dividends it needs to be paid for the preferred stocks that are standing above in the capital structure. So, here the credit risk is very limited. In terms of yield, TFC-R gives the highest YTW in the family, 0.35% higher than the floating rate TFC-I and 1.40% higher than the previously issued TFC-O. However, its current yield is the second-lowest, as only TFC-I has a lower one. As regards the sector, and all fixed-rate preferred stocks issued by a bank, TFC-R gives one of the lowest returns and it is placed at the bottom of the charts. This on the one hand is expected as TFC-R's nominal yield is one of the lowest in the Exchange, 4.75%. It is actually the second-lowest nominal yielder, issued for the last four years. Only Public Storage's PSA-L has a lowest, at the rate of 4.63%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.