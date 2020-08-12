AISC Silver Miners 2020: Renewed Hope

The 2020 second-quarter results are in for the silver miners, and the recurring trend is that AISCs are stable with a temporary uptick due to the COVID-19 mine shutdowns. The silver price has soared to the $24/ounce level (see chart below from Kitco). The combination of lower costs and higher silver prices has really infused the silver mining sector with renewed hope. Almost all of the silver miners will be posting positive earnings in Q3 2020.

First of all, let's analyse the price of silver going forward.

The Silver Institute reported supply and demand numbers for silver for 2020. As you can see, the silver supply dropped since 2015. The numbers also show weak demand for silver, although we see an uptick in silver investment demand. 2020 silver industrial demand is projected to be weak, but I do see a reversal in the second half of 2020, especially from Asia as China shows signs of a V-shaped recovery both in GDP growth and industrial production.

Silver supply has been hard hit due to mine shutdowns in Q2. 75% of silver supply comes from by-product production from the base metal miners.

One of the largest producers of silver is Peru. The latest production numbers of Peru show that copper mine production was slashed in half due to mine shutdowns, so this will hit silver supply as well.

Now, let's move to the analysis of the AISC of silver miners.

In June 2013, the World Gold Council, an industry group, produced a detailed standard for what miners should include in all-in sustaining costs, or AISC. We will use that metric. When we look at the AISC profile of several silver miners, we can conclude that the AISC of silver miners is pretty stable. Silver miners were able to reduce costs due to the lower oil price and favourable exchange rates, but on the other hand, the forced shutdowns due to COVID-19 have temporarily increased Q2 AISC. The average AISC from the list below is at $12.8/ounce, down 5% from a year ago. These numbers can be found in the financial reports of the respective companies. As the AISC stayed the same, the silver price soared 50% from last year and will deliver healthy margins for the silver miners in Q3 2020.

Avino Silver (NYSEMKT:ASM) did an upgrade on its mills in 2019, which will result in increased production in 2020. The company also cleaned up its balance sheet by selling its Bralorne Mine and should be earning good money in 2020. However, on July 13th, the company reported a mine strike and hasn't been able to resolve it to date. Therefore, I wouldn't recommend investors to put their money in this company unless this issue has been dealt with. Avino Silver has 30% copper, 30% gold, 30% silver exposure.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) had a huge problem in 2017, when the AISC spiked to $17.53/ounce due to production problems at the Guanacevi mine, that problem has now been resolved. As a result, the AISC has decreased to $14.91/ounce in Q2 2020, which is having a positive impact on earnings. The company is currently dealing with issues at the Bolanitos mine, and this should get resolved in Q4 2020. When I extrapolate the Q2 production numbers without the impact on mine closures, you can see that the production numbers are actually improving tremendously.

Other catalysts are a PEA update on Parral later this year, drill results at Terronera, and a bankable feasibility study for Terronera next year. Terronera will be going into production in 2023 and will double the production. They posted a net loss of $3.3M in Q2 2020 but will be very profitable in Q3 2020. I recommend investors to accumulate shares in Endeavour Silver as this is the only true primary silver producer out there with a beta of 1.6 to silver (65% silver, 35% gold) and has an organic growth profile.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) had a significant increase in AISC from $11.9/ounce to $14/ounce due to lower production at their mines. The company has been building a new mine (Lindero) to offset this decline, but that project has had huge problems. The project was first set to be in commercial production in Q2 2019 and now has already been delayed to Q1 2021. The CAPEX has increased by 28% from the original feasibility study. Moreover, this company had high leverage to silver, but due to the Lindero project (which is 100% gold), they have diluted their silver exposure, and I would even say that Fortuna Silver is now more of a gold mine.

Great Panther Mining (GPL) has already diversified from silver to gold production. That's why they changed their company name from Great Panther Silver to Great Panther Mining. The company has stopped reporting silver equivalent AISC. The company reported an impressive Q2 net income of $8.6 million, which makes this company undervalued at a P/E ratio of 9.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM), the lowest cost producer in this list, had a Q2 2020 AISC of $5.61/ounce. It has 60% exposure to silver and 40% exposure to lead and zinc by revenue. I would recommend investing in this company due to the high leverage to silver. However, a future recession could hit the base metal revenue of this company, and this should be kept in mind.

Pan American Silver (PAAS) and First Majestic Silver (AG) are the two largest primary silver miners in this list. Pan American Silver has a lot of silver reserves (50%), but current production is more exposed to gold, so you wouldn't be able to enjoy a rise in revenue due to a rise in silver. First Majestic Silver, however, has high leverage to the silver price. The beta on silver is 1.5, close to Endeavour Silver's 1.6 leverage.

MAG Silver (MAG) is a new primary silver miner, which just started commercial production. The company has 44% ownership of the Juanicipio project, which is a primary silver-gold mine. The leverage to silver is very high, but the valuation of this company seems a bit high for investors to get in at this time based on price to EBITDA of 7. The upside potential for this company lies primarily in the increase in silver reserves.

To conclude, the AISC of silver miners ($12.8/ounce) is currently stable, and silver miners will be able to make a huge amount of profit at a silver price of $24/ounce. When we look at the current valuations, I don't think it's too late for investors to get in the silver mining sector.

