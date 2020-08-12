Caledonia’s future depends on the success of the Central Shaft project and any issues and underperformance can be critical.

However, Zimbabwe is a terrible jurisdiction and reserves at Blanket were just 380,000 ounces as of the end of 2018.

Mine life at the Blanket gold mine is 14 years and the company can generate almost $100 million of operating profits annually at 80,000 ounces and AISC of $800/oz.

Introduction

Gold miner Caledonia Mining (CMCL) looks great on the surface – P/E is in the low single digits, production is expanding to 80,000 ounces per year by 2022, and mine life is 14 years, which is very high for a gold mining company.

However, when I looked deeper, I realized that this doesn’t look like a compelling investment opportunity. The jurisdiction is really bad, reserves are low, and mine life projections are based to a large extent on inferred resources.

The business of Caledonia Mining

Caledonia owns a 64% interest in the Blanket gold mine, which is located on the northwest limb of the Gwanda Greenstone Belt in Zimbabwe. It’s the largest gold mine in a belt which at one time had 268 operating mines.

(Source: Caledonia Mining)

The property has so far produced over million ounces of gold and is expected to churn out between 53,000 and 56,000 ounces in 2020. Over the past few years, all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) have been around $800-$850 per ounce, which is relatively low for a gold miner.

(Source: Caledonia Mining)

Blanket is comprised of five significantly independent near vertical ore bodies and its $44 million Central Shaft project aims to boost production, improve operating efficiency and extend mine life by unlocking additional resources from deep underground. Blanket has so far operated to a depth of 750m and the Central Shaft project will extend this to just over 1,200m and boost output to around 80,000 from 2022.

(Source: Caledonia Mining)

As of the end of 2018, the mine had resources of almost 1.8 Moz, which is almost double the level from 2011 despite some 250,000 ounces being mined since then. Overall, Blanket has a very good history of reserve replacement.

(Source: Caledonia Mining)

The ore bodies at Blanket are vertical and steep, which makes exploration difficult before reaching lower depths. Therefore, the Central Shaft project will allow Caledonia to conduct more extensive exploration drilling at depth to boost reserves.

Main concerns

With gold at the $2,000 per ounce level, Blanket can generate almost $100 million of operating profits annually at 80,000 ounces and AISC of $800 per ounce. However, there are several red flags that you have to keep in mind.

1) Zimbabwe is a terrible mining jurisdiction

The country has a history of nationalization plans for parts of its mining industry and is currently struggling with food and fuel shortages, electricity supply disruptions, soaring inflation and an imploding currency. Zimbabwe is also facing foreign-currency shortages and gold is the biggest source of dollars, with mining operations overall accounting for more than 60% of foreign currency receipts.

Taking into account the dire situation of the country, I think nationalization is a real risk for Blanket.

2) Reserves at Blanket are really low

The 380,000 ounces of proven and probable reserves at Blanket are enough for less than five years of production at 80,000 per year, and this is without taking into account any depletion since the end of 2018. Sure, the mine has a very good track record of replacing reserves, but it’s dangerous to base your mine life on inferred resources.

3) Gold prices are likely to crash soon

The price of gold has gone parabolic in 2020, just like in 1980 and 2011. If you look at the price chart for the metal, you’ll see that these sudden price increases are usually followed by sharp declines over a short period of time.

(Source: Gold Price)

Conclusion

Caledonia Mining is generating significant profits at the current gold price, but this can be said for almost every gold miner in the world. However, unlike many gold mining companies, Caledonia is operating in a very risky jurisdiction and I think nationalization is a real threat.

Also, the mine life of Blanket based on reserves is low and the company’s future depends on the success of the Central Shaft project. Any issues and underperformance of this project can be critical for Caledonia.

At the moment, Caledonia is valued at over $700 per ounce of reserves, which seems too much. Sure, reserves will probably grow fast once exploration resumes, but it’s impossible to know by how much.

Combined with my expectation that high gold prices aren’t likely to last, I think it’s best to avoid investing in Caledonia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.