I continue to see Roxgold as one of the top-5 gold producers in Africa from a growth and valuation standpoint, and I see the current pullback to US$1.04 as a low-risk area to start a position in the stock.

We're now more than halfway through the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the most recent name to report its earnings is Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF). While most producers had a tough Q2 due to COVID-19 related challenges, Roxgold has been relatively unaffected and is on track to beat its 125,000-ounce production guidance mid-point. In fact, given the boost from higher gold (GLD) prices, the company reported record quarterly revenue, operating cash flows, and all-in sustaining cost margins. Based on the company's more than reasonable valuation, organic growth pipeline, and industry-leading costs, I see the current pullback to US$1.04 as a low-risk area to start a position in the stock.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Roxgold released its Q2 results this week and reported quarterly gold production of 32,812 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $983/oz. This solid Q2 performance despite what's been a challenging landscape for the sector has pushed Roxgold's year-to-date gold production to 65,200 ounces, on track to beat production guidance of 120,000 to 130,000 ounces for FY2020. Outside of the higher costs this year, it was a record quarter on several fronts for Roxgold, with exceptional growth and operating metrics. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, quarterly gold production has remained relatively stable over the past two years at Roxgold's Yaramoko Mine, with production averaging ~32,900 ounces over the past two years. The Q2 production results were in line with this trend at 32,812 ounces, but costs have risen considerably in the past two quarters. It's important to note that this is in line with the higher costs that Roxgold guided for this year related to the Bagassi South decline development and enhanced security infrastructure investment.

While it may not be ideal to see a trend higher in costs, and 17% higher costs year-over-year, it's the nature of the mining business that some years will be higher cost than others. Overall, however, a low single-digit decline in production year-over-year is quite impressive, given that many producers are witnessing high double-digit declines in production with mine closures, lower productivity, and supply chain issues. Fortunately, Roxgold has not been adversely affected to date.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we take a closer look at the operations below, we can see that head grades continue to trend lower, from 14.4 grams per tonne gold in Q2 2018 to 8.2 grams per tonne gold in Q2 2020. This has been one reason why the company has struggled to increase its production, as it's challenging to grow production while grades are trending lower. The good news is that Roxgold has made significant progress from a mine productivity and throughput standpoint, with 112,500 tonnes of ore mined in Q2, up nearly 3% year-over-year, and a 10% increase in throughput to 127,300 tonnes. It's worth noting that this is 27% above increased nameplate capacity for the mill, and this was a new record, as Roxgold processed 1,399 tonnes per day. Therefore, while grades were down from 9.0 grams per tonne gold to 8.2 grams per tonne gold, gold production didn't drop much over year-over-year, offset by the higher throughput.

(Source: Company Website, Management Discussion & Analysis)

The majority of ore came from the 55 Zone during the quarter, with 72,800 tonnes at 7.9 grams per tonne gold, while we saw just under 40,000 tonnes of ore from Bagassi South at 10.6 grams per tonne gold. Meanwhile, grade reconciliation continues to remain positive, with grade control vs. the model at 106% of planned grades in Q2, and tonnage at 98%, just below model expectations. Meanwhile, gold recovery rates remain in line with expectations and at industry-leading levels, sitting at 98% year-to-date, only slightly below the 98.3% reported in the first half of 2019. Let's see how this translated to financial performance for Roxgold:

(Source: Author's Chart)

Looking at the chart above, this is where the record performance in the quarter shows up, with Q2 revenues coming in at $62.1 million, a new quarterly high. This translated to 44% growth in revenues year-over-year, one of the highest sales growth rates in the sector, just behind B2Gold (BTG). Meanwhile, despite the higher costs this year due to Bagassi South development, all-in sustaining cost margins per ounce hit a new quarterly hit at $729/oz, a massive 55% increase from the $468/oz reported in Q2 2019. These record results were driven by a much higher gold price in Q2 of $1,712/oz vs. $1,304/oz in the year-ago period. The lifeblood of sustainable growth in earnings is margin expansion and increasing revenues, so from a growth standpoint, there's a lot to like about Roxgold here.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at quarterly operating cash flow above, we also see a record high in Q2, with cash flow from mining operations coming of $33.3 million. Based on 372 million shares outstanding, this translated to a 50% increase to $0.09 per share year-over-year, with operating cash flow per share sitting at $0.16 year-to-date. Based on a share price of $1.04, and a high likelihood that Roxgold will report over $0.30 in operating cash flow for FY2020, this is a very reasonable valuation at current levels at less than 4x forward operating cash flow.

(Source: Company Presentation)

However, this is only one piece of the Roxgold story. The company's newest Seguela Project in Cote d'Ivoire currently has an After-Tax NPV (5%) at a conservative $1,650/oz gold price of $344 million. Based on the current market capitalization of $391 million, the After-Tax NPV (5%) is now approaching Roxgold's market cap, so investors getting a 125,000-ounce producer with little value factored in for the potential organic growth story here. The current plan is to deliver a Positive Feasibility Study by April 2021 and be in production by June of 2022 with the project financed without dilution.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Given the current cash balance of $44.8 million and improving operating and free cash flow due to the higher gold price, the initial capital expenditures of $142 million should be a breeze to fund. Therefore, while investors might be looking at Roxgold here as fairly priced as a Tier-3 jurisdiction 125,000-ounce producer at slightly better than average costs, it's important to note that Roxgold could be a 250,000-ounce producer by FY2022, in which case, the valuation is far too low here. Given that I believe Seguela is much bigger than the Preliminary Economic Assessment and initial resource have outlined, I see the valuation here as very attractive at current levels.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Roxgold has seen a strong start to FY2020, but despite its record cash flows and revenue and margin expansion, the market still isn't paying much attention. Given that the company can double its production within 21 months and see improved margins in the process, I continue to see Roxgold as a top-5 African gold producer from a valuation and growth standpoint. Therefore, I believe the current pullback to US$1.04 is providing a low-risk area to start a small position in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.