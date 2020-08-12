Mimecast's valuation remains compelling compared to its peers. The optionality to be derived from its expanding addressable market shouldn't be overlooked.

Besides the short term headwind to its seat-based pricing model, its growing focus on large enterprises and the addition of new platform capabilities will continue to drive its growth factor.

Mimecast's (MIME) growth initiatives are compelling. Its move to win large enterprise deals will continue to drive average order value. This has been backed by its rapid pace of innovation via a flurry of product updates. These updates will drive Mimecast's competitiveness as it sells to large enterprises. We expect Mimecast to keep investing in improving the breadth and depth of its capabilities. This will have a temporary impact on margins expansion.

FX volatility and weakness from small businesses will continue to drive volatility in the short term. The long term trend point to a huge potential for revenue growth acceleration as Mimecast masters the market for large enterprises.

Demand (Bullish)

Mimecast has been able to weather the COVID-19 storm after delivering growth metrics above expectations. Growth outperformance is a confirmation of the strong adoption of its offerings as it expands its strategy in the midmarket to accommodate large enterprises. This is important because Mimecast has been making acquisitions to improve the capabilities of its email platform. It's reassuring to know these bets are yielding the right returns. The other half of the growth picture is a function of add-on uptake as it sells more offerings beyond email security. These include its security awareness training solution, archiving solution, and threat intelligence offering. The macro impacts to its growth factor still exist. These include slow uptake from SMBs, expansion and churn impact from weak economies and weak verticals, and FX volatility, causing a wider disparity between reported revenue and constant currency revenue. Going forward, the forward growth guidance is attractive, and the FY'21 revenue raise buffers the conviction that Mimecast will outperform in the long term.

Business (Bullish)

Mimecast has layered a couple of acquisitions to improve its capabilities in email security and beyond. These have been fleshed out in its new email security strategy, which enforces security within the perimeter, at the perimeter, and beyond the perimeter. This strategy plays into the need for cybersecurity companies to demonstrate strong security capabilities as users move beyond the network perimeter (Zero Trust).

Going forward, Mimecast's platform strategy has been designed to accommodate more innovation and capabilities. This will drive the addition of more offerings to improve its cross-sell potential.

Below the revenue line, we expect gross margin to improve in accordance with the long term guidance for 80% non-GAAP gross margin. Operating margin will be flattish as the temporary COVID-19 gains are reinvested into the business in 2H'20. This is important for Mimecast to keep landing large deals. Strong revenue growth and improving gross margins will be enough for earnings to increasingly contribute to operating cash flow in the long term. Capex is expected to be in line with expense management initiatives. This will boost Mimecast's working capital and free cash flow heading into the back half of the year. Lastly, we anticipate more acquisitions to improve Mimecast's Zone 3 (beyond the perimeter) capabilities.

Macro/Competitors (Neutral)

Mimecast has layered more capabilities in email security to boost its competitive positioning. As it moves into the large enterprise space, it will encounter players like Proofpoint (PFPT) and Microsoft (MSFT). We also expect more pressure from network security players with email security modules. This might drive Mimecast to add more capabilities to differentiate itself from competitors. In the short term, we remain bullish on Mimecast's gains from the growth of Office 365 deployment and its displacement of Symantec.

On the macro front, weaknesses in the hospitality verticals are expected to improve at a slow pace. Weak economies like South Africa and other operating countries that are impacted by FX volatility due to the strong dollar will continue to drive a wide disparity in reported revenue and CC revenue. Churn and slow Greenfield win from small businesses will also persist. The needle-moving impact of large enterprise deals will more than offset the near term macro headwinds. This is contingent on strong sales execution, which is tough to predict due to the slow hiring pace to build sales pipelines. As a result, we have a neutral rating on competitors and the macro environment.

Valuation (Bullish)

Strong revenue guidance and new optionality to drive add-on revenue will improve MIME's growth factor. Improving gross margins and EPS will continue to boost Mimecast's profitability factor.

Mimecast's value factor continues to be suppressed by its EMEA exposure. Going forward, the value factor can receive more support as the dollar cools off.

Mimecast's momentum factor will continue to gain from growing business activities in Europe. This will drive more offline sales activities to build pipeline and sales conversion.

Lastly, competitive pressure will impact Mimecast's growth optionality in the short term. We anticipate more OPEX will be deployed to fully disrupt the large enterprise segment.

Risks

Demand-side risk factors will be triggered by its seat-based billing model. This will be mostly concentrated amongst SMBs. This is expected to be offset by growth in the large enterprise segment.

Mimecast's cash flow benefited from tax incentives in 1H'20, which are expected to flow out in 2H'20. Other risks to short term FCF growth include slow hiring ramp and payment term extension from SMBs.

Mimecast's competitive positioning is expected to be pressured as it enters the large enterprise space. This might drive the need to ramp marketing activities and new acquisitions to strengthen its competitive positioning. This will draw down the strength of its balance sheet.

Conclusion (Rating: Hold)

Mimecast's move into the large enterprise segment happened just in time to neutralize the headwinds from COVID-19. Going forward, Mimecast will have to invest more to defend this move. As a result, we expect minimal cashflow and margins expansion in the short term. Mimecast remains an attractive candidate to bet on the future of cybersecurity, given its strong growth and cash flow prospect. Investors shouldn't hesitate to take advantage of future sector corrections.

