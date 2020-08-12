Interchange fees looks poised to be curtailed on account of regulation but the share of non-interest-bearing deposits has been growing.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) is the holding company of the Oklahoma state-chartered BancFirst Bank. The bank's customers are generally small to medium-sized businesses engaged in light manufacturing, local wholesale and retail trade, commercial and residential real estate development and construction, services, agriculture, and the energy industry.

1. Can the US real-estate and energy sectors improve?

One of the reasons why investors are quite wary of BANF is due to its exposure towards Oklahoma and Texas-based oil and natural gas players. While the direct exposure to energy reserve-based and energy servicing firms is only about 5-8% of their loan portfolio, the impact of lower energy prices can have an indirect impact on their other loan portfolios especially commercial real estate, which is already their largest segment, with almost half the loan book exposed to this. Besides prolonged low energy prices may likely also cause goodwill impairments for BANF. August has been a good month for natural gas on account of the pickup in electricity demand and industrial production, with prices up c.20% this month, but it remains to be seen if this can be sustained. Whilst WTI prices have recovered from April's lows, this year's average price at c.$38 is still about one-third lower than last year's closing price.

Recently, in The Lead-Lag Report, I highlighted that the US oil rig count had dropped to its lowest level in 15 years but, the OPEC is now looking to increase its quota by 2 million barrels a day, due to increased global demand. This could potentially result in a supply glut if they misjudge the demand scenario, limiting any further price increase. All in all, the outlook on energy remains quite ambiguous.

In commercial real estate, lower lease tenures and a decline in tenant occupancy will weigh heavily on BANF's customers' ability to service their loans. Issues such as this have caused the US real estate sector to be a huge laggard this year. On account of issues in these sectors, BANF saw non-accrual loans which were only 0.32% of total loans at the end of 2019, double to more than 0.74% in June-2020. These increased risks in energy and real estate saw the bank's provisions grow manifold in H1 from $4m in H119 to $39m, denting profitability. If the situation does not improve, BANF will have to allocate more funds to provisions, whilst also witnessing impairment of interest income. Conversely, if the situation turns for the better, we may see some provision releases boost profitability in the coming quarters.

2. Can BANF cope with the challenges on non-interest income?

BANF is not positively exposed to some currently hot non-interest income pockets such as mortgage servicing fees or advisory fees. This has weighed on the recent Q2 results with non-interest income declining by c.6% YoY. The main cause for this decline was service charge on deposits which fell by c.12% on account of lower economic activity. Other key sources of non-interest income are interchange fees on debit cards and insurance commissions. I believe the former is at great risk of being curtailed on account of regulatory restrictions. As per the Durbin Amendment of the Dodd-Frank Act, when a bank crosses $10 billion in assets, debit card interchange fees that a bank levies on merchants are required to be halved. BANF was aware of this regulation and has been taking measures to not cross the $10 billion mark but on account of the CARES Act and PPP in H1, their deposits and assets have in their own words "grown dramatically beyond any reasonably foreseeable levels" to hit $9.6 billion. This has clearly caught them off-guard, and it now looks highly likely that they will breach the $10 billion mark rather soon. This means they will lose anything between $16-18 million via interchange fees; they will then have to find other avenues to make up for this loss of income.

3. Can BANF continue to grow its share of non-interest deposits?

BANF's NIM% (Net Interest Margin) of around 3.5-4% is on the higher side of the broad regional banks' NIM spectrum. A fundamental reason for this is due to its funding base which is predominantly core deposit based, with a significant chunk of non-interest-bearing deposits in it. These core deposits provide the bank with stable, low-cost funding, and as the name goes - the company does not shed out interest payments on its non-interest-bearing deposits. Whereas a lot of BANF's peers have to resort to funding via the more expensive brokered deposits or Certificate of Deposits (CDs). BANF has been able to do this because of its strong community-based relationships where it seeks to provide full-service community banking for its small and medium-sized businesses, and other customers that don't get serviced by large banks. Non-Interest-bearing deposits have accounted for a very consistent figure of 40% over the last three years. Interestingly, I noticed that in Q1, their non-interest-bearing deposits grew sizably by 25% YoY to hit $3.7bn, while the interest-bearing component only grew by 5% YoY. In effect, the share of non-interest-bearing deposits has now grown to make up for 44% of total deposits. This will come in very handy during a period when BANF will have to curtail its exposure to high-yield/high-risk loans, and will also face attrition on their interest income as a lot of loans move into the non-accrual status. There may also be challenges on non-interest income and potentially higher provisioning that will all likely impact the bottom-line.

4. Can BANF live up to its traditionally reliable dividend credentials?

One of the allures of owning the BANF stock is that historically, it has been quite a reliable dividend payer, with dividends seeing growth for 26 years! Over the last four years, the dividend yield has averaged 2% and at the current share price, this works out to a very useful yield of almost 3%. So far, they've managed to live up to their dividend credentials, with dividends in June increasing by 6% YoY, but given the weak credit environment, increased credit risks, risks to the non-interest income, and risks of impairment, you have to wonder if they can keep growing the dividend?

5. Can BANF continue to maintain its superior return metrics and defend its relative premium valuation?

Hitherto, what's striking is that BANF has outperformed its peer group - KRE (SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF) across all key time frames (5-year, 2-year,1-year, YTD,6M,3M,1M). In addition to that, it trades at a premium Price of more than 1x book, at 1.38x (forward P/BV), which is quite unbecoming of a regional bank, as most of the peer group trades at sub 1x book, with the weighted average price to book value of the constituents of KRE coming up to 0.79x (Forward P/BV-0.72x). This, I believe, can be broadly justified on account of superior ROEs (Return on Equity) and ROAs (Return on Assets) relative to the competition. The Weighted Median ROE and ROA for regional banks works out to 7.5% and 0.86% respectively. Whereas BANF has been able to deliver top percentile average ROEs and ROAs of 12.16% and 1.28% over the last 5 years. Added to that, BANF's numbers (especially the more crucial ROA) have made good annual progress over the last 5 years.

Having said all that, there have been recent signs that things are maybe plateauing, with a definite drop in sequential momentum. As you can see from the chart below, ROEs have almost halved within the last one year, to single digits, and ROAs have more than halved, to levels more in keeping with the peer set. If this sequential deterioration were to continue, I'm not sure investors will be too keen to pay a premium to own the stock.

Price action and Summary

On the charts, the stock made a double-top at around the $64 levels, then fell out of a multi-year, long-term ascending channel in Feb-2020, dropped to the support zone between $28-$36, and has since been making some tenuous attempts to make up lost ground, currently trading below the upside congestion zone between $50-$60. How effectively BANF will be able to deal/cope with some of the questions I've posed above, will dictate where the share goes from here. If BANF can mitigate some of the headwinds I've highlighted, then we could see an entry back into the channel and a break above $60, if not, we could see the current faint recovery get sold into.

