The immediate catalyst for Canaan’s potential bull run is its second quarter results which should be released in late August and could surprise the market to the upside given the tremendous rally in the Bitcoin price and the consequent improvement in mining farm profitability.

Its stock is now down over 60% year-to-date while the price of Bitcoin is up more than 60% during the same period – this divergence cannot persist.

Its price had previously been highly correlated with Bitcoin, but that correlation broke down in mid-May 2020.

Canaan Inc. is a mispriced Bitcoin pure play with potentially 1x-2x upside achieved by simply converging with its only public competitor EBang, as well as the price of Bitcoin itself.

Investment Thesis

Canaan Inc. (CAN) is the world's second largest bitcoin mining machine manufacturer by computing power according to independent market research firm Frost & Sullivan. Unlike other bitcoin-related high-flying stocks like Riot Blockchain (RIOT), which is up over 260% year-to-date, and Marathon Patent Group (MARA), which is up over 400%, CAN has declined by over 60% year-to-date. The decoupling started in the middle of May 2020 primarily due to the expiration of its IPO lockup period and a negative online report. CAN's price has not recovered since.

The Bitcoin mining ecosystem has enjoyed strong tailwinds since the market crash in March 2020 which should fundamentally reverse CAN's price trajectory going forward. There are now several catalysts for CAN's stock in particular:

1) Demand surge. The recent surge in the price of Bitcoin has lifted mining farms' profitability, brought back disconnected miners and boosted the demand for upgrading mining machines;

2) Supply constraint. CAN's major competitor Bitmain, the world largest manufacturer of Bitcoin mining machines, is having production issues due to intense infighting between its two cofounders;

3) Price recovery. The average selling price of mining machines is typically positively correlated with the Bitcoin price and is also trending up.

A more immediate catalyst for CAN is its second quarter earnings release which should be around late August 2020. In the earnings report, CAN should provide a bullish update due to these positive trends. Using the price of Bitcoin and the stock of recently IPOed competitor Ebang (EBON) as valuation comparables, CAN should have 1x-2x upside which would merely bring the stock in line with the price of Bitcoin and EBON.

Valuation Analysis

CAN is mispriced versus both its competitor EBON and the Bitcoin price. The lack of sellside research coverage has further exacerbated the underperformance of CAN vis-à-vis these comparables.

1) CAN vs. EBON

CAN's competitor and the third largest mining machine manufacture EBON just completed its IPO in June 2020. CAN is significantly undervalued when compared with EBON in terms of both financial and operating metrics. CAN is almost three times bigger in terms of computing power-driven market share and two time larger in terms of revenue, however, its market capitalization is only 60% of EBON and its Price/Sales multiple is only one third of EBON's. If EBON's P/S multiple were applied to CAN, CAN's market capitalization could be $1.2 billion, implying roughly 220% upside from its current level.

Bitcoin Mining Market Share

CAN vs. EBON Comparison

($ mm) CAN EBON CAN/EBON Market Share (Computing Power) 21.9% 7.9% 2.8x 2019 Full Year Revenue 204 109 1.9x 1Q 2020 Revenue 10 6 1.7x Market Cap 373 632 0.6x P/S (2019 Revenue) 1.6x 5.8x 0.3x

*Market cap as of August 7, 2020.

Source: Bloomberg and company filings.

2) CAN vs. Bitcoin

The price of Bitcoin has rallied over 60% year to date in 2020 and some Bitcoin-related high-flyers, such as RIOT, have skyrocketed by more than 260% while CAN's price dropped 60% during the same period. The prices of CAN and Bitcoin had been closely correlated until mid-May this year, at which point CAN started to lag and has not recovered since. The underperformance of CAN's stock price is more technical than fundamental. CAN went public in November 2019 and its IPO lockup period expired on May 19, 2020, which typically would lead to some selling by the original investors. To make matters worse, the stock was hit by a negative shortseller report a few days before the lockup expiration which added more selling pressure to the stock. If CAN were still tracking the Bitcoin price as closely as before May, its stock price would be at least 100% higher.

Price Chart of CAN vs. Bitcoin

Source: Bloomberg.

Price Chart of CAN vs. Bitcoin and RIOT

Source: Bloomberg.

Key Catalysts

CAN's key customers are Bitcoin miners and mining farms, roughly 80% of which are located in China. CAN's earnings are driven by the profitability of mining farms which in turn is driven by the Bitcoin price and mining cost. During the second quarter of 2020, CAN should be able to enjoy tailwinds from the Bitcoin price, recovered profitability of mining farms (at least in China) and higher average selling prices of mining machines. All these should translate into positive earnings momentum in the second quarter.

1) Bitcoin Price

The Bitcoin price crashed with the general market to below $5,000 in March, but quickly bounced back in the following four months by more than 100%. As of August 7, 2020, Bitcoin has returned over 60% year to date. During the second quarter alone, the Bitcoin price was up 44%. This swift and strong rally certainly helped the profitability of mining farms and should also bring back miners that disconnected due to profit concerns.

Bitcoin Year-to-Date Price Chart

Source: Bloomberg.

Bitcoin Price Chart during Second Quarter 2020

Source: Bloomberg.

The bullish trend of Bitcoin should continue over the mid-to-long term given the flood of market liquidity (thanks to the Fed), increasing acceptance of digital currency, the pandemic and geopolitical uncertainties. As legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones explained in his well circulated 2Q20 investor letter: "The most compelling argument for owning Bitcoin is the coming digitization of currency everywhere, accelerated by COVID-19. Bull markets are built on an ever-expanding universe of buyers. Central to the price of Bitcoin is how many more (or less) owners of Bitcoin will there be beyond the 60 million who currently own it? "

2) Mining farms profitability.

The profitability of the mining farms are mainly driven by the Bitcoin price and electricity cost. The average electricity cost that mining farms can get in China is around 4 cents per KWh. During the raining season, the excessive supply of hydro power could lower the cost even further to 3 cents per KWH. The raining season in China typically is between May and October (see the precipitation chart below). According to the July research report of BitOoda, the electricity cost in China during the raining season could be as low as 1-2 cent per KWH and the breakeven cost of mining Bitcoin is estimated between $5,000-$6,000.

China Average Monthly Precipitation (in mm)

3) Correlation between Bitcoin price and average selling price of the mining machines

The prices of mining machines are closely correlated with the price of Bitcoin. EBON's IPO prospectus shed some light on the correlation (see the chart below).

Both CAN and EBON disclosed their respective average sales price (ASP) of the mining machines in their IPO prospectuses:

A) The ASP of CAN was about $630 in 2017, $675 in 2018 and $325 for the first nine months of 2019.

B) The ASP of EBON showed a similar trend, $737 in 2018 and $304 for 2019.

CAN ASP Disclosure

Source: Company Filing.

EBON ASP Disclosure

Source: Company Filing.

The Bitcoin price rallied 44% during second quarter 2020 which implies that CAN's ASP could recover to the $400-$500 range. During CAN's first quarter earnings call, its CEO did mention that the demand started to pick up in late May due to a combination of lower electricity prices and the completion of the halving.

Industry and Company Profile

1) Industry Value Chain

The cryptocurrency industry consists of five major elements, including hardware supply, mining farms, operation of mining pools, trading and payment. The graph below shows the cryptocurrency industry value chain and key players:

Source: Ebang prospectus.

2) Mining Machines Overview

The demand for Bitcoin mining machines is primarily driven by the expected economic return on Bitcoin mining, which is generally affected by a host of factors, including the Bitcoin price, mining rewards and network transaction fees, mining machine computing efficiency, mining difficulty and electricity cost. According to Ebang's IPO prospectus, "sales of Bitcoin computing hardware, the majority of which comprise sales of Bitcoin mining machines, have surged at a CAGR of 61.3% from approximately US$0.2 billion in 2015 to approximately US$1.4 billion in 2019 and are expected to further increase at a CAGR of 24.8% to approximately US$4.3 billion in 2024."

Two key performance metrics of Bitcoin mining machines are computing power (aka hash rate) and efficiency. The hash rate determines how quickly a machine can process a transaction while efficiency refers to the amount of power consumed given the certain computing power.

3) CAN Overview

Canaan Inc. is a bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China. The company is the second largest designer and manufacturer of Bitcoin mining machines globally in terms of computing power according to independent market research firm Frost & Sullivan. CAN manufactures and sells its mining machines under the brand name AvalonMiner.

Canaan's chief executive, Mr. Nangeng Zhang, founded the company in 2013. CAN invented and delivered one of the first bitcoin mining machines using application-specific integrated circuit (OTC:ASIC) technology. Apart from the mining equipment, Canaan also engages in the research, development and sale of artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

Source: Company filings.

Recently CAN announced that five board directors, including Co-chairman Kong Jianping, have left the Board. The announcement and Board adjustment are positive as they removed an operating overhang and better streamlined the decision-making structure within the company. Based on the shareholder structure table below, Mr. Zhang held only 15% of Canaan's equity shares but nearly 73% of the voting rights. Co-founder Li Jiaxuan had a 15.2% stake, former director Kong Jianping 11.3%, and former director Sun Qifeng 5.5%.

Source: Company Filing.

Key Risks

1) Bitcoin price fluctuation. CAN's revenue is almost entirely from selling mining machines. Bitcoin price volatility could negatively impact both the demand and pricing of mining machines.

2) Regulatory and geopolitical risk. CAN is a Chinese company with 80% of its customers in China. Given the tension between the U.S. and China as well as the scrutiny on the U.S. listed Chinese ADRs, CAN might be susceptible to headline-induced selloffs.

Conclusion

CAN is undervalued compared with the price of Bitcoin and valuation of its competitor EBON and it could potentially have 1x-2x upside. The immediate catalyst to trigger the rally is its second quarter earnings release which should be in late August.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.