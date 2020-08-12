To highlight this idea, I perform a forward-looking sum of parts valuation on Alphabet so as to demonstrate the extent to which one could generate modest alpha from purchasing Alphabet.

Ultimately, I find that Alphabet's glory days are not numbered, and one should view Alphabet as another "new value" play of the 21st century.

In today's note, I will answer the questions: "Are Alphabet's glory days over?" And "What should I do with my Alphabet shares?"

This was evidenced by Facebook and Amazon's ad segments growing, while Alphabet's core search business declined on the top line.

The recent quarter highlighted that the center of gravity for ad dollars has shifted a bit from Alphabet being the center of the digital ad solar system.

Investment Thesis

In the wake of a quarter in which Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) was clearly bested by its peers, i.e., Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN), in terms of attracting new ad spend, I have received many questions germane to the prospects for Alphabet to outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) over the coming decade.

Today, I will discuss a few factors that I see at play, which inform whether I would invest in Alphabet; after which, I will perform a sum of parts valuation using the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model to illustrate whether an investment in Alphabet makes sense as of today when the share price rests at about $1,500.

The aforementioned factors, at the intersection of which Alphabet currently conducts business, are as follows:

Though management has not made egregious errors heretofore, as we've seen, at for example AT&T (T), with managers frittering away shareholder dollars, we must remain extremely skeptical of Alphabet's management. This is nothing personal. This is just good business, as you can read here and here. Digital advertising is on an inexorable path towards $1T spend yearly by the 2030s. Alphabet finds itself serendipitously at the center of this trend via search and YouTube. Datacenter spend is also on an inexorable path towards $1T by the 2030s, at the center of which, again, Alphabet finds itself. The gravity of ad spend is obviously shifting, as advertisers continue to spend more and more with Amazon and Facebook (and social media at large), as evidenced by its rapidly growing other segment and as evidenced by Facebook's growth in ad revenue in the last quarter.

So, from that, we can take away two clearly defined pros, a clearly defined con and what could become a con.

Pros

Digital ad spend and datacenter spend continue to rise rather unabated, despite a terrible macroenvironment.

Cons

Alphabet does not have its visionary, original leadership at the helm, as is the case at Amazon and Facebook, and there seemed to be a steady stream of controversies emanating from the hauls of Alphabet over the last few years.

Facebook and Amazon continue to capture a great deal of ad spend, and with the advent of connected TV globally, ad spend could further gravitate to other players, such as Roku (ROKU) and The Trade Desk (TTD).

So, I am a bit concerned about growth rates for Alphabet's historic cash cows, i.e., core search and Google properties.

Valuation

With all of this being said, we can all "vote" how much we like or dislike Alphabet for one congressional hearing reason or another. Ultimately, however, the market is a weighing machine, and over the long run, will ignore the noise and weigh the cash flows.

On that note, enter the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.

If you're not familiar with the model I created, I housed a specific set of valuation techniques under one roof, which I dubbed the previously related moniker, so as to project the weight of a company over the long term.

So, let's weigh Alphabet. With $166B of revenues, we're going to need a pretty big scale.

Valuing Alphabet Using Sum Of Parts Technique

Alphabet, inevitably, suffers from what's known as the conglomerate discount or the diversification discount. This is a phenomenon whereby the market discounts the value of individual businesses while they are housed within a larger conglomerate.

Such is the case at every tech leviathan, and such is the case here with Alphabet.

With that being said, let's remember that the market is a weighing machine, and ultimately, the cash flows that are generated from these properties collectively will drive the share price of Alphabet higher.

As I've mentioned already, to estimate the fair value of each segment (Google, YouTube, and GCP), I will leverage my proprietary valuation model, with which many of you are already familiar. For those of you who have not yet seen it, here's specifically what it entails:

In step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point. If the company pays a dividend, my model accounts for the returns that would be generated from such a dividend and the growth thereof. It does this by identifying a target payout ratio and using the present dividend and the growth thereof to create an additional projected return atop the share price return we can expect.

Identifying The Parts

Alphabet's trailing twelve-month disaggregated revenue is as follows:

Source: Created by Author using GOOG 10-K and 10-Q.

The following table provides a re-classification of revenues and certain assumptions for each business segment.

TTM revenue (Billion) FCF Margin TTM FCF per Share FCF Growth Rate 10-Yr Price To FCF At Yr-10 Google $118.99 17.5% $28.39 10% 25x YouTube $16.37 25% $5.58 20% 30x GCP $10.78 25% $3.67 25% 30x Other $19.89 17.5% $4.74 15% 25x

Notes related to the assumptions above:

In order to arrive at a FCF margin for "Google", which includes Google Search and Google Network revenues, I used a bit of algebra. Operating margins and, therefore, free cash flow margins, are easy to identify in YouTube and GCP because, most notably, we have many peers from which to draw conclusions in the datacenter and social media universe. So, I solved for X, i.e., "Google", after estimating the other segments' free cash flow per share.

"Other" includes Google other, other bets, and hedging gains.

Valuing The Parts

After identifying the conservative cash flows that could be generated from Alphabet's individual business segments, we can now value these segments.

For the sake of space and all of our sanities, this fine Wednesday morning, I created an appendix at the end of this research note, in which, I included all of the screenshots of our LASV Model.

Below is a summarization of our results.

Segment Intrinsic Value Share Price At Yr-10 Google $796.95 $2300 YouTube $329.59 $1296 GCP $312.02 $1282 Other $194 $599 Alphabet Sum of Parts $1633 $5477

Alright, so based on a 2030 target share price of about $5500, we can rather safely assume S&P 500 Index Fund-beating returns.

Concluding Remarks

Aside from Amazon, there may not be another company standing at the heart of so many secular growth trends in such a seemingly perfect fashion. Secular growth trends like social media and the democratization of media production, as manifested through Alphabet's YouTube property; the explosive growth of digital advertising, which remains in maybe the 2nd or 3rd inning; and the rise of cloud computing, which is also likely in its 2nd or 3rd inning, will continue to power shares of Alphabet higher.

However, potential missteps in execution by management and new, very strong entrants into the digital ad market will create headwinds for Alphabet's overall growth, which may lead it to "market perform", or just marginally outperform.

Margin Of Safety, Defining What We Compete Against, And The Market's New Value Plays

With all of the above being said, I don't view Alphabet's prospects for outperformance as extraordinarily exceptional, but in so saying, I am reminded that we must identify that against which we plan to compete. If we are planning to compete against the S&P 500 Index Fund, then I am quite confident Alphabet will outperform.

If we are competing against QQQ, then the prospects are a little clear to me.

There simply isn't enough margin of safety at today's share price for me to feel confident in the company's ability to outperform QQQ over the long run, despite it operating at the heart of the three most important secular growth trends of our time.

Furthermore, I believe Alphabet (and Amazon for that matter) perfectly highlights what "value plays" look like in 2020. A "value play" is not oil and gas, which I believe are doomed to perpetual underperformance, as I have described here and here.

Alphabet, at ~6x sales, with its enormous, secure cash flows growing at 10% plus will likely prove to be the new value of the 2020s, while oil equities and the like continue to languish due to the disruption that's currently underway in the energy markets.

In sum, I like Alphabet, but don't expect a home run from the company, unless we can buy it on a big dip, as we did in March.

Key takeaway: Alphabet is a buy, though not a strong buy.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

Valuation Appendix:

1. Google

2. YouTube

3. Google Cloud Platform

4. Other

End of Appendix

