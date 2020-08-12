It seems that Inari is back to setting record monthly sales and procedure numbers, as momentum is strong with further products seen later this year.

In May of this year, I concluded that the public offering of Inari Medical (NARI) ticked all the boxes. The company had all the ingredients to become a success story in medical devices with two marketed products, very strong growth, profitability, yet the major drawback was that shares tripled from their preliminary offering range. Ever since, shares have seen further gains for the right reasons as the underlying demand in the second quarter results are very strong.

The Thesis

Towards the end of May, Inari went public as I called the offering a huge success given that the business is growing very quickly and is very profitable, although the fact that shares tripled made that all immediate appeal was gone.

Inari is a medical device company which develops products to improve and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, with the company having two minimally invasive catheter-based thrombectomy devices being marketed.

The company sells these products to more than 600 hospitals, quite an achievement since the commercial efforts only started in the second half of 2018, as the actual clot removal is more efficient and effective than drug and related therapies. The company has seen strong growth with 4,600 procedures performed in 2019, as the number of procedures rose to 2,400 in the first quarter, even with Covid-19 already having an impact on March sales.

In terms of the valuation and financial performance of the business, the situation looks like the following. There are 47 million shares outstanding which were priced at $19, per share, quite a bit above the midpoint of the preliminary price range of $15, as the IPO price valued the company at nearly $900 million, or about $750 million after accounting for net cash.

This valuation seemed very reasonable to me given the insane momentum with sales having risen from less than $7 million in 2018, to $51 million in 2019, as the company actually reported a real operating profit of a million last year, despite a $7 million R&D expense. First quarter sales rose to $26.9 million on the back of 2,400 procedures being performed, with the run rate of +$100 million reducing forward sales multiples to just 7 times sales. More impressively, operating profits were reported to the tune of $20 million a year.

This made me quite compelled towards the valuation. Of course, shares did see a big boost on their opening day and traded around $43 per share. At that valuation, operating assets came in at $1.8 billion, or 17 times annualised sales, which actually looked compelling to me given the growth rates reported and the margins demonstrated on already.

The only concern in my view is of course reliance on just a few products, regulatory uncertainty always causing an overhang, and competitive threat with many larger and capital-rich firms looking to get a taste of this market as well. Overall, I believed this could become a multi-bagger with valuations still reasonable, as unfortunately, I did not pick up some shares at $43 as they more than doubled on their opening day already.

What Happened?

Since shares traded at $43 in May, the same shares have steadily risen to a recent high of $70, with shares now trading around $65 per share. This marks another 50% return in the time frame of less than a quarter since the company went public.

This is in part driven by the anticipation of the second quarter earnings report. The company reported a 152% increase in second quarter sales to $25.4 million, a $1.5 million decline on a sequential basis despite an increase in procedures. The company reported a GAAP operating loss of $0.6 million, in part driven by unspecified costs related to the public offering as well as a general increase in hiring in anticipation of further growth.

The company ended the quarter with 48 million shares which at $65 represent a $3.1 billion equity valuation, or little less than $3.0 billion given a net cash position of $165 million. With annualised sales trending at $100 million, expectations come in at 30 times sales.

The devil is in the details and in this case, the conference call which was quite informative. Management indicated on the call that roughly 2,500 procedures were performed during the second quarter, about 4% more than the first quarter, with the sequential decline in sales attributed to less hospital stocking given the current conditions.

If prices were stable, that suggests that we would see a 4% increase in sequential sales as they would have come in around $28 million in such a case. Furthermore, April volumes were down 40% with recovery seen in May and June, with procedures in that month setting new records. Additionally, further progress was seen in July as a result of normalization and pent-up demand, as the penetration of the company of its target market is just around 2%.

Based on the comments that June was already a record month and July was even better, I am very comfortable to assume that monthly sales surpass ten million and I see no reason why the company might not be able to deliver on $35 million in quarterly sales this quarter, which annualised works down to $140 million, or little over 20 times annualised sales.

Still Very Constructive

I continue to be upbeat on the prospects for the company, especially given the commentary on the conference call and the fact that new products might arrive in the second half of the year as well.

Hence, I am still perfectly happy to pay a double-digit sales multiple for the business. I am happy to pay 15 times sales for the business, which combined with net cash works down to $40 per share. While I want to continue to be disciplined, I am tempted that if dips arrive, to start nibbling on some shares around the $50 mark already, as I truly believe that this could be a great growth engine in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.